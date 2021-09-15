Columbia's Jubilee returns in person, highlighting Black creatives, teaching some history

Columbia's Jubilee: Festival of Black History & Culture returns for its 43rd year this week, and like one might expect for an event with that kind of longevity, the programming for this outing looks both forward and behind.
"It's an opportunity to showcase artists, musicians who are growing in the music scene of the Midlands area," said James Quint, Historic Columbia’s director of education and the head organizer for Jubilee. "But it also focuses on demonstration artists that also showcase historic crafts and trades in the African-American community."
"One of the greatest things about the festival each year is that it's really become a tradition for so many families. Parents came here when they were kids, because this is the 43rd year, they're bringing their children now."
This year, the festival returns to live, in-person performances after going virtual for 2020 due to COVID-19.
Having such performance opportunities back is big for participating musicians like Reggie Sullivan. The bassist who traverses rock, funk and jazz with energy and skill, and has worked and lived in Columbia since 2002.
"The most obvious challenge was the overwhelming financial loss,” he said of his struggles during the pandemic. “I lost over 100 shows, but thanks to a grant from One Columbia and a number of COVID-regulated shows at Halls Chophouse, the financial strain had a little relief."
Of course, there remains the need to put on the event safely as COVID-19 continues its recent resurgence.
The state Department of Health and Environment Control will be on hand offering vaccines and booster shots to those eligible from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. And the historically significant setting at the Mann-Simons Site, the former home of an entrepreneurial African-American family, will also help with social distancing, as the festival imprint will stretch two blocks over to the Modjeska Monteith Simkins House.
“We work very closely with the Columbia Fire Department and the fire marshal to always make sure that the festival is a safe environment for folks,” Quint said, “and they'll certainly be out there to help people out if they need to find a mask somewhere or if they need to be mindful of just how close they are getting to others.
“Also, knowing that most of the festival is outdoors ... we are not opening up the house museums that normally are featured at Jubilee.”
The festival’s 2021 emphasis on artists making Columbia shine in the present is readily apparent, as this year’s lineup features boundary-averse musicians like Sullivan and TiffanyJ, alongside Mrs. Jenkins Dance Academy and Pride Ensemble.
Sullivan was enthusiastic about being part of such a showing.
"It's a celebration of our music, art, food, history, and culture," he reflected. "Black festivals allow access for many people to experience a glimpse of Black culture in a one-stop-shop scenario."
The long-running festival also impacts other Black creatives. Adrina Fanore, a local fashion designer, artist and content creator, talked about the importance of such events in South Carolina.
"Representation is important," she contended. "Coming back home to South Carolina after working in fashion in New York, we always feel that we have to go somewhere else to see events that cater to us. It's important for events in the city to show us that we are heard and are seen."
Jubilee is deliberate in its focus on Black talent. It’s a unique springboard for many artists who don’t often find themselves performing or showcasing at events that emphasize Black expression. Fanore emphasized the power of that intent.
"When we think about Black festivals it's not just about entertainment,” she said. “We have Black farmers, Black restaurants, painters and more. I personally want to be intentional about spending money in Black communities and festivals like these are platforms to not just purchase for a day but to be returning customers for a community I love to be a part of."
Quint understands the importance of putting on the festival in Columbia and what it means, not just for attendees, but for preserving the city’s history.
"For us it's really about sharing that knowledge and the stories that people have about the history of the Black community," he explained. "Obviously Jubliee is about Black history and culture, but it's not just, obviously, for Black people.
“We want the community to come out and really take the time to learn about the stories and experiences of this demographic, this group and how it ties into the larger city's history itself."
Jubilee: Festival of Black History & Culture
Sept. 18. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mann-Simons Site. 1403 Richland St. Free. historiccolumbia.org.