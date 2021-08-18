Columbia To-Do List (Aug. 18-25): Columbia Operatic Lab, SC Jazz Masterworks, game nights

OPERA
Columbia Operatic Laboratory
The two things many non-opera fans can agree upon about the genre is that opera singers sound impressive as hell, and operas themselves are usually pretty boring and inscrutable. Enter the Columbia Operatic Laboratory, a crew dedicated to presenting a recital of arias and scenes in a far more interesting and colorful way for modern audiences. The nonprofit effort presents “Four Singers Walk into a Bar” at Art Bar, replete with sharp translations and color commentary, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. $5 cover, with additional donations graciously accepted. Find out more at artbarsc.com. KYLE PETERSEN
JAZZ
SC Jazz Masterworks with Stefon Harris
In 1916, Herman Winterhoff unveiled the vibraphone, an instrument combining the pipe organ’s resonance with the marimba’s attack. In 1930, drummer Lionel Hampton adapted Winterhoff’s curio and made it a jazz staple. Accompanied by the 18-piece SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble on Aug. 21 at the Harbison Theatre, Grammy nominee Stefon Harris joins a long line of innovative jazz vibraphonists with a lightning-quick technique that embraces the instrument’s expressive qualities. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and costs $50. More details are available at harbisontheatre.org. PAT MORAN
TALK
ArtBreak: Journalism and Fake News
The Columbia Museum of Art revives its dormant ArtBreak series on Aug. 24 with Journalism and Fake News, which looks at how media consumers can bridge the gaps between fake news, stereotypes, freedom of expression, and the community-building power of art. The talk is led by Nicole Cooke, the Augusta Baker Endowed Chair Associate Professor at the University of South Carolina’s College of Information and Communications. The event is in conjunction with the ongoing exhibitions “The Ironic Curtain,” which spotlights rebellious Soviet art, and “Hindsight 20/20,” which collects local photos of last year’s Black Lives Matter protests. The talk starts at 11 a.m., and it’s free with museum admission. Visit columbiamuseum.org for more information. PATRICK WALL
GAMES/EXHIBIT
Open House & Game Night
Have you ever looked at the artifacts in a museum and thought, “If I had to save some of these from an explosion, which ones would I pick?” We’re guessing probably not, but now you’ll have the chance to play that weird-sounding game at the McKissick Museum’s Open House and Game Night. They’re playing a role-playing game called “Bomb the Church,” where you’re presented with a collection of artworks, and you have to decide which objects are worth saving. All the galleries will be open for your after-hours browsing. The games begin at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 25. Registration is free and open to the public. Find out more info and reserve your spot at sc.edu. VINCENT HARRIS
IMPROV/JAZZ
Tim Daisy & Steve Marquette
I don’t know what kind of sounds drummer Tim Daisy and guitarist Steve Marquette will conjure on Aug. 20 at Granby Grill. Nobody knows. They don’t even know — the musicians work in the far-reaching boundaries of improvised music, and their extemporaneous joyrides are guided by Delphic directions seemingly channeled straight from the heavens. What I do know, though, is that the sounds they create will be both wonderful and strange, and the thrills will be well worth the $10 admission. The show — the second in Chicago musician Daisy’s monthly concert and workshop series in Columbia — starts at 8:30 p.m. Visit facebook.com/thegranbygrill for more information. PATRICK WALL
SPORTS/MUSIC
Gamecock Central Preseason Kickoff Party
We’re tantalizingly close to the beginning of college football season, and Steel Hands Brewing is throwing a Gamecock Central Preseason Kickoff Party to begin what we’re apparently calling the “Shane Beamer era” at USC. It’s part pep rally, with Gamecock related giveaways and appearances by former Gamecock players, and part concert, featuring USC alum and Nashville-based songwriter Patrick Davis & His Midnight Choir. The party starts at 5 p.m. on Aug. 20. Admission is free, with VIP access available for an additional fee. Find out more at steelhndsbrewing.com. VINCENT HARRIS
MUSIC/THEATER
The Edwards Twins
Long ago, in a galaxy with only four TV channels, variety shows celebrated Johnny Cash’s dour charisma, Sonny and Cher’s snarky banter, Tom Jones’ belting vocals and lots of sequined outfits. Twins Anthony and Eddie Edwards, master illusionists and impersonators, bring back the spirit of those ’70s and ’80s shows, performing live as Bette Midler, Olivia Newton John, Barbra Streisand, Rod Stewart and many more. The pair hit the Koger Center on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets cost between $30 and $50. More info available at kogercenterforthearts.com. PAT MORAN
ROCK
Whitehall, Baby Yaga
This show is one for the pop-punk, post-grunge kids who knew it wasn’t a phase, mom, as New Brookland Tavern brings three Charleston-based alternative rock favorites to town. Whitehall has a sound comparable to that of Mom Jeans, with electric vocals and soft rock riffs, but like, throw in a few head bangs here and there, too. Baby Yaga takes you back to early 2000s pop-punk, with a little extra emphasis on the pop. Think Beach Bunny meets Paramore. Catch them with supporting artist Cole Collins on Aug. 18. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10. Learn more at newbrooklandtavern.com. HALLIE HAYES
TRIVIA
Wes Anderson Trivia Night
Do you know the name of Gene Hackman’s manservant/would-be assassin in “The Royal Tenenbaums?” Can you name The Kinks songs on the “Rushmore” soundtrack? If so, you’re just the kind of total weirdo who will excel at Wes Anderson Trivia Night at NoMa Warehouse tonight. You’re encouraged to dress up as your favorite Wes Anderson movie character, partake of the cash bar, register for some one-of-a-kind prizes and enjoy some light snacks, all while showing off your ridiculously expansive knowledge of “The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou.” Trivia starts at 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Visit nomawarehouse.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
ROCK/POP
Bones Hamilton, Young Mister
Bones Hamilton makes you reevaluate the idea of genres. With an ever-changing sound, from techno alternative to soft jazz, they can't be put in a creative box and that’s what makes them so frickin’ good. Grab a beer and take a translucent trip with this group on Aug. 20 alongside Young Mister, who portrays soft rock in a mesmerizing, melodic way. Supporting acts Tanner Frick and The Lamplight Gospel complete the show. The Aug. 20 concert starts at 7 p.m. and costs $12 ($8 advance). Learn more at newbrooklandtavern.com. HALLIE HAYES
ROCK
Hinder
It’s 2005. You turn on VH1 and “Lips of an Angel” appears on the TV. It’s going to be a good day. Hinder began creating boisterous post-grunge in the early 2000s, releasing sounds comparable to Nickelback — and we loved it. The band took the world by storm with its debut album “Extreme Behavior” in 2005, offering a range of melodic tunes with originalis like “Better than Me” and the hit cover “Born to be Wild.” Experience the group’s electric energy Aug. 22 at Main Course. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and costs $30 ($25 in advance). Find more info at maincoursesc.com. HALLIE HAYES
HIP-HOP/SHOPPING
Uptown Hip-Hop Throwdown
The Aug. 25 installment of Curiosity Coffee Bar’s Uptown Hip-Hop Throwdown series dedicates itself to the Delta. That’s the Mississippi Delta: DJ Liv will spin way-down Delta blues and new-school hip-hop from the Magnolia State, and Bud’s Mobile Café will serve up authentic Delta food. There’ll be local vendors with vinyl, apparel, housewares and more, too. The free shindig starts at 5 p.m.. Visit curiositycoffeebar.com for more information. PATRICK WALL
FOLK/ROCK
T.C. Costello, The Post-Timey String Band
If you’re a fan of quirky, off-the-wall music, this is the show for you. Greenville’s T.C. Costello is a demented genius on the accordion, reeling through globetrotting styles, traditional tunes and frenzied murder ballads. Columbia’s The Post-Timey String Band keeps pace with him in the eccentric department, blending folk, ragtime and blues into something far weirder. It’s gonna be a good old odd time at Curiosity Coffee Bar on Aug. 19. Showtime is 7 p.m., and the cover is $8. Find out more at curiositycoffeebar.com. VINCENT HARRIS