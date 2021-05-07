Columbia's Trustus Theatre to host first live stage production since COVID-19 in June

The road to resuming in-person events in Columbia has been filled with fits and starts as COVID-19 continues its slow march out of our lives.

Among these was Trustus Theatre's attempt to mount a production of “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” in January before ultimately postponing it to a later date.

That date is now set: The musical will begin a three-week run on June 4.

“We have felt confident in our safety procedures for live performance since December 2020, but we postponed the production mainly due to psychology. People just weren’t ready to attend indoor events," Chad Henderson, Trustus' executive director, told Free Times. "It feels apparent that our community is becoming more active due to the availability of vaccines, and other performing arts groups have seen good turnout this spring.

Seating will be distanced, and masks will be required until seated. Henderson also said that the theater's upgraded air ionization system is a key reason why he feels comfortable bringing live theater back to Trustus.

"We’re taking our cues from the community, and from what we can tell — they are finally ready to get back out there," he explained. "This show deserves an audience, and we think this summer will be the right time to finally spend an evening with Billie Holiday at Trustus Theatre. We promise the beer will be cold.”

Trustus has hosted some in-person programming since COVID-19 began.

Starting in December, it offered six nights of its annual Jingle Bell Jazz concerts and hosted two live interview events with local rapper and podcaster (and frequent Free Times contributor) Preach Jacobs, with both of these programs happening inside the theater.

It also held an outdoor block party and fundraiser last month.

But this will be the first time that Trustus has put on a live theatrical performance since the coronavirus pandemic shut down last a March 2020 production of "Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson," three shows into what was supposed to be a three-week run.

The creative team behind "Lady Day," which recreates a late-night concert from jazz icon Billie Holiday, are excited to finally put it on.

“Billie is a real woman. A real Black woman!,” Katrina Garvin, who stars as Holiday in the production, said in news release. “The stories she tells, although tragic, mirror the things we all go through in life. Love, loss, lust, and laughter weave in and out of the performance. It triggers memories of struggles and triumphs I have experienced in my own life.

"The memories that Billie shares about her experiences of racism and discrimination in America still resonate today. It proves that we still have much to overcome. She also shares memories of foolish love. You know, the kind of love that you know is bad for you but you don't care because it feeds something on the inside of you that you just can't explain? It is very cathartic speaking and hearing these stories.”