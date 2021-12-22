Columbia's theaters relied on old favorites to get back on their feet in 2021

In the 1997 Kevin Costner film “The Postman,” a ragged actor wandered a post-apocalyptic America, offering performances from Shakespeare in exchange for food and water. Columbia may not have been quite that devastated by the pandemic, but performing artists and arts organizations struggled to get back into doing what they do best — putting on live shows.

While the best theater is often risky theater, it seemed as if even trying to do theater was the biggest risk — 2020 saw experimentation with virtual, recorded, and streamed productions, but 2021 was the year it all went live again.

Larger venues were able to place patrons in alternating seats or rows allowing for social distance. Sometimes the actors were masked, sometimes the audience, and sometimes both.

A number of organizations opted for practicality and simplicity: small-cast, one-set shows done outdoors and/or on bare stages. Selections included hits with proven track records, as well as original works from local authors whose material fit the requirements of the times.

The result was surprisingly enjoyable, with talent and perseverance triumphing over adversity.

Town Theatre, having weathered both the Great Depression and the Second World War to become the nation’s oldest community theater organization in continuous operation, once again soldiered on through lean times.

In an effort to reduce both production costs and potential health risks to the audience, Town’s first show this year was a revival of a show proven to sell tickets, “Always….Patsy Cline,” featuring a cast of two, a small band, and a masked, socially-distanced audience. Big-cast, high-profile musicals — ”Cinderella,” “42nd Street,” and “Elf the Musical” — resumed in the summer and continued through year’s end.

Other community theaters, including Lexington’s Village Square Theatre and On Stage Productions, Chapin Theatre Company, Workshop Theatre, and the Arts Center of Kershaw County followed similar models, staging outdoor cabarets and bringing back reliable audience-pleasers as “Steel Magnolias,” “Nunsense,” and a children’s “Jungle Book,” and debuting new works from local playwrights.

Both Chapin and Workshop produced the premieres of original plays by local authors — Crystal-Elise Aldamuy’s “The Campaign” and Lou Clyde’s “Pouf!” Chapin then hosted an original short play festival, and took “Pouf!” on the road, playing for one night off-Broadway in New York, and for a weekend in the Columbia Music Festival Association’s ArtSpace.

Halloween chills were generated by Theatre Mysterium’s production of founder Christofer Cook’s original “Amityville 1925,” a fictional thriller about the first residents of the infamous Long Island home with the creepy upstairs windows. Mysterium is Cook’s rebranding of High Voltage Theatre, known for popular outdoor productions such as “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” in the West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheater.

2020 also brought changes of locations for some.

NiA Company and the Columbia Children's Theatre acquired shared administrative space. WOW (Walking on Water) spent much of the year focused on the development of video adaptations, premiering them on YouTube. Meanwhile, On Stage Productions gave pop-up theater a go in the Halloween season, bringing “Rocky Horror Show” to multiple locations in town.

Fortune favors the bold, and some of the boldest steps this year were taken by the youngest of performers or by theater’s adventurous business experiments.

Columbia Children’s Theatre managed to survive and even prosper during the quarantine, quickly transitioning into virtual classes and productions, which were embraced by staff, volunteers, participants, audiences, and parents.

While Columbia Children's Theatre still formally resides in the nearly-vacant Richland Mall, large-scale productions this year have gone on the road to the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College, the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County, and CMFA’s ArtSpace. Counting on attracting a larger audience for a shorter run in rented space is always risky but has thus far proven successful.

Local college students Cameron Eubanks and Ivy Munnerlyn created Likely Story Productions, attracted donors and sponsors, and produced two live performances of the 1980’s hair-metal jukebox musical “Rock of Ages” in downtown Lexington’s Icehouse Amphitheater.

Trustus Theatre, the Midlands’ longest-running professional theater company, was perhaps most cautious about opening back up.

As at most other venues, productions were minimalistic, starting with “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,” featuring one singer, one accompanist, and a bare stage; small-cast productions of “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” and “Intimate Apparel” finished out their year.

The bigger challenge for Trustus, however, was continuity, with 100 percent of staff positions turning over at least once in the last two years and another major loss.

Theater co-founder Kay Thigpen, who had been retired since 2012, died in September, only weeks after the resignation of longtime staffer Chad Henderson, one of four individuals to hold the title of executive or managing director over the last nine years.

Trustus has always had a deep bench, though, and former artistic director Dewey Scott-Wiley returned in an interim capacity with solid support from long-time Trustus Company members serving in board leadership roles.

The University of South Carolina’s Department of Theatre and Dance had its own travails to contend with, including stringent campus health and safety policies, a temporary COVID-inspired halt to the enrollment of new students for the MFA in acting program. The department also saw the departure of Robert Richmond as department chair after he was accused of sexual harassment amid campus-wide pushback against sexual misconduct.

Veteran professor and former chair Jim Hunter resumed departmental leadership, visiting theater artists continued to direct shows, and gifted undergraduate actors stepped into leading roles. Masks were worn in most productions, although a positive COVID diagnosis necessitated the premature close of Rumors in October — a reminder of the uncertain times we’re in.

All in all, a theater year that could have been disastrous or even non-existent was instead a collection of pleasant little productions; while one might have smiled or frowned more than laughed or cried, theater in Columbia managed to go on, with the promise of greater things to come.