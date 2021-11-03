Columbia To-Do List (Nov. 3 - 9): First Thursday is back, Kronos Quartet and Gucci Mane

PERFORMING ARTS
Kronos Quartet & Nikky Finney Southern Exposure Performance
In what is likely the biggest performance yet for the experimental new music series Southern Exposure, the groundbreaking and world-renowned Kronos Quartet comes to town to preview their innovate collaboration with USC professor and National Book Award-winning poet Nikky Finney and, uh, a 20-person choir. The piece promises to tackle the 400 years of the African American experience in a way that only Finney can, and should be pretty breathtaking. Tickets are $20. Show starts at 3 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Koger Center. KYLE PETERSEN
MUSIC
First Thursday on Main
The first Thursday of every month is a big deal for Columbia. Cola citizens can look forward to food vendors and a beer tent from The Whig, as well as free access to The Columbia Museum of Art and musical acts. At Boyd Plaza on Nov. 4, there will be performances from Heyrocco, Bad Vessel and Numbtongue’s Bobby Hatfield. Music starts at 7 p.m. and admission is free. More information about this Cola classic can be found at facebook.com/firstthursdayonmain. STEPHEN PASTIS
JAZZ
The Soul Jazz Experience With Brittany Turnipseed
Columbia native Brittany Turnipseed landed on everyone’s radar when she snagged the top spot in the Apollo Theater’s Amateur Night Competition in 2018. The soulful singer has mastered the smooth neo-soul of Jill Scott, the purity and power of Sarah Vaughan and everything in between. Chaye Alexander, owner of Chayz Lounge, hosts this afternoon with Turnipseed, who is backed by an ace band. Tickets run between $20 - $25 for a Nov. 7, 3 p.m. show on Boyd Plaza. More info at columbiamuseum.org/events. PAT MORAN
HIP-HOP/R&B
Monica and Young Jeezy at Township Auditorium
Although Young Jeezy was technically born in Columbia, this is a distinctly Millennial Atlanta tour given how central both Monica and Young Jeezy played in making the city the true center of hip-hop/R&B in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Monica still consistently offers a “classic” version of contemporary R&B three decades in, while Jeezy has shortened his name but otherwise remains similarly unaltered as an uber-trap chronicler even as his commercial heyday is firmly in the rearview mirror. Tickets to the Nov. 6 show start at $69.50, music starts at 8 p.m. More info at thetownship.org. KYLE PETERSEN
OPERA
Opera at USC: ‘The Turn of the Screw’
Is there a difference between a haunting and insanity? This is the macabre conundrum posed by Henry James’ 1898 novella "The Turn of the Screw." This chilling tale of a lonely governess who must protect two children from baleful spirits is the basis of the eerie 1960 horror film "The Innocents," the Netflix series "The Haunting of Bly Manor" and Benjamin Britten’s unsettling opera. It comes to USC on Nov. 5. at 7:30 p.m. Tickets run $10 - $25 More info at sc.edu. PAT MORAN
RAP
Legends Of The South, featuring Gucci Mane, Rick Ross and Boosie BadAzz
There’s a whole lot of rap cred at this Legends Of The South Nov. 5 show. Between them, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane and Boosie BadAzz have sold millions of albums and scored dozens of hit singles and collaborations, including “The Boss,” “Aston Martin Music,” “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast),” “Wasted,” “Champions,” “I Got The Bag,” and many more. This is basically an evening of hip-hop royalty all on one stage. Showtime at Colonial Life Arena is 7 p.m. and tickets start at $68.50. For more info visit coloniallifearena.com. VINCENT HARRIS
FILM
The South Carolina Underground Film Festival
The South Carolina Underground Film Festival, or SCUFF, celebrates all genres of independent film in one place, The Nickelodeon Theater. For three event-packed days, from Nov. 5 - 7, you can see underground, independent films from all over the world and films that you certainly won’t see at your local cineplex, other than now. The full slate of screenings covers everything from horror to short films to documentaries to LGBT cinema, and there will be live Q&As will the filmmakers throughout the festival as well. Visit nickelodeon.org for ticket prices and full schedule. VINCENT HARRIS
POP/PUNK
Shehehe, Brandy and the Butcher and Parole Model
Every Saturday, Art Bar showcases live music to bar-goers and on Nov. 6, Shehehe from Athens, Ga., Brandy and the Butcher, and Parole Model will take the Art Bar stage to put on an eccentric show. These groups are true grunge at its finest, showcasing pop-punk vocals with powerful rock guitar riffs. They hold nothing back on stage with abundant energy that makes everyone in the room captivated by their presence. The show is 21+ and a TBD cover charge will be taken at the door. More info at artbarsc.com. HALLIE HAYES
THEATRE
Four Voices-One Heart
A dynamic cabaret-style performance presented by The Workshop Theatre of South Carolina, Four Voices-One Heart is two hours of eclectic music from some of the Midlands' most celebrated cabaret performers. With combined experience of over 80 years, Lanny Spires, Mary Jo Johnson, Vicky Saye Henderson and Clayton King will perform music from a variety of genres. The group will offer their take on musical selections from jazz, rock, Broadway and more. The show runs Nov. 5 - 7, with Friday and Saturday evening performances begin at 8 p.m. with a Sunday matinee starting at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20. Visit workshoptheatre.com for more info and tickets. VINCENT HARRIS
DANCE
USC Dance Company Fall Concert
Dancer and choreographer Jose Limón perfected a groundbreaking technique that focuses on breath, the dynamic distribution of weight and fluid transitions. Limón’s A Choreographic Offer-ing, staged by Limón dancer Pablo Francisco Ruvalcaba, is the centerpiece of USC Dance Company’s presentation. Olivia Waldrop’s Becoming Swans, a new piece that merges Swan Lake with the Reconstruction-era South, is also on the bill. $15 tickets for the Nov. 4 - 5 showings. More info at kogercenterforthearts.com. PAT MORAN
AMERICANA/ROCK
Shakey Graves w/ Sun June
Texas’ Shakey Graves is living proof that the word “Americana” isn’t getting the job done anymore. That’s the term he’s most commonly filed under, but his lo-fi experiments, acoustic neo-blues stomp, shambling indie-rock and pure weirdness make him a genre all their own. He’s like a modern-day Roky Erickson; a madman working in his own musical universe. The Nov. 7 showtime for Shakey Graves and Sun June at The Senate is 7:30 and tickets are $27 in advance and $30 at the door. Visit thesenatecolumbia.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
INDIE FOLK
Prettier Than Matt
Steel Hands Brewing is bringing folk-indie band Prettier Than Matt to their venue on Nov. 7 and we can’t think of a better way to bring in the new month than with beer and music. The Columbia-based duo has been performing acoustic music since 2010 and is known for combining their country under-toned voices with a slight rock vibrato. Their 2021 album "Colors" shows off their lyric writing with each track telling a personal story. More info at facebook.com/steelhandsbrewing. HALLIE HAYES
METAL/DEATHCORE
The Last Ten Seconds of Life at New Brookland Tavern
The more things change, the more they are the same — and that’s a good thing when it comes to the ongoing commitment New Brookland Tavern has to putting together thunderous bills like this one. Headlining tonight is The Last Ten Seconds of Life, a Pennsylvania deathcore band that has built its reputation on the kind of sonic physicality, aggressive breakdowns and guttural howls that are a hallmark of the subgenre. Supporting acts Filth, Falsifier, Weeping Wound, Severed by Dawn. Tickets are $15, doors at 6 p.m. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. KYLE PETERSEN
EMO ROCK
A Day to Remember, Asking Alexandra and Point North
Township Auditorium is bringing us back to our high school emo days. The Columbia venue announced they are bringing A Day to Remember, Asking Alexandria and Point North to the stage on Nov. 2. The pop-punk, pop-rock bands are some of the most well-known in the industry, performing multiple large gigs like the Vans Warped Tour. They are known for their dynamic energy on stage. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets start at $55. Buy your tickets and learn more at thetownship.org. HALLE HAYES
MAGIC EVENT
Wizardfest at Tin Roof
No owls, cats or toads allowed at Tin Roof for WizardFest on Nov. 11. Starting at 8 p.m., this Harry Potter-themed event will have vendors, a costume contest, trivia and, of course, quidditch. General admission costs $15, with a $25 option that includes a custom wand and a $50 VIP package which includes many magical perks. Witches and wizards can find out more tinroofofcolumbia.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
ART
Heidi Darr-Hope exhibition Daring Bravely at Stormwater Studios
Daring Bravely, the solo exhibition from mixed-media artist and scene fixture Heidi Darr-Hope, opens Nov. 3 at Stormwater Studios. Featuring a collection of paintings as well as mixed media works that continues to examine inward questions and spiritual journeys that have been hallmarks of her work, as well as some inspiration taken from “the angst and the existential contemplation of COVID-19,” according to her artist statement. The opening reception will be Nov. 4 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. More info at stormwaterstudios.org. KYLE PETERSEN