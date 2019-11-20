Wednesday 20

We’re sorry, but the fact that we’re coming up on Five Finger Death Punch’s 15th anniversary as a band is making us feel kind of old. Having said that, if you’re a fan of the band’s ultra-heavy modern rock, which has been called a plethora of things (from alt-metal to groove-metal to thrash-metal), you can catch the band playing hits like “Wrong Side Of Heaven,” “Lift Me Up” and “Battle Born” at Colonial Life Arena with Three Days Grace, Bad Wolves, and Fire From The Gods. Showtime is 6:30 p.m., and ticket prices range from $35 to $154. Visit coloniallifearena.com for more info. — Vincent Harris

Le Musée d’Art de Columbia passe ce soir le film La promesse de l’aube. For those of you who, like me, struggle with rudimentary French, that says that the Columbia Museum of Art screens the film La promesse de l’aube (English translation: Promise at Dawn) this evening. The museum does so as part of its CineCola film series, a joint venture with the Alliance Française. The film is in French, but don’t worry — it’s also subtitled en anglas. Er, in English. The film screens at 7:30 p.m., and it’s preceded by a reception that starts at 6 p.m. Admission is free. Visit columbiamuseum.org for more information. — Patrick Wall

With the impending departure of Tapp’s Arts Center from Main Street — to be reborn as Tapp’s Outpost in Five Points — the city will lose impactful resources that won’t be immediately replaced. From studios for local artists to prominent, adventurously utilized gallery spaces, Tapp’s has been many things for many people. Among the more energizing aspects has been The Space Hall. Seeking to explore both photography and music, it complements its dark room with a compact underground concert space where the over-the-top lighting design is often as big a draw as the consistently exciting array of underground rock, hip-hop and electronic artists. Tonight, The Space Hall begins Astra Blast, a packed week of farewell festivities, with a free screening of Blade Runner and a multimedia presentation from incisive social commentator and hip-hop/visual artist 6ixx (assisted by powerhouse local rapper H3RO). The finale continues with four shows featuring a murderer’s row of Space Hall regulars — Cayla Fralick (Nov. 21); Niecy Blues, NUMBTONGUE, and Diaspoura (Nov. 22); Soft Focus and Contour (No. 23); King Goof, Ran Bruce, and Milah (Nov. 24). Each concert costs between $8 and $14. For more, visit tappsartscenter.com. — Jordan Lawrence

Thursday 21

It’s time for one of downtown Columbia’s surest signs that the holidays are upon us. As it always does, the Vista Lights street celebration will feature the lighting of the neighborhood Christmas tree at the corner of Lincoln and Gervais streets (7 p.m.), and will encourage attendees to mix and mingle through the district’s restaurants, bars and galleries, many of which will have specials and special events to tempt you in. This year will also feature live music at a stage near the tree, offering up the fetching folk-pop of Prettier Than Matt (7:30 p.m.) and the exuberant New Orleans-inspired ruckus of the Soda City Brass Band (8 p.m.). There will also be a Kid’s Zone and a 10-foot-tall snow globe. Joy to the world. For more on the free event, which goes from 6 to 10 p.m., visit vistacolumbia.com. — Jordan Lawrence

Friday 22

There’s something inherently precious about a two-person high school drama that revolves around an analysis of a Walt Whitman poem, but there’s also a reason Lauren Gunderson’s works are the most produced of any living playwright. There’s an uncommon intimacy and sense of discovery in I and You, one that the University of South Carolina’s program and its black box Lab Theatre are well-equipped to bring to life. The show runs through Nov. 23. All shows are at 8 p.m.; tickets are $10 and available at theatre.sc.edu. — Kyle Petersen

Saturday 23

The monthly Open House Day at Indie Grits Labs is an earnest opportunity for visitors to dive into the adventurous and eclectic arts happenings that the incubator and media education outfit has going on at any given time. This month, you can check out the group exhibition An Unclear View, Hogan Seidel’s experimental film Cracked Heads, the VideoLab student photography exhibit Fall Invasion, and participate in a free zine-making workshop. The 1013 Duke Ave. space will be open from 1 -5 p.m. Find out more at indiegrits.org. — Kyle Petersen

Sunday 24

You think you’re funny? You think you’re some kind of clown, out here to amuse people? That sounds more menacing than we meant it to, because we’re just saying that if you do think that, you should head down to the Caffeinated Coffee Pre-Thanksgiving Venting Edition at Curiosity Coffee Bar. It’s an open-mic comedy event from 1 to 3 p.m. with 10 spots available for family-friendly seven-minute sets. It’s hosted by comedian Gregory Hardy, and he’s running the show, so reach out to him at facebook.com/HardyVision if you’re interested in being a part of it. — Vincent Harris

Monday 25

Hotel Trundle is celebrating its first 18 months in business with a free Friendsgiving celebration today from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The chic boutique inn will have Thanksgiving-themed hors d’oeuvres and a champagne tower by Southern Way Catering on hand, live jazz by Mark Rapp, and a host of other fun offerings. Attendees are asked to bring a few cans of food or other non-perishable food items for Harvest Hope in lieu of a cover charge. Go to hoteltrundle.com for more info. — Kyle Petersen

Tuesday 26

The Comedy Closet, West Columbia’s recently opened stand-up-and-more hub, continues to build momentum this week. After a two-night official grand opening stint from popular Charlotte comic Blayr Nias on Nov. 22 and 23, and before a eye-catching appearance from beloved WWF wrestling heel Jake “The Snake” Roberts on Nov. 27 (which you can read more about in the arts section), the club hosts Arkansas comic Stef Bright, who has opened for such notable names as Maria Bamford, Pauly Shore, and Sean Patton. Keep racking ‘em, Comedy Closet. Tonight’s show starts at 7 p.m. and costs $10. Find out more at thecomedycloset.com. — Jordan Lawrence

Wednesday 27

We may not care for Martin Scorsese’s opinion on Marvel movies, but dude can sure as hell make films. And his 1978 flick The Last Waltz has got to be close to the top of his Best Of list. The documentary captures what was supposed to be The Band’s last hurrah (the group later reunited without main songwriter and guitarist Robbie Robertson), a massive concert that featured guest appearances from Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Ringo Starr, Van Morrison, Joni Mitchell — and Neil Diamond, for some reason. The Nickelodeon Theatre will show The Last Waltz (an annual tradition) at 8:30 p.m., and tickets are $11. Visit nickelodeon.org for more info. — Vincent Harris