Columbia To-Do List (Sept. 16-21): Southern Exposure, Julian Marley, Gov't Mule in town

CLASSICAL
Southern Exposure: “Night Music”
The University of South Carolina’s Southern Exposure New Music Series kicks off its 2021-22 Season tonight with “Night Music,” a dynamic faculty-and-student performance of music by Augusta Read Thomas, Brian Eno, Christopher Cerrone and George Crumb. That’s just a taste of what the season has in store, with performances by the Kronos Quartet, Bang on a Can All-Stars and The Westerlies on the schedule, along with a 20th anniversary celebration at Bourbon restaurant and a January recital by the winners of the 2019 Savvy Chamber Competition. The Sept. 17 event at the School of Music Recital Hall starts at 7 p.m., and is free, with a free champagne toast. Visit music.sc.edu to find out more. VINCENT HARRIS
INDIE ROCK/POP-PUNK
Human Resources, Tripping on Bricks, Empty
New Brookland Tavern has seized an opportunity by giving trendy indie rock bands a place to play when they’re hungry to do so, and it again results in an overflowing stock of fun bills this week. On Sept. 16, Tripping on Bricks bends guitar-forward rock to electro-sheeny ends, while Coma Therapy gets bleary rather than dayglow as the band purges urgent emotions; Tyler Meacham plays in between; admission costs between $8 and $12. On Sept. 17, Charleston’s shimmery, groovy Human Resources is joined by Alan Charmer, the new project from Terrence Richard of Charlotte’s Junior Astronomers; Outerego, and Travel Therapy open; doors open at 7 p.m.; admission costs between $12 and $15. On Sept. 18, Columbia’s resident emo-pop-punk dynamo Aim high opens an expansive bill crowned by the similarly fiery and catchy Empty; Vagrants, The Callous Daoboys, and Wiltwither play in between; doors open at 6 p.m.; tickets cost $10. Find out more at newbrooklandtavern.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE
SPORTS/PARTY
Tailgate @ NoMa Warehouse
Are you ready to watch the Gamecocks beat the odds and hand Georgia their first loss of the college football season? If so, you’re probably delusional, but you might as well enjoy the game with some friends, some brews and some good vibes at NoMa Warehouse. Bring your own grub and spread out at their Tailgate party on Sept. 18, and cheer on USC surrounded by some equally rabid fans. The Tailgate starts at 5:30 p.m., and admission is free. Find out more at facebook.com/nomawarehouse. VINCENT HARRIS
REGGAE
Julian Marley
For Julian Marley, making music is a family affair. The ninth son of reggae patriarch Bob Marley, Julien became a multi-instrumentalist at an early age. After playing with his brothers in various permutations, he embarked on a solo career predicated on the Rastafarian tenets of social justice and spirituality. As a hired hand, he played guitar on Lauryn Hill’s Grammy-winning “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” He plays The Senate on Sept. 19. Tickets range from $27 to $32. Event starts at 7 p.m. Find out more at thesenatecolumbia.com. PAT MORAN
FILM
Z-Shorts International Film Festival
Among the 116 short films from 23 countries presented by Z-Sorts International Film Festival standouts include “Stray,” an unsettling reimagining of the Pied Piper myth from the U.S.; the Israeli documentary “Molotov,” where an activist documents the decay of democracy in her homeland; and “Remembrance,” a twisting Australian thriller about a thief who downloads memories to sell to the highest bidder. That’s just three catches from the festival’s wide net. They screen in the Nickelodeon Theatre’s Virtual Screening Room through Sept. 17. Access costs $9. Find out more at nickelodeon.org. PAT MORAN
INDIE/FOLK-ROCK
She Returns From War
She Returns From War brings peaceful assurance to thorny topics. Following the lead of singer-songwriter Hunter Park, the group produces a melodic tunefulness, both vocally and instrumentally, that makes one feel comforted even as they’re asked to contemplate weighty feelings and questions without clear answers. The vibrato heard in Park’s vocals is the type of beauty you search for in a voice. The band plays The Main Course on Sept. 19 with Quiet Hollers. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours is required to attend. Show starts at 7 p.m., and costs $12 to attend. Head to maincoursesc.com for more info. HALLIE HAYES
NATURE/TALK
The Nature of Fall with Rudy Mancke
Ah, those precious first few notes of crispness are in the air once again, the first fluttering of exhales after our long, hot, sweltering summer. Want to know a little too much about what’s happening with the flora and fauna during this moment? Join naturalist extraordinaire and beloved radio host Rudy Mancke for Nature of Fall at McKissick Museum at noon on Sept. 21. His quarterly lunch hour talk on what’s going on in the natural world comes peppered with a mixture of science and family stories in his own affable and enlightening style, and you get to revel in his expertise and ineffable Southern aura. For more info on the free event, head to facebook.com/mckissickmuseum. KYLE PETERSEN
INDIE ROCK
Hold Fire, Wombat Junction
Rock ‘n’ roll is back in full force at Art Bar, and the one-two punch of local bands Hold Fire and Wombat Junction is one of the many welcoming call-backs to a pre-pandemic era of live music. Although both groups can fit under the broad tag of “indie rock,” they mine different eras for inspiration. The former feels like a petri dish of mid-2000s melodic anthemers, borrowing tricks from Death Cab for Cutie and Arcade Fire with a mélange of melodic post-punk tinged guitars and third-wave emo grandeur to reach for the peaks. The latter is more firmly planted in the jangly college rock era of the ’80s, brushing against both the rough and tumble energy of punk and the more esoteric side of heartland rock. My Blue Hope opens. Music starts at 9 p.m. on Sept. 18. Admission costs $6. Find out more at artbarsc.com. KYLE PETERSEN
JAM/ROCK
Gov’t Mule, Trombone Shorty
The Cola Concerts series welcomes one of the most accomplished jam bands in the country, Gov’t Mule, to town, along with the brass band blare, deep-groove funk and hip-hop/pop swagger of Trombone Shorty. Led by singer/guitarist Warren Haynes, the Mule has inherited the mantle of Southern jam-rock royalty from Haynes' former gig, The Allman Brothers Band. A fiery quartet that stretches blues and rock into uncharted territory, Gov’t Mule is a band that you have to see live to truly understand their power. Tickets for the Sept. 16 concert run from $20 to $69. Showtime is 6:30 p.m. Visit colaconcerts.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
SHOPPING
Y’all-Mart
To those who are all about supporting the locals – this one’s for y’all. Partnering with New Brookland Tavern, the first annual Y’all-Mart is coming to Columbia and it has everything to fulfill those who dig supporting people around them — which you should be doing anyways. From vintage clothing to eclectic art that will complete any unfinished room in your home, there are more than 15 featured vendors ready to serve you all of the good stuff. There will be food and drink specials to keep you sustained as you shop. As with all New Brookland events, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 17 hours is required to attend. The market goes from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 19. Find out more at newbrooklandtavern.com. HALLIE HAYES
ROCK
Moon Taxi
The operative word when discussing the music of Alabama’s Moon Taxi is “big.” The band makes large-scale pop-rock music meant to reach the very back row of whatever venue they’re playing, in the same way that groups like Coldplay or Muse or even Maroon 5 do. The rhythms are meant to make a crowd sway, the hooks are huge, the choruses are immediately catchy. The band aims for the mainstream in the best possible way. Their show at The Senate, featuring the dance-funk DJ duo Sparkle City Disco, starts at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, and tickets are $25. Visit thesenatecolumbia.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS