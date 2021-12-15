Columbia To-Do List (Dec. 15-21): Holiday R&B Jam, Valley Maker and Don Merckle

R&B
Columbia Holiday R&B Jam
It’s time to put a little old-school soul into your Christmas celebrations with the Columbia R&B Holiday Jam on Dec. 17. If you came of age in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, this lineup at Colonial Life Arena should be like catnip to you, or at least like well-spiked eggnog. The performance features the legendary reunited Bell Biv DeVoe alongside Xscape, Silk, H-Town & Jacquees. If you typically think of holiday shows as “Poison,” this is the antidote. See what we did there? Showtime is 7:30 p.m., visit coloniallifearena.com for ticket prices and info. VINCENT HARRIS
FOLK
Valley Maker
Catching a Valley Maker show at New Brookland Tavern in December was for many years a ritual by necessity with singer/songwriter Austin Crane mostly residing in Seattle for his grad school studies. In 2021, it merely caps off the again-Columbia-resident’s impressive year touring behind one of the year’s best records in “When the Day Leaves.” Come, as always, to be entranced by Crane’s ruminating lyricism, deft guitar lines and the haunting accompanying vocals of Amy Godwin. A La Mids and Hillhouse open the Dec. 18 show, which will cost you $15 and doors at 7 p.m. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. KYLE PETERSEN
CIRQUE/HOLIDAY
"A Magical Cirque Christmas"
Presented by Broadway in Columbia, this holiday show evokes the magic of Christmas with cirque artists including clowns, aerialists and acrobats from around the globe. Acclaimed magician Lucy Darling joins the cast this year as master of ceremonies. Darling was named 2019 Stage Magician of the Year by the Academy of Magical Arts and appeared on Penn & Teller: Fool Us. The Dec. 14-15 show runs $38 - $58 More info at kogercenterforthearts.com. PAT MORAN
TRIVIA
Go to trivia somewhere around town
Are you a little holiday’d out already, even though its only Dec. 15? Well it's likely that the holiday fever is only going to increase as we draw closer to the year’s end. But luckily for you, there’s plenty of watering holes around town that have fun things too. Like trivia! Who doesn’t love a good question that asks you who invented scissors? Or what four-wheel sport made its debut at the 2020 Olympics? Head to MJ’s Grill on Tuesday or Market on Main that same day, peruse the web for countless others. Locations around town. DAVID CLAREY
JAZZ/HOLIDAY
Jingle Bell Jazz
The Christmas season always is a time for jazz players to shine, given the number of holiday favorites born and handed down in the genre. Mark Rapp’s annual Jingle Bell Jazz at Trustus Theatre is one of our local scene’s most direct honorings of that tradition, with new arrangements of holiday favorites offered each year by the trumpeter/raconteur and his band of merry sidemen. This year each night of the show is a bit different, with December 15 featuring Rapp’s quartet and an array of special guest vocalists, while December 16 takes on a New Orleans flare with Dixieland, swing, and funk arrangements. Tickets are $30, show starts at 7:30 p.m. More info at trustus.org. KYLE PETERSEN
ROCK
Taylor Boys Christmas Extravaganza
The 16th annual Taylor Boys Christmas Extravaganza is coming to the Senate Dec. 18, supporting a wonderful cause. The show will feature a vast variety of recording artists from around the country in support of Toby’s Place, a shelter for children and women who have experienced homelessness and trauma. Doors open at 8 p.m. and a minimum of $10 will be required for a donation. More information at thesenatecolumbia.com. HALLIE HAYES
COUNTRY
Bob Strickland
Bob Strickland plays old-timey country music the way it was meant to be played, by which I mean as entertainment you can dance to. He’s a frequent performer at Bill’s Pick’n Parlor, which often features dance lessons or a DJ (as they do for this show) to amp up the spirit of their old hardwood floors. The disc jockey will start taking requests starting at 6 p.m., with Strickland taking the stage at 7 p.m. $10 donation requested. More info at billsmusicshop.com KYLE PETERSEN
POP/HOLIDAYS
Justin Osborne
There’s no better way to kick off the holidays than with Justin Osborne’s holiday tour, coming to New Brookland Tavern Dec. 21. The dynamic alternative artist will be performing songs from Susto and Sequoyah Prep School Catalog, along with his favorite holiday hits! Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. More information at facebook.com/NBTavern HALLIE HAYES
BALLET/HOLIDAY
"The Christmas Angel"
This original ballet by Celestial Stars Arts Academy founder Gabrielle Celeste first debuted in 2001. The innovative ballet combines various dance styles to present a timeless story of jealousy, redemption and forgiveness, but this tale draws primarily upon the Vaganova method, a discipline that involves the entire body in every movement, with equal attention paid to the upper body, legs and feet. $10 - $15 for tickets to the Dec. 17-18 shows. More info at harbisontheatre.org. PAT MORAN
JAZZ
Terrence Young
Terrence Young, the South Carolina artist known for his jazz guitar and countless performances alongside famous artists, is coming to a near-sold out show at the Main Course on Dec. 19. Urban jazz meets modern dance in “The Terrence Young Experience” with general admission starting at $30, in addition to reserved seating options. More information about the event and tickets can be found at maincoursesc.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
SHOPPING
NoMa Warehouse Holiday Weekend Market
Still looking for the perfect holiday gifts for your family and friends? NoMa Warehouse has you covered! There’s nothing quite like good vintage clothing and art, among other things, sold by local vendors – this venue is offering it all! Come shop local Dec. 17 through Dec. 19 at the NoMa Warehouse Holiday Weekend Market. You’re bound to find everything you need, and then maybe then some. More info at facebook.com/nomawarehouse HALLIE HAYES
JAZZ
ColaJazz Christmas Vacation
The ColaJazz “Little Big Band” visits the Newberry Opera House on Dec. 17. Their ColaJazz Christmas Vacation show is chock full of holiday classics with some funny tunes on the side to keep both adults and kids in the Christmas spirit. If you’re a jazz fan, you can dig the serious musicianship on display at this show. If you’re a holiday music fan, you can enjoy the classics delivered with style and flair. And if you’re a fan of both, boy are you in luck. Showtime is 8 p.m., and tickets are $35, $17.50 for students. Visit newberryoperahouse.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
ART
"Layers of Us II"
Layers of Us II is a different kind of art show because the participants here are seldom seen, and their voices rarely heard. The artists, usually shunted to the margins of society due to their sexual orientation, perceived abilities, lack of home ownership or criminal records as first-time offenders, share their lives and experiences via different mediums including painting, sculpture, collage, crafts, and poetry. Free and runs from Dec. 15-19 at Stormwater Studios. More info at sc.edu. PAT MORAN
ROCK
Don Merckle
On Dec. 18, Columbia regular Don Merckle comes to town in support of his newest album “Rumors of a Ghost.” The rocker has worn a handful of similar, yet different hats in his days. Free Times writer Kyle Petersen wrote in a recent review of the album that Merckle returns to his “dark glint and wild-eyed verve that drove his earlier, more rocking personas.” Joining him at Curiosity Coffee Bar is Lindsay Holler, who you can get a listen to in the Post and Courier’s No Intermission series. More info at curisositycoffeebar.com. DAVID CLAREY
HOLIDAY
“Columbia Celebrates!”
Columbia’s volunteer-based Palmetto Chamber Orchestra, founded by artistic director Suzanna Pavlovsky back in 2015, reliably delivers high-quality performances for a community group, and this concert will likely be no exception. Plus, there’s something charming about hearing holiday music played by players simply there for the love of it, bringing a different kind of seasonal warmth then other offerings this time of the year. The group performs at Incarnation Lutheran Church at 4 p.m. on Dec. 19. More info at facebook.com/IncarnationLutheranChurch. KYLE PETERSEN
FILM
“Horror for the Holidays!”
The Luminal Theater is hosting a virtual film screening event complete with 5 horror films for the holidays. The Theater is a non-profit with ties to Columbia and a focus on Black film and community. Available on Dec. 16 with five following days to watch, these five horror films will open after the purchase of a $10 ticket to start off your holiday season. Visit luminaltheater.org for more information and tickets. More info at luminaltheater.org. STEPHEN PASTIS