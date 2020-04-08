Columbia writers recommend pandemic reading

There’s no denying that there’s something fundamentally surreal about the world we’re currently living in. With the hazy effects of social distancing amplifying the dystopian feeling brought on by empty coffee shops, empty restaurants and empty schools, many of us already feel like we’re living in a fictional story.

While speculative or historic pandemic literature might not be exactly where your thoughts immediately turn, it’s in exactly that space where many of the thoughts and feelings we’re currently experiencing have been previously imagined, worked through and grappled with. Given the rich history of mysterious diseases and strange medical realities in a wide variety of literary traditions, we decided to ask a few Columbia writers to pick their favorite pieces of pandemic literature.

Julia Elliott

English and women and gender studies professor at the University of South Carolina and award-winning author of The New & Improved Romie Futch

Picks: Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel and “Inventory” by Carmen Maria Machado

Explanation: Like many readers in 2014, I was captivated by Emily St. John Mandel’s Station Eleven, in which swine flu pandemic kills 99 percent of the population. The novel blurs the boundary between literary and genre fiction with impeccable dystopian world-building, pre-pandemic flashbacks, and a haunting core narrative that revolves around the Traveling Symphony, a troupe of actors and musicians that roves the post-apocalyptic Great Lakes region like medieval troubadours, carrying the torch of art through a dark land. Hoping to reunite with dispersed members in a small town, they discover a population mesmerized by the Prophet, a sinister cult leader whose appetite for young brides throws the Traveling Symphony off course.

If you’re looking for a quick plague-themed read, I also recommend Carmen Maria Machado’s short story “Inventory,” available online at Lit Hub. From her acclaimed 2017 collection Her Body and Other Parties, this visceral, genre-bending story catalogues 20 sexual encounters of an unnamed queer woman, offering a poignant mix of nostalgia, eroticism and dread. Slowly, hints of a pandemic creep in, intensifying, shimmering with eerie menace.

James D. McCallister

Owner of Loose Lucy’s and novelist, most recently of last year’s Dixiana Darlings

Pick: The Stand by Stephen King

Explanation: By 13, I had long fallen in love with books, and of late I had been inheriting my mother’s Stephen King novels, the latest of which lays heavy in my lap. The Stand, which for my money represents King’s youthful “great American novel” attempt, didn’t just hold my attention, it was one of many books that made me want to be a novelist. Having been primed in prepubescence by the movie version of Michael Crichton’s Andromeda Strain, The Stand obviously wasn’t about the flu that killed 98 percent of the world — that was merely what screenwriters call the inciting incident. Rather, this epic story of survival and redemption, one representing a battle both on the material and spiritual plane, still has a lot to teach us about cooperation and perseverance in the face of catastrophe, no matter the source.

David Bajo

Creative writing professor at USC and author of Mercy 6, a medical thriller involving a suspected global contagion

Pick: Quarantine by Jim Crace

Explanation: Though set 2000 years ago, this novel has contemporary resonance because the quarantine is self-imposed. Seven individuals, following the historical notion of quarantine (40 days) as an act of cleansing the spirit, self-isolate (or pretend to) in caves that pocket a Galilean cliff. There is no epidemic or disease spread of any kind. In stark, beautiful prose, Crace’s novel uses the voluntary act of quarantine to explore the human desire to connect and self-identify through connection to others.

Ed Madden

English and women and gender studies professor at USC and Columbia Poet Laureate Picks:

Was by Geoff Ryman and Catalogue of Unabashed Gratitude by Ross Gay

Explanation: As my classes have moved online, I’m finding myself teaching AIDS literature in the midst of the quarantine. Ronald Reagan didn’t even use the word until 12,000 people were dead. I know it’s not the same, but it’s such a cautionary tale about delays and fear and governmental bumbling while people die. I ended up dropping novels for short stories, just in case my students hadn’t taken the novels home with them. But I’m rereading Geoff Ryman’s Was, which we’d planned to read this week — an amazing novel about AIDS, The Wizard of Oz and the stories we tell in the face of disaster.

I’m also rereading Ross Gay’s little book of poetry, Catalogue of Unabashed Gratitude. Gay would have read at USC last week if the virus hadn’t cancelled the Open Book Writers’ Series. It’s a book about spring and generosity and compost and community gardens and taking care of one another. And, of course, gratitude. I love so much of this book — the moment he plants his father’s ashes with a new plum tree, or the poem about a group of strangers beneath a fig tree “gleefully eating out of each other’s hands.” You can find Gay’s rambling and beautiful title poem online. The last stanza leaves me breathless and teary and grateful. It’s a book I need right now.