Columbia To-Do List (Sept. 22-28): Irmo Okra Strut, Rock 4 Recovery , P.O.D.

FESTIVAL/FOOD
Irmo Okra Strut
Every town has a festival that locals look forward to each year. For Irmo, , it’s the reliable Okra Strut. The Southern specialty event will take place in person on Sept. 24 and will offer access to Southern artists, entertainers, food trucks, endless sweet tea and, of course, a whole lot of Southern hospitality. Don’t worry — you won’t be, like, forced to eat okra or anything. More info at okrastrut.com. HALLIE HAYES
FILM
“Unapologetic”
There’s an intensely powerful and uncomfortable moment in the trailer for “Unapologetic.” Black activists enter restaurants in Chicago, offering call-and-response testimony as to the ways police make it impossible to live their lives, or just live. They call out the diners at brunch for doing nothing about it. It’s a searing image of America’s deeply carved racial divides, as the looks of annoyance on many patrons’ faces — one man is caught arguing that he shouldn’t have his brunch interrupted because he watches the news — are contrasted with the desperation and passion of the protesters. The documentary, which The Luminal Theater will screen at the Spotlight Cinemas Capital 8 on Sept. 23, follows activists’ efforts following the deaths of Rekia Boyd and Laquan McDonald, a pair of young Black people killed by Chicago police. Expect an unflinching exploration. The screening is at 7 p.m., and is free (though you have to RSVP). Find out more at luminaltheater.org. JORDAN LAWRENCE
ROCK
All Get Out
For local music fans of a certain generation and sensibility, few records loom larger than All Get Out’s "The Season." The hard-charging sincerity of singer-songwriter Nathan Hussey, combined with a ferocious emo-meets-post-punk sensibility that guarantees a cathartic live experience, made the songs on the group’s debut full-length as important as ones by Brand New or Manchester Orchestra. The record somehow turns 10 this year, and the band is back in town in the familiar confines of New Brookland Tavern to celebrate it. With Early Humans, Hillmouse, Sawyer Norman. Tickets are $15, and doors open at 6 p.m. on Sept. 26. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. KYLE PETERSEN
COUNTRY/FOLK
Carroll Brown Band
Carroll Brown is no stranger to good ol’ country-folk music and bluegrass – he’s been creating it since 1974. The South Carolina native entertains with original and acoustic tracks where he tells stories of real events and people through his words. His acoustic guitar solos are on point – it’s that simple. And if country folk isn’t your thing, perhaps give Irish folk a chance. Yeah, he does that too. Catch him at Bill’s Music Shop at 7 p.m. on Sept. 25. More info at billsmusicshop.com. HALLIE HAYES
THEATER/FAMILY
”Jack and the Giants”
The Columbia Marionette Theatre is one of the city’s true joys, dedicated to maintaining a high level of artistry and craftsmanship — and sometimes flexing that more intensely in shows meant for adults — while never losing site of their mission to entertain and inspire wonder in the kids that form the core of their audience. They open their second production since returning from COVID-19 hiatus this summer on Sept. 25. “Jack and the Giants,” their retelling of the familiar fable. The show will continue through Dec. 4. Find out more at cmtpuppet.org. JORDAN LAWRENCE
CLASSICAL GUITAR
Super Guitar Bros.
Have you ever heard the themes from your favorite video games and thought to yourself, “Man, would I love to hear this music played on classical guitar?” If so, you’re in luck. The Super Guitar Bros. are coming to the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College Sept. 24. The Bros., Steve and Sam, take the music from classics like Sonic the Hedgehog and Metroid all the way up to Animal Crossing and create beautiful, elegant classical guitar duo arrangements. Showtime is 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $20. Visit harbisontheatre.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
TALK
Let’s Talk Race Family Book Festival
Richland Library presents a powerful antidote to the backlash against critical race theory, the academic discipline that demonstrates America’s social and legal codification of racism. The library’s first ever anti-racist book festival features authors and illustrators, and encourages families to have meaningful discussions about racism. Two speakers are on deck this month, award-winning writer/illustrator and activist Selina Alko and Black artist/illustrator/author Sean Qualls. The 3 p.m. event on Sept. 26 is free to attend, and takes place at richlandlibrary.com. PAT MORAN
POP-ROCK
Opus and the Frequencies
A little funk, a little rock and a lot of feel-good vibes come together in the music Opus and the Frequencies’ sound. The Columbia quartet, who call themselves an experimental boy band, open the Vista After 5 concert series, which returns on Sept. 23 with shows happening outside Tin Roof. The Congaree Vista Guild’s free Thursday concert series goes on for five straight weeks and proceeds with appearances by Tokyo Joe, Dear Blanca, Whit’s End and a to-be-named band headlining the final free show on Oct. 21. Find more info at vistsacolumbia.com. DAVID CLAREY
VISUAL ART
”No Boundaries”
Three artists chasing distinct ends will be featured in this Stormwater Studios exhibition. Per the event website, Jeri Burdick “explores the natural world inspired by the patterns and forms she finds in the area where she lives on Lake Marion”; Maryanne Ehasz’s mixed media paintings and mosaics reflect “a fascination with imaginary faces and memories of the farm where she grew up;” and Emily Whittle “works on paper and canvas, combining images with words using a marriage of Eastern and Western materials and techniques ... (drawing) deeply from her immersion in Chinese culture and Buddhism.” So come with an open, eager mind. The display opens on Sept. 23 and remains on view through Oct. 3. Find out more at stormwaterstudios.org. JORDAN LAWRENCE
CLASSICAL
University of South Carolina Symphony
This Sept. 28 concert might be anchored by a performance of Dvorák’s iconic Symphony No. 9 “From the New World,” but the true showcase performance will be the one featuring USC professor JD Shaw. The internationally acclaimed horn player will be the soloist for “Fanfare of Hope and Solidarity,” a recent piece by composer Augusta Read Thomas that premiered on YouTube during a period of mandatory social distancing and thus features a full orchestra with minimal percussion. Performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the general public are $30. More info at music.sc.edu. KYLE PETERSEN
ROCK
Rock 4 Recovery
The uniqueness of this event doesn’t come from its popular headliner. Edwin McCain is a soft-rocking constant of South Carolina music, and the “I’ll Be” singer can typically be found playing these parts multiple times each year. But on Sept. 24, when he headlines the LRADAC Foundation’s annual fundraising concert, he’ll play in front of something the Midlands doesn’t see very often: a boozeless audience. The group, which looks to reduce substance misuse in the community, wants to provide a space friendly to those who don’t drink as they host McCain and fellow singer-songwriter and frequent collaborator Maia Sharp. Admission to the 6 p.m. concert costs $25. More info is available at icehouseamphitheater.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE
JAZZ
Tim Daisy and Katie Young
Vaunted Chicago drummer and improviser Tim Daisy returns to Columbia on Sept. 24, for the third in his monthly concert and workshop series. This time around, Daisy’s bringing with him bassoonist and sonic artist Katherine Young. Bassoon and drums make for an unusual pairing, but Young and Daisy are simpatico in their approach to their respective instruments, coaxing curious timbres, expressive noises and kinetic electroacoustic structures to explore their music’s dramatic physicality. The improvising starts at 8 p.m. at if ART Gallery. Admission is $15. Visit ifartgallery.blogspot.com for more information. PATRICK WALL
METAL
Greyhaven
Greyhaven is heavy rock meets metal at its finest. The band knows how to transition their instrumentals and vocals from head-banging and dominant to soft and melodic instrumental within a single track. That balance what makes their music the type of hard rock you can’t get enough of. Even better, they put on a killer show with their unstoppable energy and stage presence. Find them at New Brookland Tavern at 6 p.m. on Sept. 22 with Koyo, Soul Blind, and Holy Figures. Tickets cost $10. Find out more at facebook.com/NBTavern. HALLIE HAYES
EVENT
Brats and Beers: Oktoberfest at Curiosity
It’s always a good time at a Curiosity Coffee shindig, and that’s exactly what Oktoberfest is all about. Grab your favorite cured meat link from the Wurst Wagen, a cold German beer from the bar, and frolic merrily to the raucous gypsy punk shenanigans of accordionist TC Costello. Things get started at 5 p.m. More info at facebook.com/curiositycoffeebar. KYLE PETERSEN
JAZZ
Gentle Giant: The Music of John Coltrane
Saxophonist John Coltrane’s playing is often associated with the so-called sheets of sound — a dense, vertical flurry of sixteenth notes delivered with such speed that the notes often smeared into glissando-like blurs. But the man could play the hell out of a ballad, too — and the Gentle Giant: The Music of John Coltrane concert on Sept. 23, in the Koger Center lobby focuses on the softer side of the saxophone colossus. The concert is part of the Koger Center’s Live at the Lobby Series, and it starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $23. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more information. PATRICK WALL
ROCK
P.O.D.
The early ‘2000s called — they want you to grab your baggy jeans and spike your hair because your P.O.D. tour dreams are about to come true. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of their iconic album "Satellite," P.O.D. is hitting the road on an anniversary tour and making a stop at Columbia’s The Senate on Sept. 25. The band is known for tracks like "Youth of the Nation" and "Alive," mixing rock, metal, hip-hop and a touch of techno to produce a sound that lives on even today. With From Ashes to New, All Good Things, and Sleep Signals. Tickets start at $26.50 for the 7:30 p.m. show. More info at thesenatecolumbia.com. HALLIE HAYES