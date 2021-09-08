Columbia To-Do List (Sept. 8-15): Arts & Draughts, Brittany Turnipseed celebrates EP

ARTS/PARTY

Arts & Draughts

Though this installment of the Columbia Museum of Art’s art-beer-party series celebrates the closing of Soviet art exhibition “The Ironic Curtain”, the entertainment on offer is far more provincial. Columbia rapper PATx and post-punk outfit melon in are flanked by Athens punk trio Shehehe, Charlotte indie rockers Junior Astronomers and esoteric exotica outfit Don Telling’s Island Mysteries, also from Charlotte. Local artists are hosting interactive elements, too: Olga Yukhno leads a gallery tour, Fart.PDF directs a collage art station and Tabitha Ott leads a DIY avant-garment workshop. And that’s not to mention the myriad local food and beer vendors. The party starts at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10; admission is $10, or $5 for members. Visit columbiamuseum.org for more information. PATRICK WALL

JAZZ

Brittany Turnipseed

“The Intro: Focused,” Brittany Turnipseed’s new EP, is indeed a good introduction to one of the best singing voices in Columbia. Atop lively, bass-heavy contemporary jazz backing, she flexes her warm, beaming pipes across a series of affable tunes as likely to charm the audience as the targets of her affections. She celebrates the release on Sept. 11 at Chayz Lounge, playing songs from the EP, along with tunes from the likes of Anita Baker and Lauryn Hill. The dazzlingly talented guitarist and singer Jmichael Peeples makes a guest appearance. The concert starts at 8 p.m., and tickets cost $40. Find out more at chayzlounge.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE

PARTY

SC Pride President’s Ball

South Carolina Pride’s big fundraiser returns on Sept. 11, heading across the Congaree to the Stone River event venue. They promise a “top-shelf” open bar, along with hors d'oeuvres, entertainers include Olivia Lux (a contestant on the 13th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Paris Lefaris (a former Miss SC Pride the LGBTQ organization’s quintessential fall festival and parade) and Koko Dove (the Miss Outfest at the most recent outing for Pride’s other big block party in June). Tickets cost $50 (entry is included if you buy the all-inclusive pass for the Pride festival coming up in October). Festivities start at 8 p.m. Find out more at scpride.com/ball. JORDAN LAWRENCE

EXPERIMENTAL MUSIC

Helen Gillet

Saying that Helen Gillet, who performs at the if ART Gallery at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, has a varied background is putting it mildly. The cellist, singer and songwriter was born in Belgium, raised in Singapore and went to college in Wisconsin before landing in New Orleans. Her mixed musical vocabulary is commensurate with her travels: Her solo works are built upon lysergic layers of looped cello and voice, at once bridging Western classical melodies, North Indian ragas, avant-garde jazz and polyphonic French and Belgian folk tunes into surrealistic sonic collages that reward deep listening. Admission is $15. Visit ifartgallery.blogspot.com for more information. PATRICK WALL

INDIE

Erin Rae, A La Mids

Somewhere between Phoebe Bridgers and Grace Potter, you’ll find the voice of Erin Rae, intricate yet dominant all the same. Rae doesn’t set boundaries with her music — just put her tracks on shuffle and you'll hear tones of folk, indie and alternative in every number. At her upcoming New Brookland Tavern show, she’s joined by Columbia’s powerhouse female vocal trio, A La Mids, who contrast powerful pipes (which you can hear in Rex Darling, Stagbriar and when Cayla Fralick plays on her own) with indie folk minimalism. Lola Grace opens. Doors open for the Sept. 12 concert at 7 p.m. Admission costs between $10 and $15. Find out more at newbrooklandtavern.com. HALLIE HAYES

FOOD/DRINK

Oktoberfest Harvest Dinner

Dinner event group F2T Productions puts on their latest Harvest Dinner on Sept. 13, where they look to sate some of the Midlands’ hunger for Oktoberfest festivities. Kristian Niemi, chef/owner of Bourbon and Black Rooster, will cook a four-course meal that includes wine pairings and a welcome cocktail. The outdoors event is also prioritizing safety, recommending diners reserve tickets at the same table as attending friends. Masks until seated, too. Prost! The dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $85. More info is available at facebook.com/F2TProductions. DAVID CLAREY

INDIE ROCK

Blunt Bangs

If there can be such a thing as an indie rock supergroup, Blunt Bangs is that thing. Featuring Reggie Youngblood (Black Kids) on guitar and vocals, Christian “Smokey” DeRoeck (Woods, Deep State, Meneguar, Little Gold) on guitar and vocals, and Cash Carter (Tracy Shedd, The Cadets) on drums, the band plays modern power-pop, teeming with catchy choruses, heavy-but-melodic riffs and indelible vocal hooks. They’re a throwback to the greatest days of college radio, and a must-see show at Curiosity Coffee Bar on Sept. 14. Bull Moose Party lends support. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Concert starts at 7 p.m. Visit curiositycoffeebar.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

FILM

Viewing Reserved: “No Address”

In 2013, Columbia’s City Council issued an edict that offered people a stark choice: Go to a 240-bed shelter meant to accommodate more than 1,621 homeless individuals, leave town or go to jail. In documenting the city’s attempt to criminalize the homeless, filmmaker Caletta Harris spotlights the activists who overturned the city’s draconian measures, and became an advocate for the homeless herself. The Luminal Theater presents a screening as part of its ongoing series at Curiosity Coffee Bar at Sept. 15. Tickets cost $10. Find out more at luminaltheater.org. PAT MORAN

FUNK/POP

The Root Doctors

Columbia’s longest-running party band know their business well, bringing professionalism and panache to a wide-ranging collection of covers and originals that traverse funk, R&B and pop with ease. More than anything, though, it’s the exuberance of frontman Walter Hemingway that leaves the biggest impression, and his ability to command a big and diverse audience makes the band more than up to the task of playing a big venue like the Icehouse Amphitheater. No cover, show starts at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 9. For more info, head to icehouseamphitheater.com. KYLE PETERSEN

TRIVIA

Hip Hop Trivia with Preach Jacobs

Oh, so you think you know hip hop? I’m talking about that ’90s hip-hop wonderland that took over the music industry and has yet to leave? Test that theory at New Brookland Tavern’s Hip Hop Trivia with Preach Jacobs. Sip a drink and listen to Preach Jacobs spin hit tracks and probably crack a few good jokes, and see if you really know hip-hop, or if you just think you do. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the weekly Wednesday event, with no cover. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. HALLIE HAYES

HARD ROCK

Decadence, Black Power Mixtape

Long-running local hard rock act Decadence has all the elements of modern rock chart-toppers, with powerful refrains driven by gruff, melodic vocals, and powerful dynamics that split the difference between grunge and metal. Echoes of Linkin Park’s sudden surges and Pantera’s macho groove sit on bedrock rock structures that resemble acts like Shinedown and Breaking Benjamin. Charleston’s Black Power Mixtape complements with a bluesy, groove-driven mix of alt-rock and stoner metal that recalls later Corrosion of Conformity and Clutch. Atrial and Imaginary Enemy open. Doors open at 8 p.m. at New Brookland Tavern on Sept. 11, with an $8 cover. For more info, go to newbrooklandtavern.com. BRYAN C. REED

SINGER-SONGWRITER

Songwriters in the Round

Get ready for an evening of intimate songs and stories with NoMa Warehouse’s Songwriters in the Round show. The Sept. 9 performance features Blake Weinbach, Randall Fowler and Becca Smith, sharing not just their songs, but the tales behind them. It’s a great chance to see how songwriters work up close and personal with nothing but an acoustic guitar, a voice and a story. Showtime is 8 p.m., and admission is $15. Visit nomawarehouse.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

COUNTRY/REGGAE-ROCK

Jake Owen, Sublime with Rome

The Cola Concerts series wants to show of its big new stage and sound system at the Columbia Speedway Amphitheater (which looked and sounded great when Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit played last week), so it’s giving free access to one of its shows this weekend, a Sept. 10 date from standard-issue, but quite popular, mainstream country singer Jake Owen. The 7 p.m. concert also features Callista Clark. The next night won’t be free, but it will satisfy some fans’ nostalgia itch, as Sublime with Rome, the latest incarnation of ’90s radio’s defining (for better and worse) reggae-rock band, is joined by Dirty Heads, who filter Sublime vibes through 2000s emo and rap-rock influences. That Sept. 11 concert starts at 7 p.m., with tickets ranging from $20 to $69. Find out more at colaconcerts.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE

VISUAL ART

Four Solo Exhibitions at if ART

if ART gallery loves to pair eclectic (yet somehow simpatico) modern artists together in shared “solo exhibitions.” This time it’s new paintings from Columbia artist David Yaghjian using his now-familiar bull motifs; cut-up prints collages by prominent Easley printmaker Steven Chapp; fantastical pastel and ink pieces by Sullivan Island’s Aggie Zed, who typically works in ceramics and sculptures; and etchings and lithographs from the 1960S by the late Dutch artist Hannes Postma, who died last year at age 87. All exhibitions will run through Sept. 18. More info is available at ifartgallery.bogspot.com. KYLE PETERSEN

R&B/SOUL

The Isley Brothers

The Isley Brothers boast a long chameleon-like career that rivals David Bowie. They began the ‘50s with the high energy R&B of “Shout” before shape-shifting into the smooth Motown soul unit that released “This Old Heart of Mine.” The addition of coruscating rock guitars led to a psychedelic jazz fusion period that yielded “Who’s That Lady.” After more than 60 years, they’re still going strong, arriving at the Township Auditorium on Sept. 10. The 8 p.m. concert costs between $55 and $75. For more info, head to thetownship.org. PAT MORAN

INDIE/HIP-HOP

Little Stranger

Charleston-based duo Little Stranger dives into uncharted waters with their diverse music, and While their music is described as indie hip-hop, it’s impossible to fit them into a box. Giving off a Gorillaz meets Twenty One Pilots vibe, but dialing up the hip-hop, the duo produces stylistic electro-dance melodies powered by engaging rhythms. They’re quirky. They’re catchy. They’re what the people want. See for yourself during their show at The Main Course on Sept. 15. Tickets cost $15. Find out more at maincoursesc.com. HALLIE HAYES

ROCK/POP

Goldpark, Maggie Miles

Interesting mix of styles at Tin Roof on Sept. 9. The Nashville trio Goldpark’s new EP, “Goldpark One,” is a compelling beast. Combining pure emo vocals, icy ’80s synths and spidery, late-period-Cure guitars, the band takes all of those disparate elements and throws them at gigantic, anthemic choruses a la Needtobreathe. Maggie Miles is both more atmospheric and pop-oriented; she favors danceable, sparse electro-funk that never goes quite where you expect it to. Showtime is 9 p.m., the show is free, and Goldpark goes on first. Visit tinroofcolumbia.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS