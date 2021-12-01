December is here, as is the flurry of Columbia's holiday stage offerings

Christmas is a magical time for all, and some of that magic can be captured live on stage, as annual performances of Yuletide favorites strike a chord with both old and young.

With the threat of the ghosts of COVID-19 present and yet to come hopefully diminishing, local arts groups are presenting a plethora of seasonal entertainment, in hope that ticket-purchasing patrons soon will be there.

Most venues now have fairly thorough health protocols in place; these are usually detailed at length at their respective websites, so don’t be surprised if you may need to remain masked during a show, or if seating is limited due to social distancing.

Free Times has broken down the local stage offerings for you here, providing you a potential roadmap of information for ways to spend this most wonderful time of the year.

Family-Friendly Theatre

'Elf the Musical' continues its run at Town Theatre through Dec. 12. Based on the Will Ferrell film, this musical adaptation recounts the adventures of Buddy, an orphan boy who stows away in Santa’s sleigh and is raised as an elf at the North Pole. More info at towntheatre.com.

Chapin Theatre Company presents "Closed for the Holidays" in the Firehouse Theatre, aka American Legion Post 193. This heartwarming comedy follows the misadventures of fellow travelers — including a bickering married couple, a lonely teacher beset by problematic students, runaway teenagers, and a pixie-ish mystery girl — all stranded by a blizzard on Christmas Eve. Run dates are Dec. 1-5, but some shows are already sold out. More info at chapintheatre.org

Running Dec. 9-19 at Lexington’s Village Square Theatre is "Cheaper by the Dozen." While not specifically a holiday tale, this perennial crowd-pleaser extols family values as seen in the lives of the twelve Gilbreth children and their efficiency-expert parents. More info at villagesquaretheatre.com.

Speaking of "The Magic of Christmas," plenty can be found at Cottingham Theatre on the Columbia College campus, where Workshop Theatre will present Brandon and Hannah Wagster, professional stage illusionists with Columbia roots. Sleight of hand combines with festive razzle dazzle for a special holiday treat, running Dec. 10-12. More info at workshoptheatre.com.

Especially for Kids

The unruly Herdman children have no place in a Christmas pageant, but nevertheless they take one over, giving the traditional story an iconoclastic new spin in "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever."

Based on a popular children’s novel, a musical version will be presented by Columbia Children’s Theatre on Dec. 4 in the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College - (harbisontheatre.org) and again a week later on Sat. Dec. 11 at the Arts Center of Kershaw County (artscenterofkershawcounty.wildapricot.org).

Santa may deliver the presents, but who’s really pulling the strings? Santa's Swinging Xmas Party is a collaboration between the Columbia Marionette Theatre and the Columbia Jazz Foundation, as puppeteers and a jazz quartet recount the story of elves at play while Santa’s away. Performances are set for Dec. 11, 18 and 20 at the Theatre’s Laurel Street home. More info at cmtpuppet.org.

Dance

A little girl’s dream on Christmas Eve of her holiday candy and toys coming to life and dancing for her along with festive snowflakes and rascally mice, all set to the soaring music of Tchaikovsky, has provided the premise for countless reimaginings of the timeless ballet, "The Nutcracker." From Sugar Plum Fairies to adorable Bon-Bons, there will be something for everyone in one or more of the upcoming Midlands productions of this classic.

Up first at the Koger Center Dec. 2-5 is a rendition by the Columbia Classical Ballet, featuring Elgin native Brooklyn Mack, a former principal dancer with the Washington Ballet who has also performed with the American Ballet Theatre and the English National Ballet. Not only will he be dancing in this show, but this marks his first production as the troupe’s new interim artistic director. More info at kogercenterforthearts.com.

"The Two Claras," a modern take on “The Nutcracker” will be presented by the Columbia City Jazz Conservatory Dec. 10 and 11 at the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. Expect a diverse and multicultural selection of holiday tunes and dance styles as two young girls explore together a fantastical land of sweets. More info at harbisontheatre.org.

The Columbia City Ballet, stages its Nutcracker over two weekends at the Koger Center, Dec. 11-12 and 18-19. Now in its 7th decade of entertaining Columbia audiences, this incarnation often includes new twists from artistic and executive director William Starrett. Expect spectacle and glitter — lots of glitter. More info at columbiacityballet.com.

On Dec. 17, the Harbison Theatre also hosts an original holiday dance extravaganza, "The Christmas Angel," created by local choreographer Gabrielle Celeste and performed by dancers from her Celestial Stars Arts Academy. Advance material promises “a timeless story of jealousy, redemption and forgiveness told through the exquisite art of dance.” More info at harbisontheatre.org.

Music and Improv

Trustus Theatre has two holiday offerings this year: their resident improv comedy troupe The Mothers will present "How The Mothers Stole Christmas", an original, PG-13 holiday revue Dec. 9-11. More info at trustus.org.

Then South Carolina Jazz Ambassador Mark Rapp will perform two evenings billed together as "Jingle Bell Jazz." On Dec. 15, in collaboration with SC Public Radio and the ColaJazz Foundation, a live performance of holiday tunes will be recorded for future airing.

"Blitzen takes 'Nawlins!" follows on Dec. 16, with trumpeter Rapp leading his fellow musicians on a holiday tour of New Orleans and its musical styles. More info at trustus.org.