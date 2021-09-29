Columbia To-Do List (Sept. 29-Oct. 5): H3ro album leak show, Fauxlapalooza and Oktoberfests

RAP/HIP-HOP
H3RO Album Leak Show
Although he now calls Greenville home, H3RO still seems like an intrinsic part of Soda City’s hip-hop community. His patented blend of earnest autobiography, nerd-rap asides, and superhero dramatics has always been potent, particularly given his dexterous, often rapid-fire flow. If his latest, the clumsy pick-up artist ode “L.A.F.S,” is any indication, this Oct. 2 “album leak” show at New Brookland Tavern should continue the output of quality material. Shyland Flowers, Death Ray Robin, Aliens Among Us, and PatX open. Show starts at 8, tickets are $12. more info at facebook.com/NBTavern. KYLE PETERSEN
ROCK/COUNTRY
Paul Cauthen
Paul Cauthen is one of those great artists who doesn’t quite fit into one lane. A gritty, visceral singer/songwriter, Cauthen pulls from the muscle of rock, the pure fire & brimstone of gospel and the honky-tonk confessionals of country to create a compelling style all his own. He’s also a riveting live performer, so his Oct. 1 show at The Senate should be one to remember. Showtime is 8 p.m., and tickets are $30. Visit thesenatecolumbia.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
TALK
Future Fortune Artist Talk Dogon Krigga and Michael Murray
The Afrofuturistic surrealism of local artist and graphic designer Dogon Krigga’s output is among the most conceptually provocative and exciting in Columbia’s art scene today. Their current Future Fortune exhibit at Tapp’s Outpost is a great entry into the artist’s world, but it’s worth hearing them work through the themes and approach in detail too. Fortunately, there’s an artist talk at the gallery at 4 p.m. on Oct. 3 (or streamed on Facebook live) hosted by Michael Murray. More info at facebook.com/Tappsoutpost. KYLE PETERSEN
COMEDY
Second City Remix
Improvisation existed before Second City, but the famed Chicago comedy troupe codified improv and spread it across the world. Launched in 1959 as a commedia dell'arte based on theater games, Second City spawned stars ranging from Alan Alda to Kate McKinnon. An SC revue mixes scripted and semi-improvised scenes with a 2nd act unscripted free-for-all that shapes audience suggestions into comedy. Oct. 1 show at Harbison Theatre. $35 - $40; Oct. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. More info at harbisontheatre.org PAT MORAN
BEER
Bierkeller Columbia at the Riverfront
As Bierkeller Columbia brewer and owner Scott Burgess often says, prost! The Germanic brewery is plotting its return to Riverfront Park on Oct. 2 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. COVID-19 has dashed these plans once already, so make sure you keep an eye on social media for updates. If it’s on though, expect some of the best suds in town, paired with one of the coolest spots to down ‘em. More info at facebook.com/bierkellercolumbia. DAVID CLAREY
ROCK
The Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band
Imagine Elvis Presley vocals supported by heavy vintage rock with killer guitar riffs — that’s the Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band. Their newest album, “Dance Songs for Hard Times,” is electrifying musically and relevant lyrically. The album conveys the hopes and fears of living during a pandemic, while also touching on the desire for reconnection following a time of isolation. The band will take the NBT stage on Sept. 29 with Yes Ma’am. Tickets $16 in advance, $20 day of the show. Doors at 7 p.m. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. HALLIE HAYES
PUNK
Charleston Punk Showcase
If you want to hear music straight from the still-beating heart of punk rock, this is the show for you. Charleston’s surprisingly strong punk scene is on display at Art Bar on Oct. 2, with performances by the grungy quartet Anergy, the growling, grinding horror-punkers The Monsters From Outer Space, the tight, propulsive trio Blue Ricky and the straight ahead funcore band The Shem Creeps. Showtime at the Art Bar is 8 p.m. Price TBD. Visit artbarsc.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
INDIE ROCK
Daddy’s Beemer, Dead Swells and Charlie Boy
If you’re looking for a night of indie and alternative rock, this is the show. Performing at NBT on Sept. 30, Charleston-based band Daddy’s Beemer produces raw, meaningful lyrics and smooth melodic vocals backed by electrifying guitar moments. The show also features Columbia's Dead Swells, an alternative pop-rock band whose music crosses genres with their instrumentals. Charlie Boy, a profound Columbia-based band that combines soft rock, alternative and soul, rounds out the lineup. This show is hypnosis you don’t want to escape. Tickets $10 advance, $15 day of the show. Show at 8 p.m. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. HALLIE HAYES
ROCK
Fauxlapalooza 2021
It’s been a long time since grunge-rock giants Nirvana were the kings of the early ‘90s, but their (teen) spirit lives on with NEVERMIND. This tribute band has developed a killer set of Nirvana classics that goes from the band’s corrosive distortion to the gentle, contemplative acoustic approach of “MTV Unplugged.” They’re heading The Senate’s Fauxlapalooza event, and the billing is even better when you throw in a performance by Angry Chair, an Alice In Chains tribute band. Showtime is 8 p.m. on Oct. 2. tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door, and $100 for reserved tables. Visit thesenatecolumbia.com/ for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
MUSIC FESTIVAL
JerryFest
Jerry Garcia died more than two decades ago, but his musical and cultural legacy has never seemed more alive in Columbia. This is in large part thanks to Loose Lucy’s and 5 Points for continuing their annual JerryFest free outdoor concert series, but also local groups like Stillhouse, Big Sky Revival and Gentle Jack who frequently pop up playing Dead and Dead-inspired tunes around town. Those groups join the Athens, Georgia-based Jerry Garcia Cover Band in carrying the torch at the 5 Points Fountain starting at 2 p.m. on Oct. 3. Row, Jimmy, row. More info fivepointscolumbia.com KYLE PETERSEN
POP/OLDIES
Beach Boys
This is not a drill! The Beach Boys are coming to Columbia on their 2021 Feel Flows tour on Oct. 1! This band has released timeless hits for over five decades through their feel-good rock music. They know how to create a sound that captures listeners' attention and immediately puts them somewhere on an island. You don’t hear a Beach Boys track without knowing it’s them. Showtime at 8 p.m. $49 - $117. More info at facebook.com/TheTownshipAuditorium HALLIE HAYES
OKTOBERFEST
Steel Hands Oktoberfest
If you’re thinking about kicking off October without going to a festival – don’t. Steel Hands is bringing back Oktoberfest on Oct. 1, and the crowds are roaring. The festival offers a list of events, including live music, contest upon contest — including a hoisting contest and costume contest — and, of course, the best seasonal delights and beer on tap. Dress up, eat good food and drink a few beers with friends. More info at facebook.com/steelhandsbrewing. HALLIE HAYES
THEATRE
‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’
Lyricist Joe DiPietro and composer Jimmy Roberts' crowd-pleasing musical revue first examined the pitfalls of romantic relationships back in 1995, and was last staged on Trustus’ Thigpen Main Stage in 2002. Much has changed in the ensuing years. So, the Trustus Theatre’s current production updates the script to reflect contemporary mores, but the hopes and dreams we internalize about relationships remain timeless. $30 and up; Oct. 1- 23. More info at trustus.org. PAT MORAN
REGGAE
Ziggy Marley: A Live Tribute To His Father
If anyone is fit to pay tribute to the late, iconic Bob Marley, it should be his son, David “Ziggy” Marley. Bob’s shadow is so huge in reggae music that even attempting to play his music can be intimidating; his greatest-hits album “Legend” is, after all, one of the best-selling albums of all time. But Ziggy, an eight-time Grammy-award winner, is proving to be his own man, albeit one who sounds and looks eerily like his father sometimes. The tribute show starts at the Columbia Speedway Amphitheater at 7 p.m. Oct. 5, and tickets range from $20 for lawn seating to $99 for reserved seats. More info at colaconcerts.com. VINCENT HARRIS
OKTOBERFEST
Savage Craft Ale Works Oktoberfest
Once again, prost Columbia! Columbia’s newest craft watering hole Savage Craft Ale Works is hostings its first-ever Oktoberfest on Oct. 2. The snazzy space will have all day live music, featuring T.C. Costello, James Tucker, Highway Natives and Cravin’ Melon throughout the day. Plus, the brewery’s sure to offer their upscale beer grub and is promising Oktoberfest releases. More info at facebook.com/savagecraftaleowrks. DAVID CLAREY
THEATRE
42nd Street
It’s the final week of 42nd Street, the loveable showbiz tale of 1930s New York that revels in the the thrill of musical theatre, at Town Theatre. It’s a classic good-time theatrical experience, replete with plenty of makeup, costumes and tap-dance galore. Performances on Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and Oct. 3. Tickets are $25. More info at towntheatre.com KYLE PETERSEN