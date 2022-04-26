Columbia's Famously Hot New Year will not return; city planning new event

COLUMBIA — The annual Famously Hot New Year event will not return and the nonprofit running the annual event dissolved, organizers announced April 26.

The celebration typically brought thousands to the city’s downtown and featured well-known and local bands, along with other accompanying activities. It was part of then-Mayor Steve Benjamin’s emphasis on highlighting the quickly shifting downtown district.

In recent years, the show played host to well-known musical acts like hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa, Lauryn Hill, and George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, along with a virtual event on New Year's 2021 that featured rap group Arrested Development and Hootie & the Blowfish.

The cancellation comes after the gathering was called off this past New Year's because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A news release announcing the end of Famously Hot did not give details on reasons behind the decision. Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann sent out a statement later on April 26 saying the city is making other plans.

"After taking a two-year hiatus, we decided to discontinue the event," said Rickenmann, who succeeded Benjamin this year. "We are currently in the process of getting an event together that will include all of our communities in Columbia and showcase what our great city has to offer.”

Columbia City Councilman Joe Taylor said the council was not briefed ahead of the cancellation. He said he's in support of any city offering a family-friendly way to celebrate the New Year.

Sam Johnson, president of the event's board of directors, did not immediately respond to a request for comment beyond a statement included in the news release.

“It’s hard to see (Famously Hot New Year) come to an end,” Johnson said in the release. “For the past 10 years, we have looked forward to bringing visitors from outside of the Midlands together with locals to showcase all that the City of Columbia, Richland County and the region have to offer."

The organization’s event manager, Sara Ballard, confirmed the nonprofit organization behind it was being dissolved.

The celebration was funded mostly through government grants, including the city’s hospitality tax. Nearly 60 percent of the $387,000 that the event raised in 2019-20 came from grants, according to the latest tax forms from the Famously Hot nonprofit.

The 2020 New Year's event lost $18,000, according to the tax records, but the nonprofit had some cash in the bank to cover the shortfall. The group had $8,900 on hand in June 2020. Famously Hot came out about $10,000 ahead each of the two years prior to that.

Andy Shain contributed from Columbia.