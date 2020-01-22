Take one part classic, name-brand mystery, sprinkle in a dose of the supernatural, mix with winking, postmodern self-awareness, season with the practical magic of stagecraft, and serve with five proficient performers — that’s the recipe used by playwright Ken Ludwig in Baskerville, a comic stage adaptation of the vintage Arthur Conan Doyle novel The Hound of the Baskervilles, currently running at Town Theatre.

The result is part authentic Sherlock Holmes, part self-parody in the vein of the Airplane! or the Scary Movie films, and part showcase for the talent and improvisational skills of the cast. While the whole never quite adds up to the sum of its parts, Baskerville is nevertheless light, family-friendly entertainment with some guaranteed laughs and some great characterizations.

The character of Sherlock Holmes is proclaimed in the Guinness Book of World Records and elsewhere as the most-portrayed in film and television of any fictional creation. Almost any sharp-featured character actor, from Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee to Basil Rathbone and Benedict Cumberbatch, have taken on the role, as well as A-listers such as John Barrymore, Charlton Heston and Robert Downey, Jr. While most of the original Holmes adventures were London-set short stories involving pilfered letters and purloined jewels, Doyle’s Hound ventured boldly into the rocks and moors of rural Devonshire, exploring a creepy legend about a cursed noble family stalked by a demonic hound from hell.

Ken Ludwig’s operative gimmick for this pastiche is to follow Doyle’s framework and dialogue closely, with Holmes (Nathan Dawson) and sidekick Dr. Watson (Bill DeWitt) playing straight, while three other actors embody more than 30 other characters, usually with outrageous mannerisms and flamboyant personality quirks, in order to distinguish each from the others. The humor derives from quick changes of costumes, wigs, accents and even gender. The proverbial fourth wall is continually broken, as actors sneak in subtle and not-so-subtle acknowledgements that they are acting out melodramatic vignettes and playing multiple roles for a live audience.

At a recent performance, Dawson’s Holmes appeared as a shaggy, rumpled sort of haystack of a man rather than the crisp, natty figure often recalled from famous illustrations by Sidney Paget, yet the actor captured the character’s incisive wit, keen intellect, and precise diction with great finesse and artistry. I was disappointed, however, with the realization of the detective’s signature Inverness cape, which lacked authenticity, appearing too flimsy to provide warmth and insulation from the rugged English winter, and which was in desperate need of a pressing at the cleaners. Watson’s attire, on the other hand, seemed quite functional as well as visually appealing. Other costumes — from designer Jillian Bigony — were fabricated to appear elegant, yet could easily be doffed and donned repeatedly as called for in the script.

As Watson, DeWitt channeled the same bluff, hearty, stolid manner which he employed successfully as Col Pickering in 2016’s My Fair Lady. The British accent came and went, but he got the job done, and made Watson a believable narrator and partner, as opposed to comic relief provided to balance out the dry, clinical observations made by Holmes.

Scott Hull and Carly Robinson employed every trick in the actor’s handbook to flesh out their many roles, but were most effective as the relatively straightforward Sir Charles (heir to the Baskerville estate and target of much devilry) and Beryl Stapleton (a breathless young beauty who conveniently lives nearby). Corey Langley was afforded the chance to chew the most scenery and milk the most laughter from any number of scenarios, including a fight scene that segued into slow-motion, accompanied by the theme from Chariots of Fire.

Danny Harrington’s scenic design was a delightful surprise, with the primary set piece depicting in great detail the rocks, hills, and foliage of southwest England’s desolate wasteland. Multiple audience members commented on the effectiveness of moody lighting, as well as key sound effects involving ominous wind, dogs howling, and other staples of suspense.

Unfortunately, sometimes Ludwig’s jokes fell flat. More significantly, director Marybeth Berry has allowed for a number of expository scenes to drag with deadly lethargy. Worse still, there were occasional pauses and gaps of silence big enough to drive a Victorian hansom cab though. Some of this may have stemmed from unanticipated delays with costume and scenic changes, but the success of this sub-genre of adventure/comedy depends on lightning-fast action, snappy repartee and non-stop hilarity.

My hope is that through utilization of a quicker pace, more improvisation at moments when the audience is silent, or maybe even just everyone downing a couple of tequila shots before they go on, the otherwise quite capable cast can energize what is now a cute little mystery-parody, and transform that into what might easily become a thrilling laugh-riot.

What: Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

Where:Town Theatre, 1012 Sumter St.

When: Through Feb. 2

Price: $15-$25

More: 803-799-2510, towntheatre.com