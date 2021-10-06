Columbia To-Do List (Oct. 6-Oct.12): Osara at New Brookland, SC Philharmonic and Peanuts

ART

30 Americans

30 Americans features an incredible who's who list from among the most acclaimed Black artists of the last few decades, including Nick Cave, Glenn Ligon, Lorna Simpson, Mickalene Thomas, and Kehinde Wiley. The exhibition explores themes of identity, triumph, tragedy, pride, prejudice, and wit in a provocative exhibition united by one nation and distinguished by 30 experiences. This work is a showcase of contemporary art that takes in gender, sexuality, and class perspectives. The exhibition opens Oct. 9 and runs until Jan. 2022. Visit columbiamuseum.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

COUNTRY

Fall Jam at the Ballpark

Fall Jam at the Ballpark is an outdoor concert benefiting veterans and first responders. Rain or shine, the event will take place at Segra Park and will feature multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated country music star Joe Nichols. With opening acts like The Wildcards and Mason Horne, this concert is perfect for any country music enthusiast. The Oct. 9 event will begin at 4:30 p.m. with headliner Joe Nichols performing at 7:30 p.m. $25 Advance, $15 Military with ID, advanced only. $35 Gate. More info at thebigredbarnretreat.org/fall-jam. HALLIE HAYES

ROCK

Daikaiju, Abacus at NBT Oct.12

On Oct. 12, New Brookland Tavern has a show for all of those wanting to get lost in heavy instrumentals for the night – and you can expect fire. Daikiju is a heavy rock band known for their intense and powerful reverb guitar solos backed by dynamic drums and very light vocals if any at all. Their stage presence is unmatched – you don’t go to a show of theirs without feeling their dominant energy electrify you. With Columbia’s Abacus, Tongues on Fire and the Flippants. $12 advance, $15 day of show. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. HALLIE HAYES

FOLK

Brother’s Revival: An Allman Brothers Tribute at Newberry Opera House

The Brother’s Revival, an Allman Brothers Band tribute composed of ABB’s third-gen bassist David “Rook” Goldflies and featuring former Dickey Betts and Great Southern singer/keyboardist Mike Kach. The two joined forces to honor David's former band and can occasionally land in uncanny valley territory given how little it splits the difference between a cover band and the genuine thing. But, if you let yourself go, the vibes of the iconic Southern rock band’s tunes, sound and vibe can carry you along. The band plays the Newberry Opera House on Oct. 8. Tickets $50-$65. More info at newberryoperahouse.com KYLE PETERSEN

OKTOBERFESTS

Oktoberfests at River Rat Brewery and Columbia Craft Brewing Company

Columbia breweries’ onslaught of Oktoberfests (Lagerfest in River Rat’s case, technically) continues this week. River Rat Brewery and Columbia Craft are both hosting events, both on Oct. 9. On one hand, you have one of the oldest breweries in town showing out with plenty of suds and German food prepared in house. On the other side, Columbia Craft is slinging their own Oktoberfest beers and German food truck Wurst Wagon will be handling the food. Hard to go wrong either way. More info at respective Facebook pages. DAVID CLAREY

ORCHESTRA

SC Philharmonic Masterworks Series #1

The SC Philharmonic’s season opens with their signature masterworks series, most prominently featuring Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3, an intricately cyclical and Scottish folk dance-inspired piece, along with a Vivaldi violin concerto, an aria by Andrea Gabrieli and Mark Scatterday, and an overture by Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel, Felix’s sister. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 9. Tickets are $16-50. More info at scphilharmonic.com KYLE PETERSEN

ALT-ROCK

Everclear at The Senate

It’s difficult to know what to make of Everclear’s legacy at this point. They seem more illustrative of a certain period between the mid-1990s and early 2000s when being a pop-oriented alternative rock band was enough to become a superstar if you had either enough quirk or charisma to stand out from the crowd. Fortunately for Everclear frontman Art Alexakis, he had a bit of both and they had a string of radio hits throughout that period. The weighty angst and voluminous hooks now make them a particularly appealing nostalgia touring band, if a bit strange outside of their era. The band hits The Senate on Oct. 9 at 8 p.m., tickets are $30. More info at facebook.com/thesenate KYLE PETERSEN

TALK

African Americans and Graphic Novels with Joel Christian Gill

In 1862, enslaved South Carolinian Robert Smalls stole a Confederate ship, picked up family members at a rendezvous and sailed to freedom. Smalls, who later became a U.S. congressman, is celebrated in the graphic novel "Robert Smalls: Tales of the Talented Tenth #3" by celebrated Black cartoonist Joel Christian Gill. Gill joins a virtual discussion moderated by Qiana Whitted, professor of English and African American Studies at the University of South Carolina. Oct. 9 at 6 p.m.; more info at richlandlibrary.com. PAT MORAN

FUNK

THE Dubber

THE Dubber’s music is so flexible and slippery that it’s difficult to classify. On the surface, you can hear the blues in his supple acoustic picking but he has a taste for funk rhythms and his delivery slips in somewhere between soul vocals and rap. Call it funk blues or hip-hop folk, but regardless, it’s compelling. THE Dubber’s Oct. 8 event at the Koger Center For The Arts is a release show for his new album, “Southern Cachet.” Showtime is 7:30 p.m. and admission is $18. More info at kogercenterforthearts.com VINCENT HARRIS

ROCK

Dear Blanca & Marshall Brown

Columbia’s Dear Blanca makes music that’s viscerally emotional, full of crashing guitar crescendos and trembling, nakedly vulnerable vocals from singer/guitarist Dylan Dickerson. It’s sparse, tightly arranged indie-rock with its heart firmly on its sleeve. Marshall Brown takes a more blissful, laid-back approach with his music, sprinkling bits of melodic folk rock and dreamy psychedelia into his grungy guitar fuzz. Showtime at Tin Roof on Oct. 7 is 5:30 p.m. and the show is free. Visit tinroofcolumbia.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

EVENTS

First Thursday on Main

In a nightmarish hellscape marked by an increasingly turbulent climate, foundering global economies and a deadly pandemic that keeps on surging, reliable diversions are worth their weight in gold. To wit: The First Thursday on Main series, which returns this week with its usual assortment of sights, sounds, shopping and dining between the 1200 and 1700 blocks of Main Street. A La Mids, Fabulous Bird and Flower Shopping perform on the Columbia Museum of Art’s Boyd Plaza Stage. Events start at 6 p.m.; music starts at 7 p.m. Admission, as ever, is free. Visit firstthursdayonmain.com for more information. PATRICK WALL

FOOD

Steel Hands Oyster Roast

Beer plus freshly roasted oysters. Sounds like a shuckin’ good time. (Sorry.) Head over to Steel Hands Brewing to get your hands on both. The Cayce brewery is starting the first of three oyster roasts this month on Oct. 8. For $15, you get a dozen oysters. Dig in. More info at facebook.com/steelhandsbrewing DAVID CLAREY

ROCK

Osara, The Almas, Once Around and The Transonics

If you’re a fan of hard rock, you’ll want to check out Osara. Founded in 2012, the South Carolina band holds nothing back when it comes to heavy guitar riffs and polished yet disruptive vocals. They fall into the likes of well-known metal bands like Avenged Sevenfold or Iron Maiden. Playing at NBT on Oct. 10 with woman-fronted rock band, The Almas, Once Around and The Transonics. Tickets $8. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. HALLIE HAYES

COMEDY

Billy Sorrells

Perhaps best known for his appearances on MTV’s eternally-on "Wild ’N Out," comedian Billy Sorrells actually expresses himself more fully on his YouTube channel, where you can see bits like his “Man Code” series or clips like “Date Night Expectations Vs. Reality” and “Sh*t Presidents Should Have Said.” He’s a talented comic with a unique viewpoint who should have a lot to say about the world and relationships at his four Comedy House shows on Oct. 8 and 9. Tickets are $15, $25 for VIP seating. Visit comedyhouse.us for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

ART

701 Center for Contemporary Art SC Biennial - Part I

The sixth survey of South Carolina art undertaken by the 701 Center, the Biennial presents the cream of contemporary art produced statewide in a juried, multimedia exhibition. The exhibit is presented in two parts, with openings in October and November. Each part features works by 12 artists, created through a myriad of disciplines, including painting, photography and mixed media. $5; Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.; more info at 701cca.org. PAT MORAN

PEANUTS

Palmetto Peanut Boil

If “The Simpsons” has taught us anything — and it’s taught us many things — it’s that money can be exchanged for goods and services. So know that $20 can buy many peanuts. And because admission to the Palmetto Peanut Boil on Saturday, Oct. 6, is free, you can buy many, many peanuts — and all of the money you put toward buying peanuts benefits The Animal Mission. Mmm … peanuts. The boil runs from noon to 6 p.m. on the 2900 block of Devine Street. Visit palmettopeanutboil.org for more information. PATRICK WALL

FILM

"Meltdown in Dixie"

On Oct. 10, ETV is airing "Meltdown in Dixie." Orangeburg native Emily Harrold's film tackles the controversy over the flying of the Confederate flag at an Orangeburg ice cream shop. The film chronicles a dispute between the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the shop's owner, who is trying to take the flag down against their protests. Harrold deftly analyzes Confederate symbolism and racial oppression in her hometown, while providing nuance from both sides of the issue. The documentary short airs at 6 p.m. and is also available on streaming services like Topic and America Reframed. DAVID CLAREY