Columbia’s dancing star returned to direct the Columbia Classical Ballet season. What next?

The Columbia Classical Ballet Company will debut its final show of the 2021-22 season "Classic on Edge" on March 18.

Behind the three distinct dances that comprise the show will be Interim Artistic Director Brookyln Mack, the 35-year-old dance star whose career began with the group.

Just less than six months ago, this was an unlikely scenario.

At that time, the ballet was still led by Radenko Pavlovich, the theater’s founding director for over three decades. A day after the ballet’s season began, Pavlovich left for a scheduled guest teaching job in Europe with plans to be back in a month.

He never came back.

Pavlovich, who had never returned to his home country throughout his tenure in Columbia, decided to accept a role at the Sarajevo National Theatre in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, as its ballet master.

At Pavlovich’s urging, the company brought Mack on to take on the title of interim artistic director and lead the company’s roughly 30 dancers for the rest of the season.

“I did not want to be artistic director anymore. I did it for 30 years. I strictly wanted to work with the dancers,” Pavlovich said in an email interview regarding his exit. “I am a firm believer that this was never about me, it's about the art in Columbia. I think we achieved a lot and gave Columbia a lot.”

Mack detailed that he and Pavlovich had actually discussed an arrangement like this — though one far in the future, not in the midst of Mack’s dancing career — and that he hadn’t give it much serious thought.

Lee Lumpkin, the chair of the company’s board of directors, admitted that the decision was not met well by some.

“To some it was hurtful and they felt they came to this company to work with Radenko Pavlovich and then he was gone," Lumpkin said. "I have a relationship, I love him almost as my oldest child. It's always my feeling that if you do what’s best for you, it’s what’s best for the company.”

With Mack, the company has brought back its star student whom Pavlovich calls his “protege.”

Originally from Elgin, the dancer began his career at the Columbia Classical Ballet when he was 12, before he left for other training and future professional opportunities.

In the years since he’s left, Mack has become a star of the dance world. He’s danced in large markets as the principal dancer (highest-ranking dancer) at The Washington Ballet and Orlando Ballet and broken barriers as the first Black man to star in numerous productions — like "Swan Lake" for Washington — and win prestigious competitions like a gold medal at the International Ballet Competition in 2012.

Columbia is a small market, compared to the types of cities and companies Mack worked with. Still only 35, Mack remains a sought after dancer for productions, based on his recent run and numerous offers before the COVID-19 pandemic as a freelance dancer.

“Of course we want him. It’d be insane not to," Lumpkin said. "Do I think we’re in the game? Indeed I do. But life, we hardly know what’s going to happen next week. I think he’s thinking and he told me he’s thinking and, there’s a big world out there for him as a dancer.”

Before Mack came on board, the company’s longtime choreographer Simone Cuttino filled the role of artistic director. She led the company through its October production of “Carabosse and the Curse of Sleeping Beauty” and for a chunk of its December “Nutcracker” performance.

It came during what some described as an uneven season for the dancers; though others like Cuttino suggested it remained a positive experience.

When Mack took over in mid-November he felt morale was low. Over the months both he and some of the dancers said things improved.

"If you need to talk to him, he is open to talk to you, it doesn’t matter if its them most irrelevant thing, if it matters to you it will matter to him. In class and rehearsal, he is very energetic and proactive," said dancer Allison Burbach.

Burbach and fellow dancer Rachel Levin said that Mack has a personal teaching style that catered well to the company. They both said his return would be something that would likely be a positive factor on whether they would like to re-sign for another contract with the company.

"I think, it would be interesting to see what he did if he had the whole season to do for himself... But only if he wants to do it," Levin explained. "You don’t want a director that doesn’t want to direct…he is still dancing and dancing and directing both might be very difficult to do."

Mack said he’s still considering all of his options, saying he has enjoyed helping the younger dancers, and is focused on the upcoming production and helping the company become more efficient than what its currently ran — something Cuttino agreed needs to happen.

In May, Mack’s contract as interim artistic director will expire and the Columbia Classical Ballet board continued to lobby Mack to re-sign with them.

“Everything is still in the air, we shall see what the future holds,” Mack said.

Whatever he decides, he hopes to continue freelance dancing for gigs around the world, something he’d been doing since his exit from the Washington Ballet Company in 2018 and views himself as in the final “third” of his own dance career.

Additionally he’s committed to remaining an active partner in the ballet, even if it’s not as the artistic director. He already regularly participates in special performances and has lent his name and the reputation that comes with it to the company.

All of this is swirling while Mack has been planning the March 18 performance. It consists of three segments of famous ballets, including “Kingdom of the Shades” from “La Bayadere”, “Bolero”, choreographed by Cuttino and "Being,” a premiere showing that was choreographed by local dance choreographer Terrance Henderson.

Preparing for the performance has presented unique challenges for Mack in his first time directing. He explained he isn’t accustomed to handling music compositions and other technical aspects that other companies often have people dedicated towards.

Add onto that the unique makeup of the Columbia Classical Ballet Company. In most situations, companies have a roughly even split of male and female dancers. Mack has two male dancers among his crew and said it was difficult to find a showing that would work well, before landing on “Kingdom of the Shades.”

That story comes at the final act of “La Bayadere,” a famous dance, and features a dream state of the main character after his lover has been murdered. Meanwhile, “Being” will be the first time the ballet has worked with Henderson and Cuttino’s “Bolero” is a narrative-less 15-minute dance, but focuses in themes of “passion” and "love,” Cuttino said.

Despite the turbulence of the season, Mack, Cuttino and each dancer suggested they were prepared.

“The music is done, the work has been put in,” Mack concluded.