Columbia To-Do List (Oct. 20-Oct. 26): Famously Hot SC Pride, R&B Fest and new ballet

EVENTS
Famously Hot SC Pride
After canceling last year’s festivities due to the pandemic, the LGBT-celebrating SC Famously Hot Pride festivities return in (mostly) full force to Columbia’s downtown from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23. Encompassing the traditional parade, concert (Vanilla Ice!?! Abba cover band!!!) and festival while curtailing some of the indoor activities, the festival will also have HIV testing and COVID-19 vaccine stations alongside more traditional vendors. More info at scpride.org. KYLE PETERSEN
R&B
Columbia R&B Fest
If you’re looking for a day of soulful R&B music, the Oct. 23 Columbia R&B Fest is calling your name. Taking place in Columbia’s largest indoor venue, this show includes a diverse lineup all around the genre of R&B. Current performers include Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown, Brian McKnight, El DeBarge, Dru Hill and Tevin Campbell. It’s the show Columbia’s R&B fans need and is a great opportunity to enjoy multiple acts in one setting. More info at coloniallifearena.com. HALLIE HAYES
ART AND BEER
Beer and Brats
Fall is here and the best way to get into the autumn spirit is with some Oktoberfest vibes, right? That’s why the Columbia Museum of Art’s affinity group The Contemporaries have put together an afternoon of beer and brats on Boyd Plaza on Oct. 21. Get down on some adult beverages and bratwurst and enjoy some old-school German music while you do it. Admission is $20, $15 for Contemporary members, and it includes a food plate, two drink tickets, and gallery admission including the newly opened exhibition “30 Americans.” Visit columbiamuseum.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
THEATRE
“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change”
The humor certainly caters towards the middle aged, but the pacing, talented small cast and expert direction wash over you regardless of age (I’m 25). Trustus Theatre’s debut for their abbreviated season is a lively success with its mixture of laughs and unexpectedly piercing poignancy. So make sure to head over to the Vista theater for the closing run of the play between Oct. 21 - Oct. 23. Tickets $30-$35. More info at trustus.org. DAVID CLAREY
NATURE/ART
"From Nature"
Two divergent yet compatible visions of the natural world are on view at this show’s opening reception. Columbia artist Scotty Peek depicts life through line and paint, but never makes it too realistic. He keeps brush marks, evidence of the creative process, visible. Pine needle basket maker Clay Burnette coils longleaf pine needles with waxed linen thread to create vessels that combine modernity of form with hand-crafted tradition. Free; Oct. 21, 4 p.m.; Stormwater Studios; 413 Pendleton St.; stormwaterstudios.org/events. PAT MORAN
COMEDY
Plastic Cup Boyz
Championed by Kevin Hart, The Plastic Cup Boyz stepped into the spotlight with a free-styling collision of stand-up and sketch comedy with a special taped at the San Diego House of Blues in 2014. Originally comprised of Joey Wells, Will Spank Horton and Na’im Lynn, the Cup Boyz are a slimmed-down duo of Horton and Lynn for these shows, but the group’s irreverence and repeatability is undimmed. $20; Oct. 22-24, 7 p.m., 9 p.m. shows. comedyhouse.us. PAT MORAN
ART
“Edward Rice: Folk” and “Blackish: The Group Show”
The ifART Gallery’s currently hosting two exhibitions: "Folk," a solo exhibition from North Augusta painter Edward Rice; and "Blackish: The Group Show," a collection of 94 works from 30 artists. All told, the Vista gallery’s packed with more than 100 works right now — better block off a chunk of time to see it all. The gallery’s open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Exhibitions run from Oct. 9 to 30.Visit ifartgallery.blogspot.com for more information. PATRICK WALL
THEATER
“Little Women”
You’ve probably heard of the story "Little Women" — perhaps you even read it back in your school days. Now, you have the opportunity to watch it performed live at Village Square Theatre. This coming-of-age story takes place in the Civil War era and follows the life of Louis May Alcott growing up with her three sisters in Concord, Mass. The Oct. 21 production is directed by MonaLisa Botts and tickets can be bought online. Come watch as these four sisters grow up, fall in love and discover their place in the world. More info at villagesquaretheatre.com. HALLIE HAYES
METAL
Portrayal of Guilt, Wvrm, Glass and To Forget
The intense power of blackened hardcore is difficult to deny, particularly when practiced as the Texas trio of Portrayal of Guilt do. The group’s screamo origins are always there, but they pepper their tracks with melodic riffage, post-rock grandeur, and metalcore breakdowns in a way that allows for compositional complexity and momentum to ebb and flow, creating peaks and valleys that are viscerally mesmerizing. The band gets support from two Greenville bands, the similarly adventurous hardcore outfit Wvrm and the post-punk trio Gláss, as well as Charleston’s To Forget. Tickets for the Oct. 25 show $12. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. KYLE PETERSEN
BALLET
“Carabosse and the Curse of Sleeping Beauty”
Join the Columbia Classical Ballet at the Koger Center for the Arts for this classic tale of The Sleeping Beauty, Princess Aurora, who is cursed by Carabosse, the dark fairy, and sleeps until she receives true loves first kiss. This story has long been one of the most beloved in classical music and literature, and this ballet promises to be breathtaking. There are two performances at the Koger Center and 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the Oct. 22, 10 a.m. show are $10, and $18 for the 7:30 performance. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
JAZZ IMPROV
Tim Daisy and Ben Edison
Another month, another night of incredible improvised music in Columbia curated by Chicago composer and percussionist (and Soda City superfan) Tim Daisy. This month, Daisy extemporizes with saxophonist Ben Eidson, a Columbia native who’s currently studying at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. (Local free jazz fanatics will remember Eidson from his conflagratory trio performances with guitarist Gabe Madden and drummer Michael Crawford.) The show starts at 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 at the ifART Gallery; admission is $15. Wear a mask. Visit ifartgallery.blogspot.com for more information. PATRICK WALL
COMEDY
Martin Short and Steve Martin
A legendary comedic duo, Martin Short and Steve Martin have a long career of collective highlights together, but they are arriving at this Oct. 23 Township show riding high on their Hulu crime/comedy series with Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building.” It’s likely a footnote for the life-long fans, but it’s a fitting recognition of their current talents while also (possibly?) drawing in a new generation of fans. Tickets start at $73, show is at 8 p.m. More info at thetownship.org. KYLE PETERSEN
BEER
WECO Oktoberfest
The end of October is close and the spree of local Oktoberfests along with it. But make time for one more, this time by way of our friends at WECO Bottle and Biergarten in West Columbia. The popular bar/beer garden will have a host of German beers on tap, plus German sausage extraordinaire Wurst Wagen and other food trucks will sling grub. One last time, with feeling, prost! The event runs all weekend long from Oct. 22 - 24 and there’s no price of entry. More info at wecobeer.com. DAVID CLAREY
THEATER
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
It’s Halloween and it’s time to relive the fateful story of Brad Majors, Janet Weiss and Dr. Frank N. Furter. That’s right, it’s time for “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” which is being shown at the Allegria Belly Dance Theatre and The Old Mill Brewpub on Oct. 21, Oct. 22, Oct. 28 and Oct. 30. Get ready to do the Time Warp again, hurl toilet paper and sing along to all of your other favorite moments from one of the weirdest musicals ever made. Also, there will be Meat Loaf. Showings on Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 30. Visit onstagesc.com for various times, locations and ticket prices. VINCENT HARRIS
FUNDRAISER CONCERT/ROCK
Benefit for Suicide Awareness
New Brookland Tavern is a strong supporter of mental health support and awareness, and on Oct. 22 they’ll be hosting a mixed bill benefit show where all donations will go to the American Suicide Foundation. The show will include alternative rock band Dead Spring, rock band Hold Fire and metalcore bands, Pressure Falls and After Tragedy. Come jump around and sip a few drinks, all while supporting a greater cause. All ages are welcomed and donations are encouraged. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. HALLIE HAYES
JAZZ
Adam Hawley Live! The Soul Jazz Experience
The internationally seasoned guitar sideman and smooth jazz sensation Adam Hawley brings his musical acumen, songwriting talents and knack for well-chosen R&B and jazz covers to Chayz Lounge tonight, with ace backing support from Rod Foster & Company. Hawley is signed to Earth Wind & Fire founder Maurice White’s label, and his debut effort has spawned nine number ones on the contemporary jazz charts, so you are likely catching him at the peak of his powers. Tickets are $39, Oct. 23 show at 8 p.m. More info at chayzlounge.com. KYLE PETERSEN
POP/FUNK
Rhythm on the River
What’s more relaxing than sitting by the river listening to music? Not very much. West Columbia’s Riverwalk and Amphitheatre brings you Rhythm on the River on Oct. 22, an opportunity to see the scenic views of West Columbia while listening to local act Nahi Gruv Band. The event is free to enter, and food and beverages will be available for purchase. Bring a lounge chair, a few friends and perhaps even your fur friends, and enjoy a day by the river. More info at facebook.com/rhythmontheriversc. HALLIE HAYES
MUSICAL
“Cross That River”
Coming to SC straight from Broadway, “Cross That River” tells the story of American’s West from the perspective of the African American cowboys who journeyed from slavery to freedom out West. Featuring a score that includes blues, country, gospel, waltzes and ballads, Cross That River is both an enjoyable musical and recontextualizes the Old West. And thanks to the support of Newberry Arts For All this Oct. 26 performance is now free. Visit newberryoperahouse.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
FOLK/ROCK
“River Falls” album release party
Local stalwart Bentz Kirby is finally releasing his tribute album on Oct. 23. The album is an ode to his father, who passed away on Aug. 15, and would tell him stories of the North and South Carolina hills. “River Falls” was made in collaboration with local musician Todd Mathis and will be released at the Foxfield Bar and Grille. The event doubles as Kirby’s birthday jam celebration, too, with a lineup that includes Todd Mathis’ Lesser Crimes, Red Shack Pickers and other local players. Album runs $10 at the event that begins at 6:30 p.m. More info at facebook.com/foxfieldbar. DAVID CLAREY