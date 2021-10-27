Columbia To-Do List (Oct. 27-Nov. 2): Cherub, Biscuits and Bluegrass and a Car Cruise

MUSIC
Biscuits and Bluegrass
Nothing says Southern fun like biscuits and bluegrass music. The Hangar will have all this and more starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 30 for the Third Annual Biscuits and Bluegrass event. Presented by BlueCross and BlueShield, this family event will have food and drink from local favorites with music from Liver Puddin’ and The Blue Iguanas. Tickets cost $35 for general admission and proceeds go to supporting Senior Resources. More info at seniorresourcesinc.org. STEPHEN PASTIS
METAL/PUNK-POP
A Day To Remember w/ Asking Alexandria and Point North
The Florida band A Day To Remember is going through some growing pains at the moment. After nearly two decades of successfully mixing metal and punk-pop, the band took a new direction on their 2021 album "You’re Welcome." The music’s still heavy, but it’s much more streamlined and polished, resembling generic straight ahead modern rock more than anything else. It’s also worth noting that the band’s bassist, Joshua Woodard, just left the band after accusations of sexual misconduct. In other words, A Day To Remember has a lot going on right now, so their Nov. 2 Township Auditorium show should be interesting. Showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets run from $37-$129.50. Visit thetownship.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
JAZZ
SC Jazz Plays The Beatles
The SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble is back on Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. with a Beatles extravaganza. The all-Carolinas band will perform a collection of Beatles greatest hits, so expect "She Loves You," "Twist and Shout," "Hey Jude" and the like. It's bound to be a good time for any fan of the iconic band. Plus, the theater will operate at half capacity and require masks, as a nod toward the pandemic times. Tickets run $50. More info at scjazz.com. DAVID CLAREY
CHAMBER MUSIC
CMA Chamber Music on Main
The critically acclaimed concert series returns with a program featuring the music of Robert Schumann and Johannes Brahms, two of the greatest composers of the Romantic era. To do justice to these titans, Artistic director Andrew Armstrong welcomes Canadian violinist James Ehnes, whose recordings have won eleven Junos, two Grammys and the Classical Music Artist of the Year at the Gramophone Awards. $5 - $42 for tickets to the Nov. 1, 7 p.m. More info at columbiamuseum.org. PAT MORAN
THEATER
Dune
Frank Herbert’s mammoth 1965 science fiction tome "Dune" overflows with ideas. (Ask George Lucas, who reconfigured Herbert's Bene Gesserit and their quasi-magical powers into Jedi Knights and the force.) For this latest cinematic stab at the material, director Denis Villeneuve ("Blade Runner 2049") captures the story’s scope, but not the hallucinogenic mojo David Lynch brought to his unfairly maligned 1984 adaptation. Maybe "Dune’s" desert planet Arrakis is the graveyard of auteurs. $7.86 and up; theaters around town. PAT MORAN
COMEDY
Uncle Fester’s Dark Comedy Show
If you have a habit of laughing at jokes you probably shouldn’t be laughing at — this comedy show may be perfect for you. Presented by Poppin Culture and hosted by Michael Garrick, Uncle Fester’s Dark Comedy Show will take place on Oct. 28 at Uncle Fester’s Sports Bar from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The show will feature comedians Jermaine Glass, David Bakker, Ben Stacy, Robert Taylor and Dan Danner. Seating is limited, and general admission tickets start at $8 each. Purchase your tickets and learn more at lastlaughthursday.eventbrite.com. HALLIE HAYES
ELECTRONIC INDIE POP
Cherub at the Senate
Cherub, the electro-R&B duo out of Nashville signed to Columbia Records, bring their Chris Pratt-like blend of good-time party vibes, bro-y insouciance and catchy hooks galore to The Senate this Wednesday. While their outsized personalities might be a turn-off for some, their patented blend of indie electronic atmosphere and genuine R&B smarts are difficult not to get swept away in. Chaz Cardigan and SESSY support this Oct. 27 show. Doors at 8 p.m., tickets are $23. More info at thesenatecolumbia.com. KYLE PETERSEN
ROCK/FUNDRAISER
Tokyo Joe’s 25th Anniversary Party
Tokyo Joe might not be the most cutting edge or the hippest band on the Columbia scene, but they’re hard workers, playing more than 200 shows a year and perfecting a covers-heavy, crowd-pleasing set in the process. The band’s Icehouse Amphitheater show will feature fellow veteran Columbia bands the Root Doctors and Prettier Than Matt, and proceeds from the Oct. 29 show will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Tickets are $25, fittingly enough, and showtime is 6 p.m. Visit icehouseamphitheater.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
INDIE ROCK
Flower Shopping, Aubrey Key, Pueblo Now, Twin Toasters at NBT
While the slacker guitar rock glory of Flower Shopping and New Brookland bartender Jacob West’s Twin Toasters are the local draws for this Oct. 27 show, indie rock fans should really show for the two Upstate bands sandwiched in between. Pueblo Now delivers dreamy emo balladry in the vein of Waxahatchee or Soccer Mommy, while Aubrey Key’s propulsive psych-folk rumblings corral the spirit of Daniel Johnston and Jeffrey Lewis in very 2021 ways. Doors at 7 p.m., cover is $15. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. KYLE PETERSEN
POP/JAZZ
Steve Tyrell
Steve Tyrell is a throwback to an earlier era of pop music, and it’s not just because as a vocalist. He tends toward standards like “The Way You Look Tonight” or “The Sunny Side Of The Street.” Tyrell is a crooner who was once a behind-the-scenes big deal, producing B.J. Thomas’ versions of “Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head” and “Hooked On A Feeling.” The Grammy-winning Tyrell’s vocal style is cool and laid back, and anyone who’s a fan of Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole or Dean Martin should enjoy his Nov. 2 show at the Newberry Opera House. Showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets are $100. Visit newberryoperahouse.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
CARS
Car Cruise
Time to spit shine your 1967 Chevy Corvette, buff your 1964 Ford Mustang and rev up your 1940 Plymouth Coupe with a V-8 under the hood. Think of it as a pot luck where you bring hot rods and American classic cars instead of potato salad or that cheese platter you picked up at Publix. Cayce's Steel Hands Brewing plays host and provides live music, food and of course craft beer. Free; Oct. 31, 12 p.m. More info at steelhandsbrewing.com/events. PAT MORAN
COMICS
Soda City Comic Con
Comic fans unite! Soda City will be hosting an in-person comic convention with vendors, cosplayers and guest speakers. Starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 30 and 11 a.m. on Oct. 31, comic fans can don their favorite costume, see guests like Christina Ricci and buy sought-after merchandise. Tickets cost $30 for a two-day pass, $25 for Saturday and $15 for Sunday. More info at sodacitycomiccon.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
BASKETBALL
USC Women’s Basketball vs Benedict (Exhibition)
Sure, it’s just an exhibition came where Aliyah Boston and the rest of Dawn Staley’s wrecking crew are inevitably going to rip the opposing team to shreds, but it’s the real first-look at a basketball team that is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation in the preseason polls. Given how the football season has gone, Gamecock sports fans really, really need this. The Nov. 1 tip-off is at 7 p.m. More info at sc.edu. KYLE PETERSEN
ROCK
Tantric at Main Course
There’s no better way to start Halloween weekend than with a rock show. American heavy rock band, Tantric, is performing Oct. 29 at Columbia’s Main Course on their main stage. The band’s instrumentals stream along the border of riffs found in metal rock. Frontman Hugo Ferreira adds vocals reminiscent of Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger or Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows. Doors open at 8:30 p.m., and the show begins at 9. General admission tickets can be bought now on the Main Course website for $20. More info at.maincoursesc.com. HALLIE HAYES