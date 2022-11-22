Columbia's holiday stage season is jam packed. Let us help you decide which 'Nutcracker' is for you

It may have been trick-or-treating and tailgating in 80-degree weather just a few weeks ago, but now the extended holiday season is upon us. Grab that eggnog and hold on to your mistletoe as the very extensive slate of holiday dance and theater is upon Columbia.

Free Times contributor August Krickel previewed some of the top live stage performances coming to Columbia. There’s different takes on “The Nutcracker” (and even a riff on the classic work), Christmas musicals and plenty more. So, use this brief guide to check out what local performing arts organizations are offering the rest of the year. And be sure to keep an eye on free-times.com for other holiday events as they’re announced.

Dance

Most dance schools and companies will offer some version of "The Nutcracker," and why not? With grand musical accompaniment from Tchaikovsky, all the traditional holiday components - sweets, toys, and snowflakes - come to life as fantastical dancers in a little Russian girl's dream, giving her the magical adventure of a lifetime.

Up first, running Nov. 23-27 at the Township Auditorium, is Ann Brodie's Carolina Ballet, the only Midlands company this season performing with an accompanying live orchestra and choir – the Columbia Festival Orchestra, conducted by Neil Casey, and the Capella Pueri from St. Peter’s Catholic School. Local pre-professional dancers will be joined by international guest artists including Sakura Oka and Ihosvany Rodriguez; artistic director Mimi Worrell follows founder Ann Brodie's choreography, which is in turn influenced by working notes from the composer. More info can be found at carolinaballet.net.

Columbia Classical Ballet, under the new leadership of artistic director Brooklyn Mack, takes to the stage of the Koger Center for their "Nutcracker," running Dec. 1-4. Steeped in the classical European tradition, this production features professional artists from Venezuela, Japan, South Africa, Australia, Korea, Brazil, Panama, and all over the U.S., who have come together for a performance which board chair Leigh Lumpkin describes as "more diverse and eclectic than ever, (with) a different rhythm, a new synergy, (and) a sense of the fearless." More info can be found at kogercenterforthearts.com

"The Two Claras,” an original take on “The Nutcracker,” influenced by jazz and modern dance, will be presented by Columbia City Jazz on Dec. 9-10 in the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. The traditional journey into the land of dancing candy and bon bons takes on a multicultural aspect as two girls discover diverse holiday surprises. More info can be found at harbisontheatre.org.

The "Nutcracker" marathon concludes with Columbia City Ballet's rendition, running Dec. 10-18 at the Koger Center. This marks the group's 50th Nutcracker production in their 62-year history, and features over 200 performers, along with "a new Arabian Coffee dance in the Land of the Sweets during Act II, and a Sugar Trepak inspired by a dance with Cossack origins," according to artistic and executive director William Starrett. Look for plenty of celebrity cameos, including Grant Show ("Dynasty's" Blake Carrington) and Katherine LaNasa as Mr. and Mrs. Stahlbaum. More info can be found at columbiacityballet.com.

The Harbison Theatre also hosts an original holiday dance extravaganza, “The Christmas Angel,” created by local choreographer Gabrielle Celeste and presented by the Nova Ballet Theatre, Dec. 16-18. Now in its 22nd year, this wintry ballet promises to "captivate the hearts of the entire family…(and) quickly become your new holiday tradition." More info can be found atharbisontheatre.org.

THEATER

We all know that Ralphie will shoot his eye out if he gets his wish for a Red Ryder air rifle, but meanwhile his Old Man has to contend with leg lamps, mechanical breakdowns, and disruptive dogs from next door. “A Christmas Story: The Musical” runs Nov. 25-Dec. 18 at Town Theatre with humorist Jean Shepherd’s classic Yuletide memories set to music by “Dear Evan Hanson” composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. More info can be found at towntheatre.com.

“Bah, humbug!” Those fateful words will take crotchety Ebenezer Scrooge on a mystical journey through past, present and future, led by three ghosts in this musical version of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol,” presented by Columbia Children’s Theatre. Everyone from Tiny Tim to Marley’s Ghost will make an appearance, with a new score from Alan Menken (Disney’s Little Mermaid) and Lynn Ahrens (Seussical.) Catch it Dec. 3 at the Harbison Theatre at or Dec. 10 at the Arts Center of Kershaw County. More info can be found at columbiachildrenstheatre.com

For a naughtier, adults-only take on the holiday season, check out the “520 Sings Cabaret: F*ck It, It’s Christmas” at Trustus Theatre, running Dec. 6-7. Familiar company members including Kevin Bush, Abigail McNeely, Michael Hazin, Katie Leitner, Katrina Garvin and Brittany Hammock will indulge in irreverent seasonal hijinks. The theater’s improv comedy troupe, the Mothers, is also expected to offer some seasonal laughs in their Dec. 4 show in the Trustus Side Door. More info can be found at trustus.org.

Columbia Operatic Laboratory specializes in non-traditional, easily accessible performances from the canon of classical opera and operetta. Their evening of “Carols and Classics” will be presented Dec. 9 at Jubilee! Circle (6729 Two Notch Road) and is described as appropriate for all ages – but expect some tongue-in-cheek twists. More info columbiaoperaticla.wixsite.com/colab.

Workshop Theatre’s appropriately titled “We All Need a Little Christmas Cabaret Fundraiser” expresses a common sentiment in these troubled times. Running Dec. 10-11 in Columbia College’s Cottingham Theatre, this musical revue includes veterans of previous cabarets (Lisa Akly, Emily Clelland, Kathy Seppamaki), familiar faces from recent shows (Heather Hinson, Lanny Spires, George Dinsmore), and local band singers who double as Workshop performers (Lee Martin, Jennifer Williams Ross.) More info can be found at workshoptheatreofsc.com.

If the holidays are near, you can bet that the unruly Herdman children are around somewhere, given that they are the leads in “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” Based on a popular children' s novel, this chaotic and iconoclastic comedy is presented by Chapin Theatre Company in the Firehouse Theatre, aka American Legion Post 193, and runs Dec. 1-11. More info can be found at chapintheatre.org.