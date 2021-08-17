Columbia’s Tapp’s Outpost arts space hosts fundraiser: “We could survive or we could die”

When Free Times caught up with Caitlin Bright the week before she would celebrate her 41st birthday with yet another fundraiser for her scrappy arts nonprofit, Tapp’s Outpost, the mood was a curious mix of emotions.

“It's what it has always been,” she sighs. “We're constantly in a state of peril and rescue.”

Tapp’s Outpost, an outgrowth of the Tapp’s Art Center which Bright moved back to Columbia to lead in 2014, was itself an effort to maintain the eclectic community of artists, creators, and thinkers after its massive Main Street space was sold off in 2018. The Outpost, designed to create an inclusive and accessible space with an open-door policy that encourages makers to workshop their ideas, had barely gotten its legs under it in the new, more modest Five Points location before the pandemic hit.

Since then, things have looked pretty dark, according to Bright.

“We've seen most of our earned income initiatives, like beer, wine and ticket sales, completely curtailed,” she reported. “We needed to pivot our focus and figure out how we could make a liquid cash flow happen, and the answer was, we couldn't. So then grant writing and fundraising became the only thing we could do. So we’re in this constant state of risk, because you make these connections, you put these feelers out, and then you wait. It’s horrifying, this vulnerability.”

Tapp’s has written at least 20 grant applications this year, Bright said, including everything from a $1,400 request from the SC Arts Commission to a $40,000 effort from the National Endowment for the Arts. Some funds, like the city’s hospitality tax program, have finally come through but have strings attached, so a great deal of uncertainty remains.

Hence, the fundraiser on Aug. 21, which will be in-person from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. with refreshments and music provided. It’s free and open to the public, with a “give as much as you can” approach.

In the weeks leading up to the fundraiser, Bright has been traveling on the West Coast, reconnecting with friends and going on a “spirit quest journey,” which is giving her a fresh perspective and attitude about Tapp’s.

“It’s been great because, in each of the little legs of this journey, we've been having these intimate conversations all along the lines of how, in this pull to be dark, do you stay positive,” Bright recounted. “It's been a really good breather for me to kind of step away and come back with renewed energy. I got a little too myopic before. Now I can come back and proofread (the situation) a little bit better.”

Still, with the pandemic spiking once again, Bright says the future of Tapp’s is very much uncertain.

“We are in that liminal phase where we could survive or we could die. So we're all prepping for that a little bit,” she admitted.

In the first quarter of 2022, the Tapp’s board will undergo a thorough review and ask themselves whether they have “the fiscal responsibility” to close their doors, particularly if they don’t secure capital funding.

It’s a familiar question to Bright, almost to the point where the blend of persistent optimism and a grim sense of inevitable doom has become her personality.

“We've always been operating on pretty much just exhaust since the beginning, so it's easier for us to say ‘one more year,’ because our budget is already so low,” she pointed out. “We've created such a strong community that most people are pitching in to help. We don't have a lot of money, but we have gumption and tablesaw skills. So everyone comes together and makes something beautiful.”

“But if we die as an entity, I think we've set things up so the artists don't have to go anywhere in the space, and that somebody else with energy or insight or ingenuity can kind of take the baton,” Bright added. “Which is the important part, because we did identify something that we felt was a critical pocket in the arts ecosystem for emerging, experimental safe space for artists to test out their ideas. And I think we've built enough interest and dedication from artists that, even if we don't survive, then some kiddos with other capital resources will open something bigger, better, stronger.”

Caitlin's Forty One-derful Birthday Fundraiser

2-9 p.m. Aug. 21. Tapp's Outpost. 713 Saluda Ave. outpostartspace.org.