Columbia's Trustus Theatre brings in new leader to provide '360-degree view' for success

Columbia’s premier theater announced its new executive director on Tuesday after a months-long search.

Jessica Francis Fichter, former playwright and directors lab member for The Actors Studio in New York City, became Trustus Theatre’s new leader on Jan. 4.

Fichter's administrative experience includes working as artistic director of the Chapin Theater Company in 2016-17 and lead theatre teacher at Lexington-Richland Five School District from 2015-17, according to a resume posted on her professional website. She also is founder and artistic director of the Evolving Door Theatre Company.

Fichter’s appointment comes amid the Vista theater’s 37th season, which is opening the musical “tick, tick… BOOM!” on Jan. 21.

“The quality of productions and vision of Trustus has remained unique and clear. Professional theater is necessary for Columbia's artistic health, specifically as the city grows,” she said in a statement.

The new director comes with a background in theater education and a master's in fine arts in directing from the Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University in New York City. She also has a master's degree in divergent learning from Columbia College.

Fichter recently directed "Pouf" in New York City in collaboration with local theaters. In a Free Times article previewing that performance, Fichter announced she had created the Evolving Door Theatre Company with the goal of “bringing outside professionals into Columbia to work with our incredible talent.”

Before the pandemic, she had been based in New York City, but moved back to Columbia during the outbreak.

The theater’s board president Sumner Bender said in a statement that Fichter would help bolster the theater’s education programs.

“Her varied background gives her a 360-degree view of what is needed to aid in the success of a nonprofit arts organization,” Bender said.

It’s been an up-and-down two years for Trustus, as it has battled the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying shutdowns of live performances. It reopened with a one-cast show in January, but had to postpone the show to March, due to the pandemic.

In July, Chad Henderson, Fichter’s predecessor, resigned, after working at the theater for more than 15 years and became the marketing and communications director for the South Carolina Philharmonic.

He was artistic director since 2015, before his title was upgraded in 2020, and had worked at the theater since graduating from the University of South Carolina in 2007, according to Trustus's website.

Henderson's stint followed Larry Hembree, who left as executive director in 2015, and Leila Ibrahim, who resigned less than a year into her tenure in 2016.

In September, the theater's cofounder Kay Thigpen died at 80. Thigpen had maintained a close relationship with the theater even after her retirement.

Kay and her husband Jim Thigpen, who died in 2017, founded the theater in 1985 and started it out of a punk rock bar they purchased. In 1989, the two moved the theater to its current location on Lady Street.

(online copy corrected)

Over the years, Trustus has developed a reputation for contemporary theater and challenging scripts that often tackled challenging or progressive topics.