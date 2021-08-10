Columbia summer dance company fills summer lull, offers artistic response to COVID-19

2020 has spawned pandemic-informed albums, paintings and other forms of art, so why not a pandemic-themed ballet?

“Limitless,” the new ballet from the Columbia Summer Repertory Dance Company, takes inspiration from the isolation we all experienced last year.

“I will say that a lot of the pieces that people will be seeing are reflective of the year that we just had,” says Bonnie Boiter-Jolley, the co-founder of the Columbia Summer Repertory Company. “There's a lot that has to do with separation.”

In one piece, “Separate Together,” the dancers don’t interact at all.

“That is entirely dancers in their own six-foot spaces,” Boiter-Jolley described. “There's no touching, no crossing of body lines or anything like that. There’s also a piece called ‘Loneliness.’ It's all about how we all kind of survived this year and a half or so, in our own kind of bubbles but were reaching out into the world at the same time. So it's definitely a very interesting reflection on what the world has gone through artistically, as well as emotionally.”

But the ballet, which features choreography by Stephanie Wilkins, Terrance Henderson, Dale Lam and Angelo Gallo, also addresses a larger sense of boundary breaking, Boiter-Jolley said is wrapped up in the title.

“It’s more of a reflection of how we shouldn’t be limiting ourselves to one type of dance or one field, or to one way of living our lives,” she explained. “And I think that might be more loosely tied to that feeling of what we've been through and what we've all learned in this last year.”

To that end, “Limitless” includes pieces outside of the realm of modern dance, featuring a cello interlude by Claire Bryant and a performance by Katie Leitner, seen on stages in theater productions and fronting the indie pop group Say Femme.

“I'm very excited to have Claire as part of our program,” Boiter-Jolley offered. “And Katie will be performing some acoustic songs that she's written herself. She is a dear friend but also incredibly talented.”

There are also some pre-pandemic pieces in “Limitless” that were supposed to be performed last summer, when the company was prepping their first official season after a successful test run in 2019.

“We had a couple of different things booked,” Boiter-Jolley recalled, “and we'd already started working on choreography. We had dancers who had already committed to dancing with us and then obviously everything shut down. So we were really, really bummed about that because we’d had so much success with that test season that we were really raring to go.

“But we're just excited that we were able to keep some choreography work going throughout the year so that we could jump straight back into it.”

“Limitless” will feature Boiter-Jolley and Wilkins (who co-founded the company) dancing along with Abby McDowell, Nicole Carrion and Joshua Van Dyke from the Columbia City Ballet, Nicholas White, Sam Huberty, Jennifer Becker Lee and Josh Alexander, whose credits include ABC’s “Hairspray Live!”, “So You Think You Can Dance” and a recent Super Bowl performance with The Weeknd.

“We've got a great group of people just kind of spread out throughout their lives, their careers, their experience and their training,” Boiter-Jolley posited. “All of that reflects humanity quite a bit, which is really lovely.”

“Limitless” is also a chance for the Columbia Summer Repertory Dance Company to further its mission of giving dancers a place to work during what would otherwise be the off season in Columbia.

“We have two professional companies in Columbia, the Columbia City Ballet and the Columbia Classical Ballet,” Boiter-Jolley said. “And they both do a wonderful job of producing professional ballet during parts of the year. Our goal is to continue the wonderful work that we already have going on in the city and begin to grow our audience.

“We're doing some contemporary ballet and flat-out modern dance, and we really just are aiming to provide employment for these dancers and choreographers by giving them sustenance all year long.”

Columbia Summer Repertory Dance Company: “Limitless”

Aug. 13 and 14. 8 p.m. $25 and up. Trustus Theatre. 520 Lady St. jasperproject.org/csrdc.