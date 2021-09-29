Columbia's Trustus and Workshop Theatres debut plays grappling with modern relationships

Two local theaters. Two small casts of veteran performers. Two scripts that zero in on the complexities of modern relationships with comedy, satire and compassion — and both open Oct. 1.

At Trustus Theatre, the progressive group is opening the comedic, yet poignant “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” for a repeat of its last runs in 2001 and 2002. Meanwhile, Workshop Theatre is debuting an original work, “The Campaign,” a dramedy centered around the universality of the feelings experienced in a new relationship.

With both, each theater is tackling modern themes and continuing their return to the stage after lengthy COVID-19 shutdowns and a re-emergence of the virus.

A long-awaited return brings hope for a successful run with opening play, but recent losses add weight

For Trustus, bringing back “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” came as a no-brainer.

Director Robin Gottlieb said the play’s small cast, uplifting musical nature and past success made it a prime pick for opening the theater’s 37th season.

“Every show was to a sold-out house and our patrons have continuously asked for a revival,” Gottlieb said.

Yet the Vista venue's new season and opening play come at a difficult time for the city’s longest-running professional theater, following the death of beloved co-founder Kay Thigpen on Sept. 20. The loss came as the organization is still working on replacing Chad Henderson, who left the organization after 14 years, serving as its executive director and artistic director since 2015.

Trustus is now assembling a season — albeit shortened — without its top position filled.

The premise of “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is a series of comedic vignettes on the natural phases of human interaction, with four actors playing multiple roles. The musical comedy by Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts originally ran in New York for more than 5,000 performances off-Broadway from 1996 to 2008. The script was updated in 2018 to include references to dating in the age of social media and the internet.

The theater assembled the show sans auditions in an effort to get back into action as quickly and efficiently as possible, with Gottlieb now taking directorial reins after being a cast member in its run two decades ago.

She found herself initially worried about taking on the director role.

“What if I miss performing my original role? What if I can’t see it through fresh eyes? What if it is dated?” she said.

Gottlieb found confidence though in the creative freedom she was allowed. She gave the material her own personal spin — for example, casting against type for some roles — and handpicked the cast and crew.

Gottlieb’s cast includes Kevin Bush, Katrina Garvin, Brittany Hammock, and Jason Stokes, with Randy Moore providing musical direction; Anita Ashley returns from the earlier productions as choreographer.

“(“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change”) makes fun of our shared ‘urge to merge’ and all the consequences and complications that come along for the ride, “ Bush explained. “You're guaranteed to see yourself or someone you know and love in every ridiculous scenario.”

"I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change"

Showings Thursday through Sunday through Oct. 23. $30-$35. Trustus Theatre. 520 Lady St. trustus.org

Workshop’s return to the stage brings an original work that attempts to capture the focus on diversity, modern times

As other local theaters attempted to host productions or go virtual during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Workshop Theatre was largely shut down for a year and a half. Beyond an outdoor youth cabaret play, the theater hasn't performed in-person since February 2020.

The theater, which has had varying stages to call home throughout its 50-plus year existence, has its live debut back on stage with “The Campaign,” an original work being shown at Columbia College.

Written and directed by local author Crystal-Elise Aldamuy, the play features Josh Keran and Julian DeLeon playing Kyle and Seth, an aspiring politician and his new live-in boyfriend. Their relationship is challenged by conflicting demands of career, commitment and Kyle's meddling mother (Tiffany Dinsmore.)

Aldamuy, who is mostly known for her work on the technical side of theater, explained how this script — described in promotional material as "a drama interspersed with humor" and intended only for audiences aged 16 and older — has roots in conversations on color-blind casting in 2019.

"I began to trace it backwards,” Aldamuy, who is making her directorial debut with Workshop, recalled. “We want audiences to see more diversity and representation on stage, which means actors need to be more diverse, which means directors need to cast more diverse(ly), which means that stories need to allow for diversity in their casting. As a playwright, I figured that's where I could engage the conversation. What if I could write a play that allowed for a director to cast anyone?”

In showcasing a new relationship between the two leads, Aldamuy compared it to a “universal experience.” She found the play’s plot following the pursuit of political office created a natural thematic parallel.

When writing "The Campaign," she decided to include the political race after realizing the plot necessitated a secondary struggle to the relationship that acted as a throughline for it.

“It doesn't matter if you’re gay or straight or anywhere in between, we've all experienced the excitement of newness or the struggle to communicate needs or trying to figure out intimacy or not feeling like you can be your authentic self with someone,” she said.

In DeLeon's view, the story "speaks to every type (of) relationship today.” That broad applicability built towards Aldamuy’s goal of making the play diverse, he explained.

“When Crystal wrote it, she intentionally created characters who could be portrayed by actors of any gender, race or sexuality. These characters have real issues with communication. Audience members will connect with any of these instances because they’re real experiences,” he said.

"The Campaign"

Oct. 1, 2, 7, 8, 9 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 3 at 3 p.m. March 3, 10 at 3 p.m. $15-$20. Workshop Theatre at Columbia College’s Cottingham Theatre. 1301 Columbia College Drive. workshop theatre.com.