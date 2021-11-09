Documentary recounting infamous Columbia 'disturbing schools' case coming to The Nickelodeon

Niya Kenny became the unlikely catalyst for a nationwide debate about student discipline in schools during her senior year at Spring Valley High School.

It was 2015 when a Richland County Sheriff’s deputy working as a school resource officer was summoned to her math class after a student refused to give up her phone. Kenny used her own phone to capture the officer violently pulling the classmate from her desk and out of the room.

Two days later, Kenny was arrested and charged with “disturbing a school.” The penalty was soon dropped, but Kenny left the Richland Two high school and completed her GED.

The incident changed not only her life, but sparked courts, educators and law enforcement agencies around the country to consider broadly written disorderly conduct laws that activists say only widens the school-to-prison pipeline.

“I often say it was the Pandora’s box. That visual representation is when everybody just couldn’t turn their eyes away anymore,” said Vivian Anderson, founder of the nonprofit EveryBlackGirl, a nonprofit she launched in the wake of Kenny’s arrest that works to create opportunities and eliminate professional barriers for Black women.

Now, Kenny’s story is being told through “On These Grounds,” a documentary examining her case in piercing detail. It screens at 6 p.m. on Nov. 17 at The Nickelodeon with a panel discussion to follow featuring Kenny, Anderson and other participants in the film.

The theater's programming director, Thaddeus Jones, said bringing "On These Grounds" back to the city where it's based is important for the community.

"As a resident of South Carolina, and a father I was appalled to see what happened. As a filmmaker I knew there was a story behind it. So, as director of programming it is an honor to be able to bring this film to the public for a critical dialogue," he said.

The documentary has already been on festival circuits, and is available digitally since premiering on Sept. 24.

Director Garrett Zevgitis, whom will be on the post-screening panel, showed the film at Italy’s Giffoni Film Festival and underscored its importance.

“Today, police officers patrol the hallways of half of American schools. Many are stationed there in the name of school safety without considering the social, practical and psychological factors associated with their presence,” Zevgitis said in a statement on the festival’s website. “The exponential increase in policing our schools has come with very little vetting or oversight, and students of color are disproportionately targeted.”

According to data compiled by ACLU South Carolina, 3,833 Black youth referrals were made to law enforcement agencies between 2015-16 and 2019-20, compared to 1,110 for White adolescents.

A years-long legal effort to nullify South Carolina’s disturbing schools law has made progress.

In 2018, Gov. Henry McMaster signed an amendment repealing the measure. But problems continued as police used an arcane “disorderly conduct” charge to make student arrests on similarly disruptive charges.

“Thousands of South Carolina’s schoolchildren have entered the juvenile and criminal justice systems on charges of disorderly conduct in school in recent years. They are criminalized for typical childhood behavior like refusing to follow directions, minor physical altercations or cursing,” the ACLU of South Carolina argued in a July 2021 U.S. District Court motion seeking to toss the disorderly conduct law.

It worked.

In October, U.S. District Court Judge Margaret Seymour ordered schools to stop charging students with disorderly conduct while in school.

“The undisputed record demonstrates that the absence of objective criteria has in fact led to discriminatory enforcement of the Law. Specifically, the subjectivity governing the decision-making process of who should be charged and under what circumstances has led to a disproportionate number of Black students and students with disabilities entering the juvenile justice system,” Seymour concluded Oct. 8.

S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson has appealed the decision.

Because school resource officers aren’t required to register with any national database, there’s no clear accounting of just how many are in the field. But a 2018 National Center for Education Statistics report found that 42 percent of public schools had an officer present at least one day a week in the 2015-16 academic year.

As millions of students return to pandemic-era classrooms and districts are confronted with profound learning gaps brought on by so much lost time, Anderson and others involved with the project say recounting Kenny’s case now is apt.

“I think it’s so pivotal now. These kids are coming off a pandemic and still living through one, and yet we’re still seeing assaults across the nation from SROs on students,” Anderson said. “Kids see something like that happen and they’re afraid to go to school.”