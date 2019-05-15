Wednesday 15
It’s kind of difficult to imagine a film about an environmental activist who’s being targeted by the government being heartwarming, but the 2018 joint Icelandic-Ukrainian production Woman at War somehow manages it. Of course, it helps that the plot also hinges on a said environmental activist (played by Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir) adopting a Ukrainian orphan, which makes it a sort of combination of fight-the-power rebellion and family drama. Woman at War will be shown at the Nickelodeon Theatre at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $11. Visit nickelodeon.org for more info. — Vincent Harris
Thursday 16
The Mothers may be the name of the sketch comedy group invading Tapp’s Arts Center, but this ain’t a family show by any means, so leave the kids at home. The group will take a host of topics ranging from the 20,000 people currently running for president, to, uh, an ape in shorts, and whatever “inappropriate Girl Scouts” means. The 16-member group also wants you to know that the bar is open, so get a babysitter, grab yourself an Uber and take in some skits. Showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets are $10. Visit tappsartscenter.com for more info. — Vincent Harris
In 1958, Robert Moses, one of the most polarizing figures in the history of urban development in the United States, wanted to extend New York City’s Fifth Avenue — by razing Greenwich Village’s Washington Park to create the space for a four-lane highway. Jane Jacobs, a freelance journalist and activist who fought to stop mid-century builders such as Moses from running roughshod over the city. The documentary Citizen Jane: Battle for the City retraces this battle — and the many others that Jacobs fought during the mid-century urbanization of New York City — and examines today’s cities. The Columbia Design League screens the doc at the Columbia Museum of Art at 7 p.m.; the screening is preceded by a social hour at 6 p.m. Admission is free; visit columbiamuseum.org for more information. — Patrick Wall
Friday 17
New Brookland Tavern’s legendary dance parties return with The BBQ: A Cut Up Cookout. Featuring DJ sets from DJ Blake, Saint LaTone, and BRBN and food (presumably barbecue) from TKO’s, this Friday night extravaganza looks to pair the best of backyard cookout and hip DIY dance club galore. You know, like you do. Tickets are $8 ($5 in advance), doors open at 8 p.m. Head to newbrooklandtavern.com to find out more. — Kyle Petersen
OK,, so let’s pretend that it might not be enough for you that the 9th Annual Taste of Black Columbia will have some of the best chefs in the area creating all manner of delicious dishes, or that the libations will be flowing freely from an open bar, or that the Grammy-nominated Ledisi will be at the South Carolina State Museum providing musical entertainment. That might be enough for some people, but in the event that it hypothetically isn’t, Chef Kristen Williams from Shuga Kakes is gonna be there slingin’ specialty cupcakes. The tasting begins at 7:30 p.m. Visit blackexposouth.com for ticket info. — Vincent Harris
Saturday 18
The ancient Egyptians worshipped cats and built temples in their honor. In ancient China, farmers prayed to Li Shou, a cat god, to protect their crops. The Greek goddess of the hunt, Artemis, turned into a cat to escape the wrath of the monster Typhon. Point being: People have been paying crazy amounts of attention to cats way before the advent of the internet and cat videos. The CatVideoFest is a curated 70-minute reel of cats doing cat things for inscrutable reasons; the Nickelodeon Theatre screens the collection at 1 p.m., and will donate a percentage of the $9 ticket price to PETSinc. Look, we know you’re going to spend part of your day watching cat videos on the internet anyway; why not save a kitty while you do it? Visit nickelodeon.org for more information. — Patrick Wall
It’s horse event season and nothing is more South Carolina than celebrating it with booze and the phrase, “I didn’t even see a horse!” Columbia Craft Brewing Company will release its winning NEIPA Hop to Trot with its annual namesake festival, and are encouraging horse race attire like floppy hats and pastel seersucker suiting. Live music and a food truck will also be part of the festivities, and the best part is no admission fee. The event runs all day beginning at noon. Find out more at columbiacraft.com. — April Blake
Sunday 19
At the second TEDxColumbiaSC conference back in 2013, guitarist Marina Alexandra spelled out her life’s mission. Since she was 6, she said, she’s been trying to prove one thing: that the classical guitar is not boring. In Alexandra’s deft hands, it certainly isn’t — let her prove it to you today at the Katie and Irwin Kahn Jewish Community Center. She performs at 3 p.m.; tickets are $18 (with discounts available for JCC members). Visit jcccolumbia.org for more information. — Patrick Wall
It’s really about time we helped those little-known struggling Swedish musicians known as ABBA, y’all. All they’ve done is sell like a billion albums with perfect pop singles like “Dancing Queen,” and “Take a Chance On Me” and “Super Trouper,” so they’re clearly hurting for more recognition. Why not head down to the Town Theatre and keep the ABBA legacy thriving by taking in the company’s production of Mamma Mia!, the $2 billion-grossing musical based around their songs. After all, it only got a measly five Tony nominations. Poor ABBA. Showtime today is 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $25. Visit towntheatre.com for more info. — Vincent Harris
Rosé away for some of the day at the Drink Pink Rosé Festival in its new location at the Robert Mills House and Gardens, which will become a sea of pink in celebration of the world’s current favorite wine style. Wine along with complementary bites from Kristian Niemi of Bourbon and Black Rooster will be available, and rosé tastings will range from dry to sweet and in between. VIP tickets are $100 and regular admission is $55, which includes food and all rosé tastings. More info available at f2tproductions.com. — April Blake
Tuesday 21
Jazz @ 701 kicks off its Sisters Singing Jazz series tonight at — where else? — 701 Whaley. The inaugural guest is Charleston’s Quiana Parler, who fronts the Gullah-interpreting funk band Ranky Tanky. She’s also a sought-after wedding singer down in Charleston, so it scans that her repertoire for this two-hour gig will be wide. Music starts at 6 p.m.; tickets are $15. Visit sisterssingingjazz.event. — Patrick Wall
Wednesday 22
If you’re a college football fan, there are few things on YouTube that are as funny, and as infuriating, as comedian Jermaine “Funny Maine” Johnson’s breakdowns of Alabama’s wins and losses (mostly wins) over the past nine years or so. Either in full-on swagger mode or full-on barely-disguised panic, Johnson is the ultimate Crimson Tide apologist or booster, depending on the outcome, and his low-key delivery is light on bombast and heavy on witty asides. If he’s half as good a stand-up as he is a Crimson Tide-loving video maker, his show at the Comedy House at 7 p.m. should be pretty entertaining. Also: 44-16, Tigers. Tickets range from $20 to $35. Head to comedyhouse.us for more. — Vincent Harris