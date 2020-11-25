Columbia’s if ART Gallery brings new print gallery, architecturally inspired exhibition

Wim Roefs, the owner of if ART Gallery in the Vista, is all about getting people to look at art in different ways. A new exhibition and the opening of a new print room both prove the point.

The exhibition, “Art & the Architectural,” which opened on Nov. 16 and will be available for viewing until Dec. 5, challenges the viewer to find architectural design in paintings where it’s both obvious and hidden. The new Print Room @ if ART relocates the gallery’s print collection to the upper floor. Here, these diverse works, including many from acclaimed international masters, can be appreciated on their own terms as well as ON their own turf.

The architecture exhibition was inspired by several things, Roefs said.

“I always look for themes around which I can organize or, if you want, reorganize the work of artists whom I represent in the gallery,” he explained. “The second one is that there are some obvious links between art and architecture to begin with. They both deal with aesthetics and design and social content and what have you. So you’ve got that.”

And organizing art thematically draws out aspects of the work that aren’t always obvious.

“Once you put it within a context of this theme,” he said, “the context of this show, you start looking at it differently because you start looking for what might be the architectural element here.”

Certainly, the display has its share of paintings which easily fit the bill, such as ones devoted to houses, castles, roofs, gables and windowed towers. There are objects piled on objects in Ashlynn Browning’s paintings and clean geometrical lines in James Busby’s canvases. So far, so architectural. But what’s the deal with former Columbia artist Marcelo Novo’s painting of a Fedora leaning against a knife stuck in a table?

“There are certain pieces where there is no hint, really, of what one would typically think of architecture in terms of a constructed entity,” Roefs offered.

But that, too, is intended as part of the interest and fun.

“You encourage people to look for and discover links and relationships between the work of different artists that you never would have associated with each other,” the gallery owner said, “simply because they are in this show.”

As for the new print gallery, Roefs was careful to emphasize that a print is not the same thing as some mass-produced reproduction of famous art. The works on display, rather, are prints in the traditional sense: one of a limited number of sheets usually printed from a woodcut or a plate of metal or stone bearing an original design. Once the prints are made, the plate is often destroyed or defaced, so that the series of prints are all that remains.

“It’s a conversation I have all the time with people,” he said, “that these limited-edition prints — these etchings, these lithos, these dry prints, what have you — they are not a reproduction of paintings. People ask me, `Well, who owns the painting?’ There is no painting. These things are typically conceived and executed as whatever the print medium is that somebody uses.”

Paintings and prints draw different collectors, and for Roefs they have different qualities.

“Prints do something else than paintings do,” he posited. “An etching looks entirely different than a painting. It has a different line, typically, or a different palette, there’s a different texture of course which in part is the paper. This is true for most print media. You get a different kind of work of art, so it broadens the range of things that you can look at and enjoy.”

Roefs also takes a certain pride in the fact that the gallery is eclectic, with prints from both local artists and ones who are well known in the art world.

Take, for example, the late Dutch artist Bram Van Velde, who besides being a painter was a close friend of the novelist and playwright Samuel Beckett.

“He is Centre Pompidou retrospective big,” Roefs said, referencing the Paris art center. “He is, like, the French-made-a-stamp-of-his-work big.”

There are also prints by Karel Appel, Jacques Doucet, Corneille, Sam Middleton and Benny Andrews — names which may not ring any bells but which all have enormous art books devoted to their work.

Another reason Roefs likes prints: they offer a gateway into owning art.

“I like it that they provide people with an original work of art that tends to be more affordable than, say, a painting typically would,” he offered. “But it also makes it easier for people to come in here if they are looking for prints. They know they can go here and that there are going to be a ton of them here, and they don’t have to go through the whole gallery and find where they are.”

Both the exhibition and the print gallery have one thing in common: an effort during the current plague year to bring people into an art gallery.

“Especially now, in COVID times, people tend to come to you less than they used to, it’s important that you go to them,” Roefs said. “In other words, you take your artwork to folks, whether it’s through email, social media, you name it, and you show them what you have and you try to tempt them to come and look.”

"Art & the Architectural Part One"

Through Dec. 5. if ART Gallery. 1223 Lincoln St. ifartgallery.blogspot.com.