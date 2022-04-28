Columbia's Nickelodeon movie theatre hires theater veteran as new executive director

The Nickelodeon Theatre, Columbia’s Main Street independent arthouse movie theater, announced its executive director on April 28.

Sumner Bender, the president of the Trustus Theatre’s board of directors, will lead the Columbia staple. The Nickelodeon has been without an executive director since August and recently shuttered for over a month as it took time to conclude its hiring and restructure staff.

“The arts community in Columbia is my home,” Bender said in a statement. “I want to make sure that institutions like The Nick will always be around … I’m ready for a new challenge. I’m ready for a job where I can implement change.”

Bender will start in the role on June 6.

She steps into the top role of the theater and its accompanying association behind it, which has put on film education and other programs beyond typical film screenings in the past.

It also comes at a turbulent time for the organization.

When it shuttered in February, it laid off staff and was continuing to respond to criticisms surrounding its treatment of employees of color. The latter became a point of emphasis in 2020, when the theater was accused of “systemic racism” in an open letter signed by former and current staff.

Bender’s role has been without a permanent person in place since former executive director Anita Floyd resigned in August 2021, with Beth Ellen Holimon named as its interim in September. The theater was also closed for a significant portion of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of its February closure, Xavier Blake, the president of the theater’s board, said they would focus on restructuring staff, hiring the executive director position and to improve its community relations.

In a subsequent press release announcing the move, the theater indirectly addressed its community relations and how Bender fits in that effort.

In the release, Bender said the theater "has to be inclusive" and that "you have to respect the base that got you where you are, but make sure others feel represented and welcome."

Charmaine Clowney, vice president of the Nickelodeon board and an attorney who consults in diversity and inclusion, said that Bender would "be embraced by many diverse communities in Columbia" in a press release.

The executive director search was focused on the "ability to manage diverse teams" and was "conducted by a diverse group of individuals, including board members and community stakeholders," Clowney said in the release.

In Bender, the theater’s board hired a longstanding figure in Columbia’s art scene. She has been the president of the Vista’s Trustus Theatre Board of Directors and involved with the theater for about 18 years, according to the theater’s website. Bender also works as a theater educator for the Lexington-Richaldn School District 5.

Bender was part of the board that hired its most recent executive director in January and helped guide it through the COVID-19 pandemic.