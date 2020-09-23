Columbia visual artist displays text-centric work at Tapp’s Outpost

One of the most striking paintings Joel Cothran has created is also the simplest. With a jagged spray of purple text across a plain white canvas, it reads, “My mind don’t work like that,” written in a chaotic, unsettling script. Presented like this, a funny, colloquial phrase comes off more like a threat, hinting at something far darker beneath the surface.

The painting is part of a new exhibition of Cothran’s work called Explorations in Painting, which opened at Tapp’s Outpost on Sept. 16. Cothran, a Louisville-born multimedia artist who now lives in Columbia, enjoys using text in his work, taking phrases like “Thank you, White Jesus” or “Stop doing all that stuff,” and working them into vivid, striking works of art.

Cothran occasionally uses phrases that he overhears in conversation or in media, but many of his text-centric paintings come from his own writing.

“I keep a journal, so to speak,” he says. “It’s pretty loose. I feel like things come to me, and I write things down. And then if they continue to stick around, I feel like they validate themselves and eventually it might make it into an artwork. So I wouldn’t say it’s necessarily from outside sources or even anyone’s conversation, but I do listen to a lot of different things and I read poetry.”

Cothran creates everything from paintings to murals to T-shirt designs, but he says there’s a common thread running through most of his work.

“I like aesthetics,” he offers. “I like making things that catch the eye. I think a lot of it spurs from my curiosity about the natural world. I think that life always provides beauty, to be found in a lot of different things, and I think I always reference that just a little bit in my work, especially with color and attention to detail. I think it’s a play between how I see the world and how I interact with the world and how the world is constantly changing.”

Cothran’s work with words is certainly eye-catching, whether they’re in the margins of his paintings or dead center in incandescent color. He says that he likes the idea of recontextualizing words in a world where people hear them all the time.

“I think that we’re constantly barraged by words,” he explains, “and I like to take them out of context and re-appropriate them in a way that’s unfamiliar to kind of give them new life and maybe inspire some new thoughts about what they mean. I think we’ve become a ‘headline nation,’ and it’s less about all the smaller details that go into what makes a headline.”

Cothran doesn’t have a set method of creating his art. Whether it’s a large-scale commercial mural or a simple t-shirt design, there’s an element of the unknown involved.

“Sometimes it starts with the sketch or just a rough idea,” he says. “And then as I’m working, that will change. I’ve found that to be one of the more enjoyable parts about making work is that I don’t know how it’s going to end up. l try to always allow for it to be changing in order to have the most authentic look to it.”

The Explorations in Painting exhibition combines new and old work from Cothran, and the text-centered pieces are just part of the equation.

“I have four different series that are in the show,” he offers. “One I call Coloring Books, which is where I blew up smaller sketches from my sketchbooks and filled them in with some heavy outlines like coloring books. Another one would be Windows, and it’s about how we look through a window and what a window can mean. The other ones deal with text and airbrush.”

Cothran says that seeing all of his work together was eye-opening for him because he saw common themes between the paintings. And, in a more literal sense, he was just happy to see them together at all.

“There’s most definitely a thread,” he reflects, “and it makes more sense now that they’re all together. In my house, it’s all such a mess, and there’s so much less space in my studio. And I think that mess made it harder to kind of see that thread. It’s very interesting to me to see how the separate themes still correlate to each other.”

Explorations in Painting

Through Oct. 9t. Tapp’s Outpost. 713-15 Saluda Ave. 803-988-0013. outpostartspace.org.