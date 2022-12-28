Columbia's theater scene had a grand return in many ways throughout 2022

Columbia's year in theater could best be subtitled "The Return." It brought a return to full-time operation following two years of intermittent shutdowns, for some a return to former glory and prominence, and for others a return to core principles and mission.

It’s hard to think of a 50+ year-old nonprofit that has produced hundreds of successful shows as an underdog, but Workshop Theatre has held that status for a while now, operating without a permanent home, and presenting excellent but underattended shows. This year the theater formalized their partnership with Columbia College, effectively becoming a theater company in residence at the school’s under-utilized Cottingham Theatre. A dynamic revival of the musical “The Color Purple” in the winter led to a nearly sold-out run, and this in turn sparked ticket sales for a diverse year of feel-good musical comedies and hard-hitting dramas.

Trustus Theatre, the Midlands’ longest-running professional theater company, was founded by two former teachers, Kay and Jim Thigpen. After a few years of staff turnover, leadership has now returned to another pair of teachers, former high school educator Jessica Fichter and current college professor Dewey Scott-Wiley as executive and artistic Directors respectively.

Founder Jim Thigpen once observed that he could run “The Rocky Horror Show” all year long and sell out every show, and indeed this past fall’s revival of the campy horror-comedy sold more than 100% of its seats (thanks to some standing-room only tickets), enabling the theater’s continuing mission to present edgy, risky, and lesser-known material that addresses social issues and social justice.

For the Columbia Children’s Theatre, the retirement of executive director Larry Hembree, its acknowledgement as the 2022 Theatre of Distinction by the South Carolina Theatre Association, and the potential redevelopment of the organization’s home base in Richland Mall were only a few of the highlights for the it this year. The children’s theatre continued its recent surge in popularity, appearing in bigger and bigger spaces, from high school auditoriums in under-served parts of town to name-brand commercial venues. Professional actors performed plays for children, while young performers acted in full-length Broadway hits, and the crowds seemingly always came, no matter what.

Traditional community theater also continued to flourish, with downtown’s Town Theatre, Lexington’s Village Square Theatre, the Arts Center of Kershaw County and the Chapin Theatre Company all back in action. Town named new technical and youth directors, while Chapin’s organization finalized the renovation of its new space, which will host productions in 2023. Indie groups such as WOW (Walking on Water) Productions, Broadway Bound’s Vista Theatre Project, the nomadic NiA Company and West Columbia’s On Stage Productions also reasserted their artistic presence with shows this year, but in November, On Stage founder Robert Harrelson announced the theater’s relocation to Myrtle Beach.

Harrelson has staged his original works off-Broadway and around the Midlands, and has directed memorable productions of “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Second Samuel” in recent years, but his greatest legacy to local theatrics may be the performers whom he mentored.

Town’s new Youth Director David LaTorre, and Likely Story Productions co-founders Ivy Munnerlyn and Cameron Eubanks — the duo responsible for the head-banging, outdoor extravaganza “Rock of Ages” held in Lexington’s Ice House Amphitheater in 2021 and 2022 — are only three of a host of entertainers who rose through the ranks of Harrelson’s youth productions and, as young adults, are now beginning to assert their creativity and talent.

No one writer can see every production, but these are a few of the moments I enjoyed the most:

Best revival of a modern classic: “Death of a Salesman” at Workshop Theatre. Leads Paul Kaufmann and Libby Campbell-Turner, as Willy Loman and wife Linda, ripped open the threadbare fabric of the American dream as they challenged our value system, and broke our hearts.

Best vocals: “Jekyll & Hyde - the Musical” at Town Theatre. Solid male vocals are often missing from ensembles at the local level; here deep rich baritones and bassos complemented the dark material, while the leads — Billy Bishop as the titular doctor and (at the performance I saw) Cortlin Collins and Ashley Alvarado as the women in his life gave poignance to potentially turgid material.

Best traditional Shakespeare: "Romeo and Juliet" at the University of South Carolina. Swords clashed, star-crossed lovers died, and sumptuous sets and costumes dazzled the eye. First-rate entertainment that honored the beauty of the poetry and captured the thrill of the plot.

Most gratifying trend: Non-traditional Shakespeare. Members from several local troupes joined visiting actors to form "Shakespeare in the Raw," presenting a no-frills, ad hoc performance of "Two Gentlemen of Verona" in a church fellowship hall. The South Carolina Shakespeare Company performed "Much Ado About Nothing" outdoors at new venues including the West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheater and the gardens of several historic homes. And USC hosted a an outdoor rendition of "A Midsummer Night's Dream," featuring talented undergraduates flexing their comedic muscles on a fanciful new portable replica of Shakespeare's Globe Theatre, dubbed the Festival Stage.