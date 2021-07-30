Columbia's Trustus Theatre leader resigns, leaving 'a pretty darn good legacy'

The leader of Columbia’s premiere professional theater company has resigned.

Trustus Theatre, the Vista institution that has been going since 1985, announced July 30 that Chad Henderson stepped down as executive director. Henderson worked at Trustus for 15 years, board president Sumner Bender told Free Times.

In an interview with Free Times, Henderson said that his decision to depart came simply because it’s the right time for him to move onto other things, though he wasn't prepared offer details.

“I spent my entire adult career there,” he said. ”Basically started working for (founders) Jim and Kay (Thigpen) right out of college.”

“A lot of good things have happened. I’ve programmed two of the highest grossing seasons. I've gotten us through this pandemic, and came back with a show that was sold out,” Henderson added, referring to the recent run of “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill.”

“For me, that's a pretty darn good legacy. ... The place has got a good legs underneath it. So I think it'll be exciting to see how they envision the next leadership there, the next phase of creativity.”

Henderson became artistic director, leading the company’s creative endeavors, in 2015, and stepped into the overarching leadership position of producing artistic director in February 2020 before having his title upgraded.

Henderson informed Trustus that he was leaving about three weeks ago, Bender said.

The departure continues a period of relative discontinuity for Trustus. Larry Hembree left as executive director in 2015. He was succeeded in short order by Leila Ibrahim, who resigned less than a year into her tenure in 2016.

The company did without a replacement for its executive director role until Henderson was promoted last year.

Bender, who has been associated with Trustus for 18 years, emphasized that even before stepping up to lead the theater, Henderson was a vital constant.

“When I say it is going to be a cultural shift, it will be, because Chad has been so instrumental in programming and just artistic license before he was even artistic director, because he was doing marketing,” she offered. “We used to have something that we call the ‘Chad show,’ and it was a show that was progressive and blended different types of music and dance with a standard play concept. So he really brought us to an innovative forefront when it came to doing theater.”

As the Trustus board of directors begins its search for a new leader, it turns to a familiar face to navigate the interim. Former artistic director Dewey Scott-Wiley will return to that post on a temporary, part-time basis to maintain the theater’s mission — “producing live and enriching stage theatre in Columbia,” per a message sent out to the theater’s email list.

Colleen Bozard, president and owner of ccbozard, a consulting firm that specializes in working with nonprofits, is also being tapped to assist. The email noted that she “will work closely with the staff while assisting the board with the search” for a new executive director.

The transition in leadership comes with Trustus having not yet announced programming for its upcoming season.

Bender explained that this is due to the company waiting on whether it would receive a Shuttered Venues Operating Grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration. It was ultimately awarded the grant, which it announced on July 9. The amount given is 25% of gross profit lost during the first year of COVID-19, which for Trustus amounted to $160,000.

“It was game changing,” Bender said. “I literally cried and kind of fell down when we finally (found out) because we've been on hold for it for a long time. And if it hadn't come through, we'd be having a whole different discussion right now.”

She emphasized that Trustus had contingencies in place for continuing operation if the grant fell through. But with the money in place, the company is ready to move forward with the kind of season it wanted, while simultaneously seeking Henderson’s replacement.

“We immediately talked to Dewey about her coming back so that we could go ahead and find some design teams and figure out what shows we might do, at least through the end of the year,” Bender said, adding that they will soon announce a couple of shows that will open around October, and that a “Trustus revival” of some shows they’ve done in the past will also be on the coming docket.

While the board conducts its search, Scott-Wiley will figure out the rest of the schedule moving into the spring, building from the potential show selections that Henderson already had in place.

Bender wants the executive director search to be completed as quickly as possible, but she said finding the right person is the most important thing.

The theater isn’t attached to hiring a replacement that can lead both the artistic and business ends of the operation as Henderson did. Bender explained that they could also bring in a business-leaning executive director, and subsequently hire an artistic director on a part-time or full-time basis.

“You're not just dealing with a business, you're dealing with a family, sort of the whole art community is like that,” she said. “So it's hard to say who that perfect person is gonna be. We're gonna announce a job search, we're going to post it across arts mediums, but also business forums. We want to spend a couple of weeks pulling in some resumes, maybe reaching out to people that we've heard (about).”

When asked what he’d like to see in his successor, Henderson indicated that bringing in someone not already in Trustus’ circle of influence could be exciting, but he underscored the importance of finding someone who understands its role in the community.

“The place has a lot of history that's wrapped up in the vision that Jim and Kay had,” he said. “I just hope that they find someone who can honor that vision.”