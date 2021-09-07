Columbia’s Mahogany festival celebrates Black classical musicians and composers

Columbia has a surfeit of world-class classical music experiences, but, even still, the three-day Mahogany Music Festival is something special.

Presented by the University of South Carolina School of Music in collaboration with the Auntie Karen Foundation, the festival features a host of performances and workshops with the Colour of Music Festival Orchestra, a group that gathers some of the top Black classical musicians in the United States to play both the very best of the classical canon as well as oft-overlooked compositions by Black composers.

And, if you needed a kicker, the centerpiece of the festival will feature the one and only Vanessa Williams, the former Miss America and singer/actress who has sung with some of the most preeminent pops orchestras in the world.

Lee Pringle, the founder and artistic director of the Charleston Colour of Music Festival and a long-time member of the that city’s music community, was initially skeptical of the idea of doing a pops-style concert as part of the festival, despite the potential financial support from the collaboration and his long relationship with Karen Alexander, president and CEO of the Auntie Karen Foundation, who he’s known personally for decades and whose arts nonprofit he believes does great work in the community.

“I want my organization to be taken seriously as a classical entity,” he offered, “but when Taylor Harding (the dean of the School of Music) came to me last year about doing something like this, I told him I would only consider it with three artists who I knew had a heavy orchestral program, and that was Audre McDonald, Vanessa Williams or Dianne Reeves.”

Once Williams was secured, Pringle said he “could finally wrap his head around it.”

“Her music director proposed a program that I could totally see us doing, and for the first time it seemed possible,” he says. “The stars kind of aligned, with the University of South Carolina really wanting to be aggressive in demonstrating its legacy support for diversity, which the general public didn’t really know as much about.”

Harding, through a press release, indicated the event is about the School of Music “practicing what we preach” regarding diversity.

“(The festival) allows students and classical music fans to experience new voices and perspectives showcasing successful black artists in traditional classical settings, many of whom have walked the halls of (USC)’s School of Music,” his statement reads.

The festival’s opening chamber music series makes good on that promise, featuring USC alumni members as well as the Colour of Music Octet tackling iconic pieces by Joseph Haydn and Felix Mendelssohn as well as works William Grant Still, regularly heralded as “the dean of Afro-American composers,” and mid-century Black composer Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson.

“Typically when we're programming a concert I curate what I call ‘anchors,’ things that people when they see it in a subscription brochure they want to come to it,” Pringle said. “Then we have a small artistic committee that I bounce some ideas off and ask them for some ideas that would complement.”

That includes historically important and artistically impactful composers like Still and Perkinson, but also contemporary figures like Mary Watkins and John Wineglass, both of whom are featured in the Sept. 11 anniversary Masterworks concert that closes the festival.

“The whole mission behind Colour of Music was to give conservatory-trained musicians of African ancestry the opportunity to perform the standard classical repertoire dating back to Baroque current times,” Pringle offered. “And because 99 percent of the genre has highlighted White male composers, Clara Schumann and many other women composers get very little light, and it is just as much a deficit with Black composers.”

As for Colour of Music itself, Pringle said the COVID-19 pandemic did “put (them) back on the tarmac” for a bit, but the surge in interest in diversity following the resurgence of Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 as well as the continued support for the institution has him feeling positive. In addition to Charleston and Columbia performances, the group is set to make their West Coast debut in November.

“I am forever grateful to Dean Harding and Karen Alexander for really kind of bringing me to the table, but, most importantly, I’m impressed with how fresh the entire community has been getting behind this,” he concluded. “I’m very appreciative of the University of South Carolina, the interim president, provost, and his staff. They have been remarkable and really embraced this residency. We would love to come back."

Mahogany Music Festival

Sept. 9. 7:30 p.m. Chamber Music Presentation. Free. School of Music Recital Hall. 813 Assembly St.

Sept. 10. 8 p.m. Opening Night Masterworks Series featuring All-Star Band and Colour of Music Festival Orchestra with Venessa Williams conducted by Julius P. Williams. $55-$77. Koger Center. 1051 Greene St.

Sept. 11. 9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial Performance with Colour of Music Festival Orchestra and Lori C. Hicks conducted by Julius P. Williams, and Lori C. Hicks. Free (ticket required). Koger Center.

More info: colourofmusic.org