Columbia To-Do List (Aug. 26-Sept. 1): Main Street Latin Festival, Black Pride, The Sword

FESTIVAL

Main Street Latin Festival

One of Columbia’s essential block parties returns this week, as the Main Street Latin Festival gets back to action on its titular street. Food and beverage vendors representing a bevy of different Latin food traditions line the street, offering a smorgasbord of flavor. And there will be free entertainment to enjoy while you munch and sip. The festival is centered on the 1400 block of Main Street, and goes from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Aug. 28. Find out more info at mainstreetlatinfestivalsc.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE

MUSIC/ARTS

Ensemble Eclectica

Suzanna Pavlovsky’s Ensemble Eclectica returns to the stage with the kind of multi-disciplinary arts extravaganza it’s made its name on. Symphony Of Life! combines a live orchestra with internationally acclaimed Argentinian Tango dancers Roxana Marinoff and Cesar Davalos, vocalists Diana Amos and Walter Hemingway, Ann Brodie’s Carolina Ballet, The Academy of Lexington Youth Ballet and mixed media arts from Ulyana Machneva and David Smith. This bursting-at-the-seams performance at The Barn promises to be an arts buffet for the senses. Tickets are $50, showtime is 7 p.m. on Aug. 26, and refreshments will be served. Find out more at ensembleeclectica.org. VINCENT HARRIS

FESTIVAL

Black Pride Cultural Arts & Wellness Festival

South Carolina Black Pride presents its 15th Annual Cultural Arts & Wellness Festival on Aug. 28 at Columbia’s Riverfront Park. The entertainment lineup spans a variety of sounds and disciplines, as DJSlayHer, Diamond Giovanni, PsychotiK Mafia, Dorien Bailey, Kwame, Tutor X, Marcel Blaze, and Daya Carter take the stage. There will also be food and other vendors on site to facilitate the fun and awareness building. The event goes from noon to 7 p.m. More info is available at facebook.com/southcarolina.blackpride. JORDAN LAWRENCE

SINGER-SONGWRITER

Soda City Writers in the Round

For their second Soda City Writers in the Round performance, Uncle Festers has gathered three distinctive singer-songwriters to share the stage along with their songs and stories. This event will feature Dave Britt (Ashes of Old Ways), McKenzie Butler (Civil Remedy, McKenzie Butler Band) and Mark Taylor Jr. (The Mark Taylor Jr. Band) in a stripped-down, guitar-and-voice setting. Showtime is 8 p.m. on Aug. 26, and admission is $5, with $20 VIP tables for 4 also available. Seating is limited. Visit facebook.com/UncleFestersBar for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

HARD ROCK

The Sword

It’s always a thrilling time when a big hard rock band visits Columbia, and The Senate delivers this week. The Sword blends weighty instrumentals with unserrated but still dirty vocals, pointing to influences from metal’s initial emergence to the ’90s grunge wave. Buttressed by supporting acts of similar taste and sound in Wizard Rifle and Rickshaw Billies Burger Patrol, this show is one to make all your dive bar groupie dreams come true, but like, better. The Aug. 29 show starts at 7:45 p.m. Tickets cost between $22.50 and $25. More info is available at thesenatecolumbia.com. HALLIE HAYES

THEATER

“Defining Measures”

There’s a lot going on in the stage play Dream Catchers Productions brings to Trustus Theatre on Aug. 28. The event page promises a story of sisters and mothers filled with “generational curses, drug addictions, death, triumph, pain, struggle and a story of taking your power back.” Family’s hard. The world makes it harder. And this play seems to have plenty relevant to say on the subject. Showtimes are at noon, 4 and 8 p.m. Tickets on Eventbrite $35 or at the door $40. More info is available at facebook.com/definingmeasuresthestageplay. JORDAN LAWRENCE

METAL

Heavy Temple

​​For a band that has almost a decade of touring and short-form releases under its belt to call its 33-minute release both a “debut” and a “full-length” feels like a bit of a stretch. But Philly trio Heavy Temple leave the past in the dust with “Lupi Amoris,” a stunning alloy of doom metal and heavy psych that merges into something meaner and more agile than its genre associations would suggest. Indeed, “Lupi Amoris” is the triumphant realization of the long-running band’s long-simmering potential. Tonight, its long, strange trip stops at Art Bar. Local supporting act MNRVA’s murky doom shines on its alt-rock edges. Wyzyrdz Thyckyt opens. Doors open at 7 p.m. on Aug. 30. Admission is $8. For more info, go to artbarsc.com. BRYAN C. REED

DANCE

Roxana Marinoff and Cesar Davalos

The first use of “tango” dates from 1789, when Argentine authorities banned musical gatherings along the Río de la Plata. Since then, the sensuous dance has swept from Buenos Aires dance halls to Europe and America. Dancers Roxana Marinoff and Cesar Davalos draw on gymnastics and acrobatics as well as tango to craft a style noted for its flexibility and dexterity. They perform at Esmeralda Dance Studio on Aug. 28. The event starts at 9 p.m. and costs $20. Find out more at tangocarolina.com. PAT MORAN

ROCK

Zach Deputy, Big Something

The Main Course has two shows this week for those who want festival vibes, but don’t want to go to the festival. Zach Deputy’s loose and lively style traverses light reggae, funky boogie and jam band frivolity, putting the focus more on just enjoying the good times than thinking too hard about where these songs came from. Big Something’s vibe is largely the same, but with dollops of modern indie rock sheen and spacy synths. Zach Deputy plays on Aug. 27 at 9 p.m.; tickets cost $20. Big Something plays on Sept. 1 at 8 p.m.; tickets cost between $15 and $20. Find out more at maincoursesc.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE

SHOPPING

Thread Affair Kickoff

The past year has been a wild affair — and by wild affair, I mean your couch probably doesn’t miss you. But your closet probably does. So you might as well update your wardrobe, but make it retro and eat greasy food and sip a beer while you do it. NoMa Warehouse is bringing out 30 vendors to make your Stevie Nicks vintage dreams come true. There will be a DJ. There will be beer. There will be food trucks. Don’t be the one thing missing. More info at The Aug. 29 event goes from noon to 6 p.m. Find out more at facebook.com/nomawarehouse. HALLIE HAYES

INDIE ROCK

Charlie Boy

Columbia’s Charlie Boy offers the type of hypnosis you don’t want to come down from. Soft rock, alternative, soul — it’s all of it and more. Singer Kat Hammond delivers tranquil lead vocals that are just disruptive enough to keep your attention from song to song. Supporting act Salti Ray will have you feeling like you're in an ‘80s summer sitcom. With Drome. The Aug. 28 show at New Brookland Tavern starts at 8 p.m. Admission costs $10. Find out more at newbrooklandtavern.com. HALLIE HAYES

FILM

“Candyman”

“If you say his name five times, you will summon him.” Billed as a spiritual successor to Bernard Rose’s underrated 1992 horror film of the same name, “Candyman" delves into the power of urban legends, stories so primal, we perversely want to believe they’re true. In this case, the oft-repeated tale concerns the malevolent supernatural entity Candyman, who may well be the creation of his victims. The film opens at the Nickelodeon Theatre with a screening at the stroke of midnight on Aug. 27 — and in multiplexes around Columbia on Aug. 26. Find out more at nickelodeon.org. PAT MORAN

INDIE ROCK

Nordista Freeze

Coming from the Music City, Nordista Freeze is feel-good music — it’s that simple. I mean seriously, just listen to “Good Time,” and you're immediately starring in “16 Candles.” The band is Wallows meets Hall & Oats, a combination of modern psychedelic indie and classic ‘80s alternative. It’s joined by The Simplicity, Dinner Time, and Twin Toasters on Aug. 27 at New Brookland Tavern. Show starts at 7 p.m. Admission costs between $10 and $13. More info is available at newbrooklandtavern.com. HALLIE HAYES