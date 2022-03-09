Cottontown Art Crawl getting bigger in its fourth year after start as grassroot event

It’s fitting that in one of Columbia’s most burgeoning neighborhoods would create an art festival that seems reflective of its home.
Now in its fourth year, the Cottontown Art Crawl has continued to grow every year, much like the neighborhood at large. From 25 artists in its first year to hosting 115, the event on March 12 will be the biggest yet.
“I think the core of the art crawl is that it's a very grassroots community-based event,” said Rusty Sox, one of the lead organizers of the festival. “This is the (neighborhood) inviting whoever wants to come in.”
The event works to make it more than just a visual artist stop. In prior years, merchants have sold things like flowers or gardening seeds, and it also hosts food trucks and musical performances.
This year, food trucks Mary’s Arepas, Los Cochinita Mexican and Bubblelicious are set to feed the guests and the lineup includes Katera, The Suzuki Academy, Matt Hallman and Friends and Admiral Radio.
As new local businesses have sprouted up in the last decade, the neighborhood has managed to avoid any particularly corporate notions about it. Spots like Indah Coffee, NOMA Warehouse, Vino Garage, Al-Amir, The War Mouth and numerous others are all independently owned.
The art crawl aims to have a distinctively independent and homegrown feel about it, organizers say. The event is run by neighborhood volunteers and the artists set up shop — with the only price of admission being a city business license – in the yards of the bungalow houses around the streets.
“We’re all pulling the same rope, because we’re passionate,” said Julie Seel, a lead organizer.
Additionally, it caters new artists looking to get started in a commercial sense with a low cost of entry and a stream of possible buyers. In the relatively narrow streets of the neighborhood, patrons of the crawl almost exclusively walk about.
The event features roughly 30 to 40 artists per block.
Nick Hauser, the owner of the neighborhood’s Indah Coffee, added music to the festival last year and booked this year's bands as well. He strived to bring on a diverse genre lineup to cater to the large crowd the day brings to the area.
It’s also a boon for the neighborhood’s businesses, he said. Past versions have been some of the top days in his businesses' year.
“We really do like the idea of just steady organic growth,” Hauser said. “It’s really been impressive to see. I feel like every year the Art Crawl has gotten a little bit better.”
As the art crawl grows larger, organizers Seel and Sox say they’re determined to make sure it retains its wholesome Cottontown vibe.
“We want it to always be something that is very accessible to any range of artists that wants to come out and show their creative work,” Sox said.
The event begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.; with music beginning at 12 p.m. and ending at 6 p.m.