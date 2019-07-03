Wednesday 3
The North Carolina country-rockers Parmalee aren’t going platinum like they used to (specifically with the hit single “Carolina”), but really, once your drummer’s been shot in the leg, stomach and shoulder and completely recovered, everything else is kind of gravy, right? Scott Thomas, who was trying to keep two thieves from robbing the band’s tour bus when he got shot in 2010, is still behind the kit, and the band is still chugging along after almost 20 years. They play the Icehouse Amphitheater tonight at 6 p.m., and tickets are $26. Visit icehouseamphitheater.com for more info. — Vincent Harris
Thursday 4
Happy Independence Day! Got plans to celebrate? Make some. The annual Lexington County Peach Festival is today at Gilbert Community Park, offering live entertainment, an arts and crafts exhibition, a car show, carnival rides, a peach parade and fireworks, among other festivities. (Festival starts at 9 a.m. Fireworks are at 10 p.m. More info is available at lexingtoncountypeachfestival.com.) First Thursday on Main will still happen, though in a reduced fashion. Head to firstthursdayonmain.com for a look at the offerings, and celebrate the freedom to walk with a beer down Columbia’s Main Street. The Lexington County Blowfish play the Savannah Bananas at 7:05 p.m. at Lexington County Baseball Stadium (tickets available at goblowfishbaseball.com), and there will be a fireworks show. (The Columbia Fireflies are away, but they’ll be at Segra Park on July 3 at 7:05 p.m., and will also have fireworks, along with a performance from The Reggie Sullivan Band. Tickets are available at columbiafireflies.com.) Want some more options to toast the Red, White and Blue? Head to free-times.com/events. — Jordan Lawrence
Friday 5
If you’re someone who enjoys both reality shows and people flinging themselves through dance routines that would put you in traction, the Bring It! Live show at Township Auditorium might be fun for you. This is an evening of feverish dance battles courtesy of Coach Dianna Williams and her team of Dancing Dolls from the Lifetime TV show Bring It!, and there will even be fan vs. Dancing Dolls competitions, if you’re feeling particularly brave, which you really shouldn’t. The gyrations begin at 8 p.m., and tickets start at $32.75. Visit thetownship.org for more info. — Vincent Harris
If you ask us, West Columbia has always felt a little haunted. But it’s only likely to feel even more so following the Murders and Mysteries Walking Tour that the city has organized along Meeting and State Streets in the cozy across-the-river sidekick municipality. Strollers will get all the dirt on the various murders, crimes and mysteries that have dotted the district over the years in what is bound to add some spookiness to all of the new construction. This free tour will begin at the Riverwalk Amphitheater in West Columbia and end on Center Street. Open to those 18-plus, or with parental permission, and no reservations or tickets are needed. Tour starts at 8 p.m. — Kyle Petersen
Saturday 6
The unofficial theme of July 4 week is beer and barbecue, and City Limits Q’s pop-up at Craft and Draft certainly fits the bill. The pop-up begins at 11:30 a.m. but this ‘cue is known to have quite a queue, so plan to snag a beer or two and get in line early for a chance to enjoy Texas-style barbecue on a new “bigger and badder” smoker that’s coming straight from Texas. Head to citylimitsq.com for more. — April Blake
Pieces of a Dream have been doing what they do since the ’70s: mixing R&B and contemporary jazz into a smooth-but-not-too-smooth repertoire. It’s not, like, heavy-improv jazz, where you can’t figure out what anyone’s playing, but it’s also not Weather Channel-style jazz, either. Given a warm but not too-hot summer evening, as you hopefully will have at Finlay Park, and they’re a pretty good soundtrack, which is probably why the City of Columbia chose them for this season’s Summer Concert Series. Showtime is 7 p.m., and it’s free. Visit columbiasc.net for more info. — Vincent Harris
One of the many cool things about Hunter-Gatherer’s Hangar location is its massive, unimpeded view of the sky, something which the South Carolina State Museum and the Midlands Astronomy Club take full advantage of for their Science on Tap event. A brief, informal talk from local science know-it-alls will be followed by viewings of the moon through a telescope and a live performance from the sci-fi minimalist pop troupe The Lovely Few. Talks begins at 7:30 p.m., with a Q&A afterward. — Kyle Petersen
Sunday 7
If you read the title ArtCapella and thought, ‘Well, what, are kids going to sing songs unaccompanied in front of works of art?’ — well, yeah, that’s pretty much it. The Capella Pueri Children’s Choir performs sacred works — in Latin, no less — from the Baroque, Romantic and modern eras in Columbia Museum of Art’s galleries at 2:30 and 3:10 p.m. Admission is free. Visit columbiamuseum.org for more information. — Patrick Wall
Monday 8
Tapp’s Art Center’s long-running Songversations series, where singer-songwriters chat about their craft and process interspersed with intimate acoustic performances, continues tonight with the young Cameron King, a consummate pop-rock purveyor whose love of blue-eyed soul and R&B shines through in both his rich singing voice and tight acoustic guitar chops. Tales of romantic woe and the steady grind of cover shows will likely dot this personal performance that’s in stark contrast to his typical habitat of rowdy wing joints and noisy bars. More info available at facebook.com/SongversationAtTapps. — Kyle Petersen
Tuesday 9
I was doing the New York Times crossword puzzle the other day and came across the clue “Symbol of the Cold War.” Try as I might, I just couldn’t fit “that weird Kool-Aid stain on Mikhail Gorbachev’s head” into the grid. Meeting Gorbachev is a pro-peace, antinuclear documentary culled from three long interviews between the former leader of the Soviet Union and philosophical filmmaker Werner Herzog; the Nickelodeon Theatre screens it as part of its For the Record film series at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $11. Visit nickelodeon.org for more information. — Patrick Wall
Wednesday 10
“Hey, hey, we were Monkees / But now we’re done monkeying around / Head’s the new name we’re using / Digging deep into free will.” No, those aren’t the actual lyrics of the theme from Hey, Hey, It’s the Monkees, the show that followed the fictional exploits of the band pushed forward to capitalize on the ‘60s boy band arms race. But the lyrics would be good as a preview for Head, the experimental film in which the band, taking on the name Head, looks to leave behind its wholesome image and get deep into the subconscious mind. The Nickelodeon Theatre screens the film tonight as part of its Road to Woodstock series at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $11. Head to nickelodeon.com for more info. — Jordan Lawrence