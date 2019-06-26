Wednesday 26
Head Trauma: From the Outer Rim, the current exhibition at the 701 Center for Contemporary Art, takes on a powerfully relevant topic in modern America: football and its impact on brain health. Through melty, distorted paintings, sculptures and more, Jason Kendall (aka kendallprojects) explore such notions of violence and masculinity through the lens of American Football culture. Enhance the experience tonight by attending the Football, Head Trauma & Art panel, which will include Kendall, himself a former football player, along with Ashley Bryant Harbin of Lake Psychological Services, Robert Davis Moore from the exercise science department at the University of South Carolina, and Katie Zenger of the Brain Injury Association of South Carolina. The free event starts at 6 p.m. The exhibition runs through July 7. Head to 701cca.org to find out more. — Jordan Lawrence
Thursday 27
The Stand Up Comedy Showcase at the Columbia Craft Brewing Company will feature an array of comedians (hopefully) bringing the laughs for free. But the yucks and the craft booze ain’t really what we’re fascinated by here. In addition to Rory Hayes, Topher Riddle, John Gibson and host Ryan Easterbrooks, the headliners are the comedic rap collective The Bustercups. Showtime is 8 p.m. More info available at columbiacraft.com. — Vincent Harris
Friday 28
You will never really need to see another laser light show again after the South Carolina State Museum’s Friday Night Laser Lights event (until their next one in July, that is). The event pairs CGI and all sorts of laser-y visuals unfolding in the 55-foot digital dome of the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium, with a live performance outside by the psychedelic rock band Cletus Baltimore and a cash bar if you need a little help getting into the laser mood. Admission is $10, but for an extra dollar you can get a pair of laser-enhancing glasses. Start times range from 7 to 10 p.m. for shows featuring the music of Dave Matthews Band, Led Zeppelin, Phish, or Pink Floyd. Visit scmuseum.org for laser-times and more info. — Vincent Harris
Free Times is a big fan of giving kids an early look at the arts, making sure that it becomes a natural part of their lives before they get too busy to seek it out. The Columbia Museum of Art has long pursued this end, and does so again today with Family Fun Night. The free event will feature free admission to the museum’s galleries (which currently include the interactive exhibition Wow Pop Bliss: Jimmy Kuehnle’s Inflatable Art that is sure to be a hit with the little ones), design challenges, games and art activities along with a special outdoor production of the Columbia Children Theatre’s Goldilocks and the Three Bears. The event goes from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more info, head to columbiamuseum.org. — Jordan Lawrence
Saturday 29
The OPT Collective is putting on a Vintage Popup at Curiosity Coffee Bar today, and even though we were a little disappointed when we found out it wasn’t a pop-up-book-based event, there will still be local vintage sellers, artisans and various small businesses on hand (including Kiber & Kobb, Pannerpete Vintage, 010112, The Thrift Monger, and Shop Ancien) peddling their wares, plus some yummy barbecue from Smokey Loggins. And maybe one of the vintage sellers will have pop-up books. The event kicks off at 5 p.m., and you can visit curiositycoffeebar.com for more info. — Vincent Harris
The Nickelodeon Theatre’s Sound & Vision music docs series continues today with a screening of Lee Scratch Perry’s Visions of Paradise, a humorous and kaleidoscopic portrait of the legendary dub reggae pioneer and Rastafarian prophet. Self-taught, reggae-tinged blues singer THE Dubber performs before the screening. The shindig starts at 2:30 p.m.; tickets are $11. Visit nickelodeon.org for more information. — Patrick Wall
It’s the Ag + Art Tour in Richland County, which means it’s time to see what’s literally growing right around you. The stops on this year’s intersection of art and agriculture span from Blythewood to Hopkins and attendance is free. Each stop has its own agenda, but most include guided tours, demonstrations and hands-on experience with the livestock and/or produce that is raised onsite, plus local artisans will be showcasing their wares. Find the full schedule for Saturday and Sunday at agandarttour.com/richland. — April Blake
Sunday 30
If you’re going to put together a Spike Lee retrospective, you have to lead off with his best film. The Richland Library will host most of the screenings in its Spike Lee Retrospective series inside the friendly confines of its main branch on Assembly Street, but it kicks off the program by screening Do the Right Thing at the Nickelodeon Theatre at 2 p.m. The film — a maelstrom of racial and social ills set during one sweltering summer day in Bedford-Stuyvesant — celebrates its 30th anniversary this year; this screening features a special 4K restoration of the film. Tickets are $9; visit nickelodeon.org for more information. — Patrick Wall
Monday 1
If you haven’t tried it lately, the Midlands’ COMET bus service is pretty nice, with an array of routes that can get you to and from an impressive variety of places in well-cared-for buses. If you’d like to find out more about the service, there’s a forum tonight that will find COMET CEO John Andoh answering questions about special programs and efforts to reduce wait times and the number of transfers and connections. The Lower Richland NAACP hosts the forum ahead of its monthly meeting at 8620 Garners Ferry Rd. More info available at facebook.com/lrnaacp. — Jordan Lawrence
Tuesday 2
The Lexington County Blowfish take on the Macon Bacon — the best-named team in the summer collegiate wood-bat Coastal Plain League — tonight at Lexington County Baseball Stadium. Tonight is also Dog Day Tuesday, wherein canine companions get free entry when they accompany their humans. Insert your own joke about the dog days of summer here. Tickets run between $6 and $9, and first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Visit goblowfishbaseball.com for more information. — Patrick Wall
Wednesday 3
Independence Day is tomorrow, which means there’s definitely opportunity for patriotic frivolity. The Rockin’ Red, White & Blue Celebration at Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood will feature musical performances from Eboni Ramm, Blues Deluxe, the DB Bryant Band, and Ramblin’ Road, followed by some rockets’ red glare; the free event goes from 5 to 11 p.m., with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Find more info at facebook.com/blythewoodtownhall. Meanwhile, the Star Spangled Symphonic Suite at Saluda Shoals Park will find the Lake Murray Symphony Orchestra performing a variety of “patriotic music and lively marches.” The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m., with music starting at 8 p.m.; admission is $5. More info available at icrc.net. — Jordan Lawrence