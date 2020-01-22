Walking into visual artist Eileen Blyth’s relatively small studio space is considerably more dangerous than you might expect.

Amid stacks of her signature abstract expressionist paintings, you’ll often find stray bits of wire or metal, illustrating her penchant for roadside debris and junkyard scavenging, as well as a table saw and welding station. The risk of injury is high, as Blyth herself can attest to with a quick flash of her half-missing finger.

“I should probably take a class on how to use that table saw,” she shrugs. “This [injury] was over 10 years ago. I had a table saw in my studio when I was over in Five Points. It was actually a good day. I was very fortunate I didn’t lose my whole hand.”

And while she’s already broken a promise to her daughter to forgo table saws, there’s a clear method to Blyth’s madness. Her work moves freely and fluidly between painting and sculpture and organically extends across both found-art assemblage and traditional painting and drawing. When looking at pieces of her work next to one another, similar lines appear and reappear in different contexts, speaking to and evolving alongside one another. When you add her ongoing effort at Seussian metal drum public art installations, there’s a quite literal linear sense in which everything is connected.

“It’s not manic,” she insists, laughing at herself a little bit. “I’ll be doing one thing and then I’ll get an idea and go to the other thing and then I’m back over there doing that other thing. It just fits my way of thinking.”

Blyth, who has a studio art degree from the University of South Carolina and also has training as a graphic designer, says she came to her practice after her training, taking unlikely inspiration from endless drives on the stretch of I-26 from Columbia to Charleston. Both the lines of the highway and her gradual collection of roadside tires and machinery became the basis of her aesthetic, along with the masterful abstract expressionism of recently deceased Columbia painter Laura Spong.

“I did abstract [work in college]. It was terrible,” she recalls. “It took a while and some experimenting. It was kind of my logical step, abstracting something. I remember I did these series of seashells from Edisto. ... I blew them up and did them big, and they were real sensual and skin-like and body-parts-like, and I really loved them. I did. But I was just flat-out painting it, very studious and labored, and there was no expression to it.”

Breaking free from that realistic style allowed her to develop an interconnected process for shows like her new one at Stormwater Studios, her current home base, with a mix of older paintings and some of her more recent hanging sculpture work. All of it, it would seem, is connected by following and bending the various lines that thread through her work.

As she points to the various creations in her studio, she makes these connections explicitly, linking one work to another, whether through an origin story about a piece of found hardware or a surprising line in a painting that later materialized in real life.

It’s in her most recent creations where her enthusiasm shines brightest. Made of pieces of wire and other detritus that she’s been tinkering with and hanging on the wall just so to cast distinctive shadows when placed in the right light, her explanation of these works is rife with the aliveness of her muse.

“I’m really excited playing with shadow, actually trying to manipulate it and focus more on the shadow than the [original line],” she says. “Which you really can’t do, you have to focus on the line to get that shadow, but ....”

As she’s talking, she gingerly lifts a still-untitled piece and takes it out her studio to demonstrate against the gallery lights in the hallway.

“I know it’s trash, I know it is, but it’s so beautiful,” she says. “It’s so delicate, you could really break it.”

What: The Shadow Line

Where: Stormwater Studios, 413 Pendleton St.

When: Through Feb. 2

More: 803-661-9357, stormwaterstudios.org

Opening reception Wednesday, Jan. 22, 5-8 p.m.