Columbia’s signature performing arts venue plots COVID-adjusted return

Karen Magradey, assistant director at the Koger Center for the Arts, reflected on normal days during a recent call with a subscriber to the venue’s Broadway in Columbia series.

“We were calling some of our Broadway subscribers, and I was telling one of them, ‘It’s just so lonely without you.’” she told Free Times. “It’s a buzz and an energy that’s missing.”

That buzz and energy will make a tentative return this week.

With capacity maxing out at 486, or about 20 percent of a normal full house, the University of South Carolina’s chief performance hall will open for “Nutcracker” performances from the Columbia Classical Ballet and Columbia City Ballet in December, and will kick off a season from the South Carolina Philharmonic in January. The Palmetto Opera is scheduled to return to the stage in March.

These will be the first events with an audience in attendance since the Koger Center shut down this past March as COVID-19 sent the performing arts industry home.

It is, as one would hope, a decision that the venue’s overseers didn’t make lightly.

“It’s been a learning curve all along with this virus,” Magradey said. “I think we’re at the point where we know a lot more than when we shut down in March. We know masks is crucial, because it’s spread mainly by aerosol, so we have a mask policy in the Koger Center, that everybody wears a mask. And that’s key, I think, to having safe performances.”

The Koger is doing a lot more than that. It’s selling tickets in groups, spacing out those groups, and leaving every other row empty, to ensure that attendees are six feet apart. Concessions will only be sold outside, so people won’t unmask inside to eat or drink, and doors will be kept open to keep audience members from touching them. Entry will be staggered by section, and exiting will also be staggered for larger events.

The Koger upgraded to MERV-13 air filters in the building — which, per the Environmental Protection Agency, can “trap smaller particles, including viruses” — and improved its air turnover rate to between five and seven times an hour.

Those last details were key to the Philharmonic landing on January as the time to return, planning one concert a month through June (with the exception of May) with two seatings of about 420.

“It was like a big puzzle,” Rhonda Hunsinger, the orchestra’s executive director, said of figuring out when to return to full performances in front of an audience. “We kept putting different pieces in place, saying, ‘Whoops, that’s not gonna work. How about if we schedule it this way? And what if we have this many people? Well, what if they have to fly in? How do they deal with that? What if there’s the quarantine, and they have to quarantine for two weeks before they’re with us? There were just so many questions, and we just finally got them all answered to the point that we were comfortable we could proceed.”

While the general guideline being put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other experts is that outdoor events are safer than indoor ones, Anthony Alberg, the chair of the department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at USC’s Arnold School of Public Health, told Free Times in September that in an “indoor setting where people are adequately spaced apart ... you’re getting safety by doing that,” affirming the premise that such an event would be safer than an outdoor venue where social distance is not strictly enforced.

“If we didn’t feel like it was safe, we wouldn’t be doing it,” the Koger’s Magradey emphasized.

The venue is also taking steps to try to ease the financial pain faced by those using its stage, dropping rental rates and working with groups to minimize labor costs.

It has also added a live-streaming function that groups can use as an additional revenue generator or a fallback should changing COVID-19 circumstances lead ticket-buyers to change their mind. The Philharmonic is taking advantage of both of those facets, including access to concert live-streams with live tickets while also selling virtual access.

“We want them to survive,” Magradey offered. “It does nobody any good, the City of Columbia or us, if these groups go under. Can you imagine — well, I guess you could — but can you imagine the city without any ballet companies, or the Philharmonic? It would be a much less vibrant city.”

For the Philharmonic, returning with limited attendance is a welcome stopgap, but not a long-term solution.

“Financially, I don’t think what we’re doing right now is substantial for a number of years,” Hunsinger noted. “We found a way there. We’ve got a smaller number of musicians onstage, mainly for safety, but also financially, that enables us to be able to afford the concert.”

As to how much spiking COVID-19 case numbers make this an awkward time to return, Magradey said that it’s hard to know.

“Wouldn’t it be great to have a crystal ball?” she said. “I would make a million dollars. If I just had a crystal ball, it would be so good.

“We are going to have to keep, as everyone else is, monitoring the situation. The very, very, very last thing we want is for anyone to get sick — a performer or an audience member or our staff. If the numbers rise, we’ll have to get guidance on that. We’re part of the University of South Carolina, we’re part of the school of music, so we definitely have to follow their dictates. So it’s just going to have to be wait and see.”