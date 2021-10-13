Columbia To-Do List (Oct. 13-Oct. 19): Hellzapoppin', Luminal shows doc and Rob Lake in town

FILM

Films at the Farm — "Black Rodeo"

As part of their “Films at the Farm" series with Saloma Acres, Luminal Theatre is hosting a screening of "Black Rodeo," a documentary on the 1970s Black cowboy culture that existed on Randall’s Island, New York. It’s a fascinating (Muhammad Ali rides a horse in Harlem!) and important film that also fits nicely with the mission of Saloma Acres, a Black-owned cultural space that encourages equestrian activities. Film screens at 7 p.m. on Oct. 15 with a bring your own chairs and beverages policy. Tickets are $5.50 and available at luminaltheater.org. KYLE PETERSEN

MAGIC

Rob Lake, illusionist

If “America’s Got Talent” is your go-to televised talent show competition, you’re familiar with illusionist Rob Lake, whose powers of prestidigitation took him all the way to the quarterfinals of the show’s 13th season. The magician performs mind-boggling twists on classic tricks at the Harbison Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 16. Tickets are $40. Visit harbisontheatre.org for more information. PATRICK WALL

METAL

NeverFall, w/ MNRVA, HolyRoller and Doomsday Profit

Greenville’s NeverFall operates on two principles: power and precision. There’s not a wasted note in their pummeling thrash metal sound, and at times it seems like the whole band moves as one organism, with vocals, guitars, bass and drums all pounding on your spine simultaneously. This is a band that’s been at it a while and you can feel it with each twist and turn of their brutally efficient sound. NeverFall’s Oct. 16 Art Bar show, with Columbia’s doom-fuzz band, MNRVA; the straight-ahead Winston-Salem rockers, HolyRoller; and Raleigh’s grinding goth-metal, Doomsday Profit, starts at 8:30 p.m. Visit facebook.com/artbarvista for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

FAIR

SC State Fair

It’s that time of year again — bright lights, rides and some of the craziest food combos you can imagine. The South Carolina State Fair will return to Columbia Oct. 13-24 in its full glory. Fair goers can enjoy endless attractions and entertainment, including rides, a petting zoo, a circus and more. And of course, you can’t go to the fair without expecting food trucks upon food trucks. Come out and enjoy the fried Oreos – you know you want to. Tickets on sale now and range from $15 to $20. More info at scstatefair.org HALLIE HAYES

BIZARRE

The Hellzapoppin’ Circus Sideshow Revue

Master illusionists! Yo-yo-wielding wizardry! Death-defying stunts! A dude who calls himself “Short E. Dangerously, The Half Man!” Welcome to the Hellzapoppin’ Circus Sideshow Revue’s “Face Your Fears” tour! This bizarre mix of punk attitude and vaudeville pizzazz is kind of hard to describe; it’s one of those things you have to see to truly understand. But suffice it to say that their Oct. 15 show at New Brookland Tavern will be one of the weirdest, wildest things you’ll see this year. Showtime is 8 p.m. on Oct. 15, and tickets are $20 for general admission and $40 for VIP seating. Visit facebook.com/NBTavern for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

POP-PUNK

Aim High x The Second After 2021 Southeast Tour

Looking for a true pop punk show? Uncle Festers Bar in Columbia has you covered. South Carolina’s Aim High pairs with North Carolina’s The Second After for their 2021 Southeast Tour. The two bands produce to-the-core pop punk music, with electric instrumentals, dominant guitar riffs and early 2000s boy band vocals. Comparable to bands like Pierce the Veil and Bring Me The Horizon, this show will bring out the grunge in every early 2000s punk kid. Doors at 8 p.m., tickets $10. More info at facebook.com/UncleFestersBar. HALLIE HAYES

SOUL/JAZZ

The Groovemasters

Formed in Charlotte, N.C., in 2007, soulful sextet The Groovemasters are a successful regional band, selling out shows throughout the Carolinas. They are flexible with their application of R&B-infused musicianship, collaborating with Grammy-nominated jazz artist Reggie Calloway as well as sharing stages with gospel artists. With a mix of originals and covers that blend jazz, soul and funk, the group specializes in smooth yet swinging rhythms. tickets are $30 for the Oct. 15, 8 p.m. show. More info at chayzlounge.com/shows. PAT MORAN

CHRISTIAN ROCK

MercyMe with Micah Tyler

MercyMe is the rare Christian rock band that has maintained their crossover appeal, consistently scoring gold and platinum albums and racking up millions of streams. Message-wise, things are pretty much what you’d expect: Worship, praise, count your blessings, repeat. Musically speaking, the band favors big, anthemic choruses that sound good in the arenas they play. It’s harmless enough stuff and it’s polished to a fine shine for mainstream audiences. MercyMe’s Oct. 15 show at Colonial Life Arena starts at 7 p.m., and tickets range from $28-$160. Visit coloniallifearena.com/ for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

FILM

‘Halloween Kills’ and ‘Lamb’

With "Halloween Kills" and "The Lamb," the Nick spotlights two different takes on modern horror. Director David Gordon Green’s twelfth installment of the Halloween franchise follows his 2018 reboot and ramps up boogieman Michael Myers' body count. Set amid Iceland’s eerie and beautiful landscape, "Lamb" concerns a childless couple who discover a strange and unnatural newborn. It’s a slow-burning dark fairy tale that lingers long after the end credits. $11; Oct. 14, various times; online; nickelodeon.org. PAT MORAN

METAL

Code Orange at New Brookland Tavern

Whatever you make of the hardcore/metalcore Code Orange’s various dalliances with major labels, industrial electronica, nu-metal and the like, there’s no denying their awesome bombast and powerful stop-start, rollercoaster abilities. When you combine that with unfettered ambition and charisma to spare, you’re always going to be in for an experience. Bathe, Your Spirit Dies and Backslide open. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18. Tickets are $25. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. KYLE PETERSEN

COMEDY

Hilliary Begley & Bridgette Martin with host Joe Coughlin

Comedian Hilliary Begley is a sassy Southern charmer combined and an unforgettable storyteller, whether she’s talking about her religious upbringing or her tumultuous adulthood. She’s happy to share her bumpy life story with you one laugh at a time. Her fellow comedian Bridgette Martin is an emotionally unkempt broad who is as loud and boisterous as she is sad and a bit unbalanced. She’s not for the faint of heart. Their Curiosity Coffee Bar show with host Joe Coughlin starts at 7 p.m., and admission is $10 on Oct. 15. Visit curiositycoffeebar.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

ART TALK

Focal Points: Boisterous Black Angels

Nancy Tolson and John Tomashek are docents of the Columbia Museum of Art's 30 Americans exhibit, which spotlights some of the most acclaimed Black artists of the past few decades. In this Focal Points gallery talk, which is part of the exhibit, Tolson and Tomashek dish about all things Black, queer, and fabulous. It’s an important piece of a show that explores triumph, tragedy, prejudice and pride. Free event on Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. columbiamuseum.org/events PAT MORAN

ART

Darwin’s Finches at the McMaster Gallery

In a fascinating blend of mixed media and installation, “Darwin’s Finches,” named after a collection of specimens that the famous naturalist collected in the Galapagos Islands and led to his theory of evolution, artist Eloisa Guanlao frames wet collodion glass ambrotypes of “stuffed” birds (created out of her daughter’s outgrown clothes) in wooden view cameras, to harken back to the early days of field photography. The end result is a piece of art that makes us think constructively about how human cultural environments impact our larger understanding of the world. The exhibit opens Oct. 14 at McMaster Gallery and runs through Dec. 2. More info at sc.edu. KYLE PETERSEN

ROCK/COVER BAND

BEATLES VS. STONES - A MUSICAL SHOWDOWN

It’s been a bar room argument ever since the bands first crossed paths on the pop charts nearly 60 years ago: Beatles or Stones? The boys next door or the bad boys? John and Paul or Mick and Keith? “Mean Mr. Mustard” or “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”? “Sgt. Pepper’s” or “Satanic Majestie”? The British Invasion tribute show — which has Abbey Road doing the Beatles and Satisfaction masquerading as the Stones — probably won’t settle the argument but the onstage mashup duel is probably a fine night of nostalgia nonetheless. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Oct. 15 at The Senate; tickets are $29 at the door or $25 in advance. Visit thesenatecolumbia.com for more information. PATRICK WALL

THEATER

“Rumors”

Legendary playwright Neil Simon created a quick-witted, sharp-tongued comedy with his play "Rumors," and director David Britt is bringing it to University of South Carolina’s Drayton Hall. This play is based in New York and follows the story of an anniversary party gone wrong, with missing people and a potential scandal waiting to be uncovered. Come along on this mystery and share lots of laughs while you’re at it. Tickets $15 to $22 and the show runs from Oct. 15 to 22. More info at sc.edu. HALLIE HAYES

NATURE

Owl Prowl at Congaree National Forest

Nature has some wild things and Congaree National Forest represents some of the wildest you can see in the Columbia — heck, South Carolina — area. On Oct. 15, the national park staff are keen to teach you and show off one of nature’s neatest inhabitants, the owl. In this 90 minute, two-mile guided hike, a park ranger will give you some fun facts about owls, and hopefully, you’ll catch a glimpse of a few, too. Bring water and a flashlight with a red mode or red cellophane. Free, but register. More info at nps.gov/cong. DAVID CLAREY