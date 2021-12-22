Columbia To-Do List (Dec. 22-28): A trio of light shows and other holiday events dot the list

HOLIDAY
Lights Before Christmas
Riverbanks Zoo and Garden's luminous yuletide display is billed as Columbia’s longest-running holiday tradition. The attraction, named after poet Clement C. Moore’s perennial holiday favorite “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” includes an animated LED Story Tree, The North Pole Express train ride, Candy Cane Carousel and patrons’ very own visit with St. Nick at Santa’s Village. $10 - $12; The event runs on Dec. 22, 23, 26 – 30. Visit riverbanks.org for more info. PAT MORAN
HOLIDAY
Festivus for the Rest of Us Happy Hour
OK — this is the one. On Dec. 23, Curiosity Coffee Bar is giving patrons the opportunity to hit the mic for two minutes to air out their grievances or share whatever. It’s the holiday for those who don’t look forward to the pressures of Christmas — and for those who just need to rant a little. Be sure to grab a glass of wine and stuff your face with Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits. More information at facebook.com/curiositycoffeebar. HALLE HAYES
JAZZ
Chris Reed
Rather than spending the typical Christmas Eve arguing with your family or trying to get all your presents wrapped, maybe you should deviate from the norm and head on over to The Joint for a Friday night solo acoustic show from singer/songwriter/guitarist Chris Reed on Dec. 24. Put your Xmas anxieties aside and enjoy a laid-back evening of covers and originals, all delivered in a stripped-down, intimate style. Showtime at The Joint is 5:30 pm and the show is free. More info at thejointsc.com. VINCENT HARRIS
MOVIES
December releases
The 2021 holiday season is bringing the most exciting movie release line-up of the entire year, and that’s saying a lot considering the previous week of pandemic record-breaking by “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Some of cinema’s most popular stories get rebooted in theaters together through Steven Spielberg’s recently released “West Side Story” and the theatrical release of “The Matrix Resurrections” on Dec. 24. A ridiculous amount of star-studded and directorial talent will also be released through movies like “Licorice Pizza” on Dec. 25, Paul Thomas Anderson’s newest nostalgia trip, and “Nightmare Alley,” a horror-thriller from Guillermo Del Toro. Tickets vary. Shown in theaters near you. STEPHEN PASTIS
HOLIDAY/JAZZ
Eve of the Eve Celebration
The partnership between the Koger Center for the Arts and ColaJazz continues to be strong with the return of their “Eve of the Eve” concert in Koger's lobby. This year’s offering features the ColaJazz Little Big Band tackling Duke Ellington’s sumptuous take on the Nutcracker Suite. If you’re not familiar with Sir Duke’s highly original take on the Tchaikovsky ballet score, you’re in for a treat, as the famed bandleader (in collaboration with Billy Strayhorn) transformed these familiar holiday melodies into swinging dance music in the way that only he could. Tickets are $23, music starts at 7:30 p.m. KYLE PETERSEN
HOLIDAY
Holiday Lights on the River
There’s a certain irony in an environmentally sensitive riverfront park hosting a three-mile-long, fossil-fuel burning electric light display. That said, there are far worse offenders on the climate charge front, and festive lights can do wonders for the soul. The display offers three miles of luminous surprises including a laser light show, a holiday slide, hayrides and more at Saluda Shoals Park. Runs from Dec. 22 - 30. More info at icrc.net. PAT MORAN
BRUNCH/FOOD
Christmas Eve Eve Cookout & Day After XMAS Brunch
Cayce’s Steel Hands is giving patrons the opportunity to celebrate there before and after Christmas, and we’re here for it. Stuff your face with tasty food and take advantage of its end-of-the-year draft specials at the Christmas Eve Eve Cookout. When the holidays are over and you need to rejuvenate, head out to their Day After Xmas Brunch for all-you-can-eat pancakes for just $10. If you order a morning beer, well, we won’t judge you. More information at facebook.com/steelhandsbrewing. HALLIE HAYES
ART
Carolina in the Collection
It can be easy to fall into the trap of only considering what’s new or shiny at the Columbia Museum of Art. If you do, you ignore the treasures in its permanent collection at your own arts-loving peril. That’s particularly true since the museum reorganized and reimagined the presentation of its collection around themes rather than eras or location. On Dec. 26, CMA is offering a public tour focused on “Carolina in the Collection,” which will chart a local theme through the collection. Tour starts at 1 p.m. and is free with membership/admission. More info at columbiamuseum.org. KYLE PETERSEN
HOLIDAY
Carolina Lights
(Editor’s note: just what you wanted, even more lights)
If there’s one thing we all need at this time of year, it’s “All of the Lights,” to quote former 2020 presidential candidate Kanye West. We want Clark Griswold, turn-on-the-auxiliary-power levels of candescent spectacles. In that, ahem, spirit, we recommend taking a tour through the State Fairgrounds’ annual “Carolina Lights” drive-thru show, which features synced holiday music on 88.9 FM. Tickets are $20. Milk and cookies are for sale. The light show runs from 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 26, with the exception of Christmas Day, when it's closed, you heathens. More info at scstatefair.org. KYLE PETERSEN
JAZZ
Jazz After 5 w/ Drew Medlin & Company
Look, the holidays are driving you crazy and it’s only Dec. 22. You haven’t bought all of your presents yet, the traffic is awful, and weather-wise you don’t know if you should run the heat or the A/C. Why not take a break from all of this, dodge your problems for a little longer and take in Drew Medlin & Company at Chayz Lounge? This group, which features singers Dana Bullock and Beth Inabinett, can handle everything, including George Benson, Hall & Oates, Bill Withers, Chaka Khan, The Beatles, and more. And it’s free! Showtime is 7 p.m and, as always, Chayz reminds you that dressy attire is required. More info at chayzlounge.com VINCENT HARRIS
HOLIDAY/MUSIC
Sitar Christmas Live
Multi-instrumentalist Sean Thomson has apparently never met an instrument he didn’t feel the need to master, so in recent years he’s been crafting holiday renditions on a sitar, because, well, why not? It actually makes for a lot of fun, as these familiar melodies are given over to an instrument which allows for a natural reverb and buzzy timbre that suits the dreamy aspirations of holiday tunes in general. This is the final show of the free series. Music starts at 6 p.m. in conjunction with the shop’s outdoor holiday market. More info at facebook.com/curiositycoffeebar. KYLE PETERSEN
ESCAPE
The Great Escape Christmas Edition
Santa’s been taken and time is running out. At Escapology in The Vista, make sure to visit The Great Escape Christmas Edition on Dec. 25 starting at 7 p.m. to help Santa escape before Christmas. Escapology is an immersive, escape-room experience with only private bookings and up to 12 escape rooms. Ticket prices vary with a standard price of $32.99 per person. Visit escapology.com for more on tickets and bookings. STEPHEN PASTIS
LEARNING
Go to the SC State Museum
The SC State Museum is closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and has reduced hours New Year’s Day but is otherwise open through the holidays. In addition to changing exhibits featuring South Carolina art, permanent exhibits spotlight Revolutionary War and Civil War-era artifacts, a rare collection of telescopes and astronomical equipment, fossils and Finn, the museum’s giant pre-historic megalodon shark replica. More info at scmuseum.org. PAT MORAN
KARAOKE
Karaoke at NBT
Have you ever just really wanted to sing karaoke with Party Jesus? On Dec. 28, New Brookland Tavern has your chance! Whether your go to karaoke song is Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m on Fire,’ or The Killer’s “Mr. Brightside,” the crowd — and NBT’s liquid courage – will be ready to cheer you on. Bring your friends and celebrate making it through the holiday season with a beer and music – you’ll be glad you did. More information at facebook.com/NBTavern. HALLIE HAYES
HOLIDAYS
Merry Christmas!
Dec. 25 brings the biggest holiday of the year and regardless of whether you celebrate, I hope you find a restorative way of spending the day. Yes, plenty of things around town will be shut down, but whether you spend it with friends; family or just yourself, find a way to make it a jolly time. In past years, spots like Columbo’s, The Whig and Curiosity Coffee Bar on Main Street (albeit far apart points on Main) have been open. And even if they aren’t that day, many spots are open in the surrounding days — so head on out, or don’t. Just have some you time and relish the time off. DAVID CLAREY