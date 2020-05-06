Columbia's Meena Khalili uses drawings to explore new cities and support local businesses

Pursuing art has taken Meena Khalili to a few different places. In the span of five years, she moved through stints in Richmond, Virginia; Nashville, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and, since last July, Columbia, South Carolina.

And through these short stops, she used her art to get to know the cities she was flitting through — wandering around with a sketchbook, drawing pictures of local businesses and landmarks. She dubbed the ongoing series Drawn Daily.

“I ride vintage scooters, vintage motorcycles,” she says of how the project began, “and there used to be a time when i was living up in Virginia where my friends and I would all get together and we would ride for weeks on end and we would camp and it was a great time. And I’ve never really been a photography person, I’ve always just drawn what I’ve seen around me. And so when I’d be on those trips, I would draw, that was sort of the way I would account for my days.”

When she started working through her frequent relocations, the project became a way to make strange places feel a little more like homes.

“I just felt like such an outsider,” Khalili recalls. “I know that that’s sort of my place in a way. But I really, really wanted to know about these cities, so that I could make it my home, even if it was a short amount of time, that I was able to support the city in the best way possible. And so the way that I learned to do that was to go around and do a drawing a day of a local business, or just a spot, just a local place, whether it was a business or not, even if it was a park or something like that.”

And now, just eight months into her time in Columbia, where she teaches graphic design at the University of South Carolina, the city’s daily rhythm has slowed to a crawl due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Khalili is doing her best to stay connected and to support the businesses and aspects of this city that she’s beginning to cherish. As a mother who’s now working from home full-time, and with the need for social distancing complicated matters, it’s harder for her to get out and draw.

But she can share her existent sketches via social media — both from Soda City and previous stops.

“You can share it, and you can tag the people that you’re drawing and all of that,” she reasons, adding that she hopes these businesses take the drawings and use them for promotion and awareness during these difficult times. “I find that to be another virtual way, especially right now, where I can’t go to places, or we all feel uncomfortable in getting out of our homes, and these businesses, they’re trying to do the best that they can to reach us without actually touching us.

“This is the small way I can sort of remind people on my Instagram feed or people on my Facebook feed, people on Twitter, that these businesses exist. Because they really, really need us to support them.”

Her style is appropriate for the moment, with an active feel that reminds the viewer that these spots that are closed right now are supposed to be humming with activity. They also connect to the city’s history, as she incorporates odd bits of paper in her sketches, choosing ones that tease out a particular aspect of the location.

“I tend to use papers or even old magazines or manuscripts or anything that I have found that is from the era of the thing that I’m drawing,” Khalili offers. “So if it’s like a mid-century modern house, I’m trying to pick something from like Life magazine circa 1965.”

Each city reacts differently to her work, she says, but it’s always rewarding.

“I have found that Columbia has been the most warm response to this project,” Khalili offers. “Because, really, the whole project, I guess, in a nutshell, is an homage to a city and a compliment, without asking for anything in return.

“I’ve found this city to not only be just welcoming of this project as a people, but also the city itself, it lends itself very nicely to this project. There are so many different neighborhoods that Columbia has that I have had to push myself to go and find.”