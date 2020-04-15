Columbia’s Trustus and Nickelodeon theaters stream stay-at-home entertainment

When the world changed, it happened fast, Omme Salma-Rahemtullah says.

The Nickelodeon Theatre’s assistant director of programming recalls how Columbia’s lone arthouse cinema responded to COVID-19’s rapid spread by first instituting a 50 percent audience capacity rule to facilitate social distancing. That was March 13, but the pandemic swiftly demanded stricter measures. On March 16, the Nick announced that it was closed until further notice.

The experience was much the same at Trustus Theatre, the city’s only professional theater company.

“March seems like a long time ago, but it really wasn’t,” says Chad Henderson, Trustus’ producing artistic director.

On the same day the Nick shut down its screening rooms, the company canceled its production of Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson after one weekend. Henderson says a return date for the production is yet to be determined.

But Trustus and the Nick haven’t stayed dark — well, not exactly. To continue engaging their audiences in a largely shutdown city, each organization went virtual, turning to streaming services to bring products to their patrons.

The Nick partnered with independent film distributors and launched their virtual screening rooms on March 27 with three films, including the Oscar-nominated Polish drama Corpus Christi, which the Nick had originally planned to screen in their theater.

The screening rooms resulted from an initiative by independent distributors, Salma-Rahemtullah tells Free Times. Unlike larger companies, distributors of independent films cannot bring their product to expensive services like video-on-demand.

“So the smaller distributors designed a system where [films] would still go to independent theaters,” Salma-Rahemtullah explains, “the distributors are offering films, and we’re continuing our role as programmers and curators of independent film for our audiences.”

Each film is available online for a week, with most tickets costing either $10 or $12, and each purchase allowing patrons two to three days to stream their selection. And with the Nick splitting the profits from screenings with each film’s distributor, the theater garners a modest revenue stream.

The virtual screening rooms are also taking a page from the Nick-associated film festival, Indie Grits, and instituting talkbacks, which Indie Grits executed with its own streaming offerings earlier in March and April. Viewers can watch selected films on their own and then join a scheduled discussion on the GoToMeeting platform. The first virtual talkback was on April 13 for Corpus Christi, facilitated by Anita Floyd, executive director of the Columbia Film Society (which oversees the Nick and Indie Grits), who is also a Polish film buff. A future talkback is planned for a re-release of Luchino Visconti’s 1976 classic L’Innocente.

“We’re hoping to get a film studies professor from the University of South Carolina to facilitate that conversation,” Salma-Rahemtullah offers.

Current screenings include the segregation documentary Pahokee, the French drama Zombi Child, Icelandic Oscar submission A White White Day, and The Hottest August, a documentary about global warming.

A couple weeks ago, Trustus began promoting Trustus Live events, recordings of past productions live-streamed every Friday in April at 7 p.m. The program is a pivot for Henderson who initially opposed streaming content from Trustus. He still maintains that theater on film is simply film, an artifact missing live theater’s interaction.

“But at the same time, in this new American we’re living in, we knew we’re probably going to need to try some online content,’ Henderson offers. “Many people, if they’re doing [social distancing] correctly, aren’t leaving home unless they have to. There’s only so much Netflix and Hulu that you can do.”

The Trustus team had started examining streaming services in late March when one of their community partners, the South Carolina Bar Association, came through with the best option. The association already has a channel they use for streaming conferences and lectures.

Viewers of the live-streams have the option to donate to the theater.

“We archive a lot of shows, especially if it’s something that we might revive,” Henderson explains.

“The first one was successful because we got about $900,” he adds. “It was reflective of a good night of a non-musical at Trustus.”

The streams started on April 3 with a video capture of Montgomery, the winner of Trustus’ 2018 Playwrights’ Festival, and the April 10 stream was Constance, a 2014 concert workshop performance based on a concept album by Columbia band The Restoration. The series continues on April 17 with Off the Top of My Head, a 2013 cabaret performance where Columbia artist and Trustus company member Kevin Bush pays tribute to his life and experiences as an artist in the city. April concludes the following Friday with company member Terrance Henderson’s dance, media and theatrical piece The Black Man Complex, a 2014 rumination on the artist’s experiences as a gay black man in America.

While Trustus Live had a financially satisfying kickoff, and the Nick’s virtual screening rooms provide the cinema with some revenue, the bottom line for both organizations is not the money.

“These films are not available on any other streaming platform,” Salma-Rahemtullah says. “The virtual screening rooms are a way for us to engage with our audience, and for our audience to still have the opportunity to see new independent films.”

Henderson says that leaving Trustus dark during a time of isolation was never an option. The theater’s mission has always been to reach out and engage.

“[Each stream] is live and it’s a communal event,” Henderson says. “It brightens our spirits, makes us think of different times and lets us look forward to the moment when we can come back and do [live theater] again.”

Trustus Theatre’s live-stream presentations continue on April 17 and 24 at 7 p.m. and can be accessed via trustus.org. The schedule for Nickelodeon Theatre’s live-stream screenings is available at nickelodeon.org