Dave Chappelle’s return to the spotlight continues, and the popular and controversial comic will return to the Township Auditorium in Columbia on Jan. 29.

Chappelle, best known for creating and walking away from the legendary TV sketch program Chappelle's Show, re-entered the spotlight in 2017 thanks to a deal with Netflix, for which he has delivered five stand-up specials in the last three years. These Netflix shows, while popular, have frequently riled critics. Last year’s Sticks & Stones, for instance, was greeted with loud outcries against jokes dealing with Asians, transgender individuals, women and sexual assault victims.

Chappelle last hit the stage in Columbia, where he has strong ties, in 2017, as part of a spate of dates leading up to his first Netflix specials. His great grandfather, Bishop William D. Chappelle, is the namesake of Allen University’s Chappelle Auditorium. On his last stop in Columbia, the comic received a key to the city from Mayor Steve Benjamin.

Tickets to the Jan. 29 show are $69.50 or $89.50, and go on sale Thursday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m.