Columbia's Trustus Theatre looks to get more meaningful mileage out of Streetcar

Eighteen years ago, Patrick Michael Kelly appeared on the Trustus Theatre stage as a naive youth who ends up the object of advances from the iconic Blanche DuBois, the emotionally fragile, fading Southern belle whose tragic story forms the core of Tennessee Williams’ acclaimed play A Streetcar Named Desire. Now Kelly is directing a new generation of performers in that same 20th century classic.

While the title technically derives from the whimsical French names found in New Orleans — where a streetcar bears the woman’s name Desiree, and a low-rent district is named for the mythological paradise Elysian Fields — Williams’ drama won the 1948 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for its fearless confrontation and depiction of sexuality, domestic violence, alcohol abuse and post-traumatic stress and other disorders.

Such edgy and discomforting themes are not uncommon at Trustus, but Kelly, who has previously taught Streetcar as a work of literature in theater appreciation classes, remains an admirer of the author’s willingness to tackle them in such daring manner for the time, while employing such poetic language and imagery in his dialogue. The characters, he notes, still seem “three-dimensional, well-rounded, and full of desires, conflicts, and paradoxes.”

Marybeth Gorman, cast as Blanche, agrees, observing that “unlike a novel, or poem, with a play all you have is the dialogue.”

She too describes the author’s writing as “poetic,” adding that she finds his style “so complex — it captures some part of epic human emotion and experience, through the experiences of these [characters].”

One central conflict is the struggle between Blanche — who is often said to represent the genteel Southern aristocracy of an earlier era, as well as the aesthetic and cultural sensibilities of the artist — and her callous brother-in-law Stanley Kowalski (Burke Brown), a working-class stud whose passions and desires are different but equal to Blanche’s.

However timeless the play’s themes may be, Kelly has taken steps to ensure its currency and immediacy for a contemporary audience. To that end, the Trustus seating arrangement has been reconfigured, creating a theater-in-the-round experience where the audience will surround the actors on all four sides.

“It’s a voyeuristic approach to viewing the action,” says Kelly, noting that patrons will be on the same level as the actors. “We’re all witness to it,” the director observes, referring to potentially disturbing scenes of violence against women. Each audience member will be able to see the reactions of other audience members beyond the far side of the stage, as the action plays out in real time.

Meeting with Free Times at the theater a week before opening, Gorman and Brown are ready for rehearsal, with the former already clad in a silk-like dressing gown with delicate floral motifs. Browne, entering the building from a cold winter afternoon, sports a sturdy leather jacket and a wool cap, attire that easily suggests Stanley’s tough facade.

Brown grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, the hometown of Marlon Brando, who originated the role of Stanley on Broadway and in film. He admits to developing a slight obsession with the actor’s work after seeing the documentary Listen to Me Marlon, which incorporated countless stream-of-consciousness audio tapes made by Brando to and for himself, and this led Brown to seek advanced training at the Stella Adler Studio, where the young Brando once had perfected his craft.

Brown describes Brando’s life as “beautiful, sad, tragic — he’s like Stanley: full of paradoxes. He’s not a bad guy. He’s not a great guy. He’s just human.”

Deciding early on that he can’t play him as a villain, Brown did extensive research into what Stanley’s experiences might have been like as a child of Polish-American immigrants in the Depression, and as a returning veteran following World War II. He also discovered intriguing correspondence between the author and the play’s original director, Elia Kazan, which suggested to him that they both saw the work “as a poetic tragedy of misunderstanding,” in which the lead characters “never understand each other, but see each other through the flaws of their own egos.”

“We don’t want to take the time to see the nuance in others,” Brown notes.

Gorman agrees, saying that “as a society now we are an appearance culture. Blanche represents an artist’s soul, and heart, living in a world that doesn’t have a place for that. … She doesn’t have a place to land, where someone is ready to receive who she is.”

Both performers acknowledge the universality of the primal instincts and needs explored in the material.

“If you don’t see parts of yourself on that stage, either we’re not doing our jobs, or you’re not paying attention,” Brown concludes.

What: A Streetcar Named Desire

Where: Trustus Theatre, 520 Lady St.

When: Feb. 7-22

Price: $23-$28

More: 803-254-9732, trustus.org