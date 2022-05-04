Columbia's Workshop Theatre opening theatrical adaptation of movie 'Wedding Singer'

It seems there's nothing like nostalgia.

In the 1970s, baby boomers recalled their youth with retro musicals like "Grease" and TV shows like "Happy Days." Generation X had their turn with the 1998 Adam Sandler film "The Wedding Singer," which took an affectionate look back at the early MTV era of the '80s.

Now, Workshop Theatre is turning to a new generation of leading men with the musical stage adaptation of "Wedding Singer," running May 6 through May 15 in Columbia College's Cottingham Theatre.

With new music by Matthew Sklar and a book by Chad Beguelin and original screenwriter Tim Herlihy, the musical, which was nominated for five Tony awards in 2006, follows the film's storyline closely. Two loveable losers, titular wedding singer Robbie (Alex Cowsert) and waitress Julia (Heather Hinson), navigate their way through love, weddings, missed opportunities and misunderstandings, all set to the synthesized beat of '80s pop rock.

A decade ago, Cowsert was appearing on the Workshop stage as a teen idol in "Disney's Camp Rock - The Musical," while Josh Kern and Charlie Goodrich — who play Robbie's band mates Sammy and George — were playing teenagers at Town Theatre in "Grease" as Danny and Sonny respectively.

"It is always so cool when our young performers, who did shows at Workshop as kids, become the leads in our adult shows,'' said Workshop Executive Director Jeni McCaughan. "I have loved watching Alex Cowsert continue to grow as a performer from the first time I worked with him over 10 years ago."

"Wedding Singer" was originally scheduled for the same week in 2020, but COVID-19 shut the production down. McCaughan said that around 75% of the original cast returned, as well as director Jocelyn Sanders, a Columbia College graduate who also helmed Workshop's nearly sold-out run of "The Color Purple" earlier this year.

Kern, a veteran of musicals at Trustus Theatre like "The Rocky Horror Show" and "Green Day's American Idiot," described the “Wedding Singer’s” message as an optimistic one.

"Never giving up on a dream and being honest with yourself and those around you about what you are about. Explore, but keep your eyes on the prize," Kern said.

Goodrich has a background in familiar local productions as well. He played the lead in "The Buddy Holly Story" at Town in 2018 and acted with Kern in 2020 in Workshop's "The Boys in The Band."

Cowsert sang and played guitar as Carl Perkins opposite Goodrich's Johnny Cash in "Million Dollar Quartet" at Town in 2017.

The three’s experience together is an important one to the “Wedding Singer” as the bandmate’s relationship and their chemistry is something the production hinges on.

Of course, the production is best known for its original film form with Adam Sandler as the lead. The zany comedian received some of his highest marks from critics for that performance in the early stages of his career.

Kern observed that Cowsert channeled Sandler well and, further, lauded Goodrich’s performance.

"(Goodrich) is always a treasure. He can play just about anything and have you believe it. And his passion is apparent. We're all melding and meshing into it. And the sense of humor between the three of us is spot on," he said.

Meanwhile, Goodrich plays the character George — who bears a strong resemblance to a Culture Club singer. He described the character as "a quirky man who loves expressing himself through his music and his fashion.”

“He is very loyal to his two best friends, Robbie and Sammy, and takes their career as wedding singers very seriously. I can definitely relate to his passion for performance and his love for music," he explained.

And while music director Michael Simmons and a live band are providing the real accompaniment, Goodrich said that in performance the trio of band members pull off legitimate band-like energy.

For Cowsert taking on the role of Robbie has been the most difficult of his career, he said. He noted the comedic timings and high notes he hits in the singing aspects as why.

He’s found similarities in himself and the character, too.

“We both are hopeless romantics, and enjoy helping others. There is also a (common) desire (of) not wanting to grow up."

The play also opens as Workshop has solidified its relationship with Columbia College.

Now in its fifth year of residency at Cottingham, Workshop recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the college, formalizing their partnership. While Workshop is best remembered at its former home on Bull Street downtown, the theater has performed over the decades at Fort Jackson, Sesquicentennial State Park, 701 Whaley and local high school and museum auditoriums, with Cottingham now the group's second-longest running performance venue.