Columbia To-Do List (Aug. 11-18): Aim High, Lil Baby, WWE Supershow, 'Respect' film

EMO/PUNK

Aim High

The debut full-length from Aim High is infectiously audacious. Every song on the Columbia emo-punk outfit’s aptly named “Local Band Forever” features contributions from at least one other member of a mid-level act that makes similar music, most of which are more established than Aim High. And then there are the seemingly Cameo-ed drop-ins from the likes of Soulja Boy, Lindsay Lohan and Charlie Sheen, who predicts much winning during the record’s intro. And he’s mostly right, as the album overcomes its somewhat impersonal feel with universally shout-able feels and propulsively precise playing. Check free-times.com this week for a full review. And find Aim High opening for fellow local band Villanova, still tweaking 2000s radio rock after all these years, at The Main Course on Aug. 14. The show starts at 8:30 p.m., and costs $10. Head to maincoursesc.com for more info. JORDAN LAWRENCE

RAP

The End of Summer Jam

One of the biggest names in the rap game right now, and definitely the biggest in the South, is Atlanta’s Lil Baby, who headlines this massive lineup with his lilting and charismatic sing-rap approach. Also notable on the bill is the confessional and eccentric Baton Rouge rapper Kevin Gates, the twerk-heavy NYC duo City Girls, and Columbia native/Interscope signee Zacc Blacc. The net result should be some massive trap beats and a nice balance between introspective moodiness and braggadocio swagger. Doors open at Colonial Life Arena at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $68. More info is available at coloniallifearena.com. KYLE PETERSEN

JAZZ/BLUES

Cesar Harmonica Dance Experience

If you haven’t had a chance to see Drink Small, do it at your earliest opportunity — perhaps Aug. 13 at Blue Moon Ballroom, as he participates in the Cesar Harmonica Dance Experience. Donald Cesar, a versatile talent and gregarious performer who plays frequently with Drink, lovably known as South Carolina’s “Blues Doctor,” is a draw in his own right, as is the curiosity surrounding what he's calling “the first globally broadcast harmonica swing dance event.” But Drink is an undervalued legend. Nearing his 90s, he still fills his blues with humor, grit and gripping pathos, opening his heart to the audience every time he plays. The event starts at 7 p.m. Admission costs between $40 and $50. Find out more at facebook.com/bluemoonscdance. JORDAN LAWRENCE

FILM

“White Nights”

In celebration of the exhibition “The Ironic Curtain: Art from the Soviet Underground,” the Columbia Museum of Art is showing one of Curator Catherine Walworth’s favorite films, “White Nights.” That would be the 1985 flick starring Mikhail Baryshnikov and Gregory Hines as dancers trapped in pre-collapse Soviet Russia. Their friendship is forged to a killer ’80s-tastic soundtrack featuring Lionel Richie and Phil Collins. The film will be shown at Boyd Plaza at 7 p.m. on Aug. 12. Admission is $10 ($8 for CMA members). Beer and wine will be available for purchase, and there’s free popcorn. Visit columbiamuseum.org for more info. KYLE PETERSEN

INDIE/FOLK

Valley Maker

Listening to Columbia’s Austin Crane — singular voice, songwriter and guitarist behind Valley Maker — is like going on a secluded vacation to mountains and valleys and sipping on a cup of lavender tea, while comparing the voices of soft-spoken birds and vehement waterfalls. It's an angelic encounter. Get lost in this experience Aug. 12 at Hunter-Gatherer Brewery’s Hangar location when Valley Maker pairs with North Carolina-based supporting indie act Skylar Gudasz, who captivates listeners with her luminous songcraft. The seated outdoor show kicks off a tour in support of the 2021 Valley Maker album “When the Day Leaves.” It starts at 7:30 p.m. and costs $15. Go to the Eventbrite page at bit.ly/2U3hi5o for more info. HALLIE HAYES

JAZZ

Jeff Bradshaw

For trombonist Jeff Bradshaw, jazz exists as a central catalyst for a mélange of soul, hip-hop and funk grooves off which to play. The Philadelphia native bills this is “a night of soulful jazz,” but the reality is that genre becomes subservient to the high-quality musicianship trying out whatever delectable, melodic groove his band chooses. Music starts at 8 p.m. on Aug. 13 at Chayz Lounge. Tickets are $30. Find out more at chayzlounge.com. KYLE PETERSEN

FILM

“Respect”

This biopic of Aretha Franklin wisely casts Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson, an accomplished singer with acting chops, as the queen of soul. The film follows Franklin’s career from singing in a church choir to superstardom, touching on her activism and problematic relationships with men. Lensed by director Liesl Tommy, the first woman of color to garner a Tony nomination, this labor of love gives its subject plenty of R-E-S-P-E-C-T. The film opens at the Nickelodeon Theatre on Aug. 12 (where tickets cost $11, more info at nickelodeon.org), and will also show multiplexes around the Midlands. PAT MORAN

RAP

PATx, H3RO

New Brookland Tavern brings the underground hip-hop noise tonight. Fleet-footed rapper Twan Blow kicks things off, followed by the truly off-kilter psychedelic soul of Milo Kobayashi. The comedic rap collective The Bustercups are up next, paving the way for the aggressive soundscapes of H3RO, one of the most promising emceess in Columbia. PATx caps off the night with some haunting, low-key vibes. But wait, there’s more: The emcees will face off in a rap battle set. Showtime is 7 p.m. on Friday the 13th. Admission starts at $8. Visit newbrooklandtavern.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

INDIE ROCK

King Clement

It’s kind of weird to play a “reunion” show just a year after putting out your debut album, but the relatively short-lived King Clement basically announced its dissolution when they dropped “Lasso!” last August. We should be thankful, really, for the opportunity to see the charismatic post-punk quartet bring these excellent tunes, which range from shoegazey dirges to post-hardcore bombast, back to life on stage at New Brookland Tavern on Aug. 14. Unwanted Guest, Bleeding Trees, and Blew open. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cover is $8. Find out more at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN

WRESTLING

WWE Supershow

Are you ready to celebrate The Summer Of John Cena? Or maybe you want to see The Boss, Sasha Banks, go up against Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship? Or perhaps you’d like to see Mr. Money In The Bank, Big E, battle Seth Rollins? You can catch all that at more at Colonial Life Arena tonight when WWE’s Supershow hits the ring. Did we mention that John Cena’s going to be there? The grappling starts at 5 p.m. on Aug. 15. Tickets start at $20. Visit coloniallifearena.com for more. VINCENT HARRIS

EXHIBITION

”Carolina Knives: The Roots of a Revival”

If you like sharp, pointy and historical things, do we have some good news for you. The McKissick Museum at the University of South Carolina has just unveiled its new exhibition, “Carolina Knives: The Roots of a Revival,” which showcases over 100 examples of utilitarian and decorative knives by Carolina knifemakers, along with select examples of both manufactured and custom-made knives and blades forged outside the southeastern United States and in regions of Africa. The exhibition runs until Dec. 22. Visit sc.edu for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

ROCK

Bad Star, The Transonics

Interesting mix of styles at this Curiosity Coffee Bar show. Columbia’s Bad Stars are a hard rock band reminiscent of Queens of the Stone Age or Foo Fighters, with a dash of Smashing Pumpkins-style pomp. The Transonics on the other hand, are a glorious, irresistibly melodic throwback to early ‘80s New Wave, bringing to mind The Motels or The Swimming Pool Qs; check free-times.com this week for a review of their new EP. The Aug. 14 show starts at 7 p.m., and the cover is $8. Visit curiositycoffeebar.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

COMEDY

Kountry Wayne

It’s all there in Kountry Wayne Colley’s routine about getting pulled over by the police while he’s transporting weed. A master storyteller at the top of his game with a rapper’s lyric flow, Colley pulls you into the harrowing and hilarious tale using tightly timed pauses, expressions and physical comedy. He successfully treads the tightwire of being cutting edge and F-bomb free. He’s at The Comedy House on Aug. 13 and 14. Tickets range from $35 to $45. Head to comedyhouse.us for more info. PAT MORAN

BOOK/TALK

“Together We Are Normal”

This is no regular “meet the author” event at the Arts Center Of Kershaw County. No, this is a unique opportunity to hear from the authors of “Together We Are Normal,” Camden native Kathryn Scheldt and New York City native John Dowdney. The couple, who fell in love in the 1970s, reconnected after 47 years only to find true love all over again. Expect to hear some truly romantic tales, some witty banter, and maybe even a song or two. Tickets to the Aug. 17 event are $30 and include a signed copy of the couple’s novel. The talk starts at 6 p.m. Get more info at fineartscenter.org. VINCENT HARRIS

ROCK

Capital City Playboys, Silver Tongue Devils

Columbia’s Capital City Playboys and Greenville’s Silver Tongue Devils assemble rock music that can be described using a single word: classic. Both will showcase their dynamic riffs during individual sets Aug. 14, with supporting act Deaf Webs Blues Intrusion, which is set to offer alluring modern blues during its first live show. The event starts at 8 p.m. More info is available at artbarsc.com. HALLIE HAYES