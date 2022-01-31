Columbia’s Trustus Theatre “Tick, Tick… BOOM!” behind personal connection, wide familiarity

It was a simple choice for Dewey Scott-Wiley, born as much from necessity as from artistic expertise. She had to hit the ground running.

Taking the reins of leadership on an interim basis as artistic director of Trustus Theatre — a position she previously held from 2012 to 2015 — the professor of theater at University of South Carolina’s Aiken campus and longtime Trustus Company member needed to choose selections quickly and that would have broad audience appeal.

But the key was to pick those that would involve simple, low-cost sets and small casts. COVID-19 had effectively shut the theater down for over a year and finding productions that worked within those conditions was paramount.

Scott-Wiley received input from Trustus’s staff with musical expeirence and a recurring suggestion was “Tick, Tick... Boom!”, a semi-autobiographical musical account of the artist's journey and struggle by Rent composer Jonathan Larson. The show had not been staged at Trustus since 2007.

The new iteration of the Vista theater's "Tick, Tick... BOOM!" opens on Feb. 4 and runs through Feb. 26.

"I thought it infused a little (message of) optimism and stay-true-to-your-passion, which seems to be what everyone wants to hear in these times," said Scott-Wiley. "When I saw that Netflix was doing it as a movie, that only gave it added familiarity."

That Netflix adaptation, directed by Hamilton-creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, launched in November of 2021 with a cast including stars Vanessa Hudgens and former “The Amazing Spider-Man” star Andrew Garfield , who already won a 2022 Golden Globe award for his performance in the film adaptation.

Scott-Wiley pointed to innovative strengths in Larson’s script of “Tick, Tick… Boom!”.

“He has artists as the protagonists, and presents gay characters in a non-apologetic, non-stereotypical way,” she said.

The veteran stage director added that Larson's body of work speaks personally to her, being from the same generation as the composer, who died unexpectedly in 1996.

"I did a couple of off- Broadway shows around the 1990's and was in New York,” she said. “Like Larson, I was losing friends to AIDS. And so we went through it at the same time. His message of measuring your life in love encompasses all of his work."

Larson struggled for a decade and a half after college as a promising but not quite successful composer, incorporating stints in the service industry and periods of near-homelessness as themes in his works.

He originally presented the play as a one-performer musical under titles such as “30/90” and “Boho Days.” It wasn’t until playwright David Auburn and musical director Stephen Remus reworked “Tick, Tick…Boom!” that it took on its current three-actor format in a 2001 premiere.

"This is a play about almost giving up on the next thing," Scott-Wiley reflected. "About almost wanting to give up."

While a different creative team were behind the 2007 Trustus iteration of this material, Scott-Wiley helmed a 2009 production of “Rent” at Trustus, and she has reunited with musical director Chris Cockrell, choreographer Terrance Henderson, and performer Katie Leitner for this show.

The specter of vaccination and Covid-19 has loomed large, despite the cast and crew's vaccinated status, causing a two-week delay in the opening of this production. And, at one point, Scott-Wiley was preparing to direct remotely if necessary, had she been exposed.

The cast of three is anchored by frequent Trustus performer Michael Hazin — who looks like Larson with his lanky physique, shock of dark hair and angular features, Scott-Wiley mused — as the protagonist Jon. Hazin also acted as the lead character Ash in two previous productions of “Evil Dead the Musical” at Trustus.

Leitner has a similarly extensive resume, having played the lead Veronica in Heathers the Musical, Magenta in Rocky Horror, and Daisy in The Great Gatsby, all at Trustus; and she too was part of the cast of the shut-down Andrew Jackson musical from 2020.

They are joined by Andrew Mullin, a recent transplant to Columbia and newcomer to Trustus.

"What's fun for me is that Chris and Terrance and Katie are here. It feels like we're this OG 'Rent' team who really get Jonathan Larson,” Scott-Wiley concluded.