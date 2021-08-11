Columbia’s 701 Center for Contemporary Art expands reach of kid-focused festival

The 701 Center for Contemporary Art’s Young Artists Festival returns this week.

And its expanded format is a response not just to the challenges of COVID-19, but some of the ways Executive Director Michaela Pilar Brown thinks the institution can better serve the community.

The most notable change for the event, which has been highlighting the work of child artists since 2014 (apart from last year’s coronavirus-forced cancellation), is that it won’t just happen at 701’s home base in the Olympia neighborhood. There will also be exhibitions, performances, “Creation Stations” and games at the 1013 Co-Op off North Main Street and the Southeast branch of the Richland Library.

For Brown, it’s an answer not only to the way people have stuck closer to their homes during the ongoing pandemic, but to the need to bring art into underserved communities, rather than asking them to come to the art.

“Before where we said everyone was welcome, please come, this time we're making an intentional effort to get in the community,” she explained. “So instead of just getting in the community and asking people to come, we have decided to do three simultaneous festivals in three different parts of the city to include the Eau Claire community and the unincorporated areas of Richmond County.”

Brown, an acclaimed artist whose work has been seen nationally and internationally, started as executive director last year. In her first go at presenting the Young Artists Festival, she’s putting a premium on making it feel more connected to the communities it serves.

That extends to the 701 Center’s partnership with the Boys and Girls Club. 20 summer campers from the club spent a week with artist Doug McAbee. The teacher produced his own 6’ by 24’ mural, while the campers each created a 2’ by 6’ mural. McAbee’s work will be displayed at the center, while the children’s efforts will be split between the center and the 1013 Co-Op.

“The larger mural is playful, colorful; it will be a part of our Mill District public art trail,” Brown detailed. “The campers also made a mural very specific to their own programming. So there was an additional mural that the Boys and Girls Club created with Doug, and then they each had an opportunity to make work of their own.

“It's wide-ranging,” she said of the student creations. “But interestingly enough, the kids are tuned in to what's happening. So there were murals that say, 'Be kind.' We have a mural that emphasizes Black Lives Matter. We have landscape murals. We have a wide range of murals produced by the kids with their own ideas, in consultation with our artist.”

The festival will also center on what the center is calling “young artist entrepreneurs,” displaying work from child artists who are already finding some success selling their wares. They include Braelyn Byars, a 12-year-old Dutch Fork Middle School student who makes abstract acrylic paintings, and Jasper Pike Corley, who won the 2021 ArtFields Jr. Competition at the prestigious annual art happening in Lake City, and will be selling abstract paintings and beaded jewelry.

The hope is that highlighting these examples, and engaging attendees in art creation and other activities that will take place during the festival, will encourage children to explore their creativity, and engage with the local arts community, without feeling like they have to grow up first.

“Art makes everything better,” Brown said, elaborating that for kids “it's an opportunity ... to be empowered through their own creativity, to be uplifted and celebrated through work that they create. It's also about longevity. It's about building the future artists, building future art professionals, building future patrons.”

All of this lines up nicely with the early efforts of the 1013 Co-Op, which is overseen by the city-backed nonprofit One Columbia for Arts and Culture. The endeavor set up shop last fall in the house previously used as the headquarters for the media education organization Indie Grits Labs.

With arts groups the Jasper Project, the Columbia Children’s Theatre and Darion McCloud’s storytelling endeavor The Magic Purple Circle establishing residences, 1013 is similarly concerned with engaging an area that hasn’t traditionally benefited from a dedicated arts space.

“The 1013 Co-Op works with our neighbors to develop more opportunities for them to enjoy engaging cultural experiences, and 701 CCA has expanded their Young Artists Festival to make it easier for young people across Columbia to participate in the festival,” One Columbia Executive Director Lee Snelgrove said of why the partnership makes sense. “It's a great alignment of goals of each organization for the Co-Op to host the festival in the North Columbia area. This partnership makes it easier for more Columbians to express their creativity and enjoy the arts.”

Brown leaned on her own experience as a young person to emphasize the importance of such outreach in the arts.

“Among my peers growing up, art wasn't seen necessarily as a viable option, or career path,” she recalled. “People were discouraged from pursuing art as a stable career. And this is an opportunity for young people to begin to see what the possibilities can be.”

“That isn't to say that any of these young people will land a career in the arts. But they can begin to formulate the possibility.”

Young Artists Festival

Aug. 14. 12-3 p.m. 701 Center for Contemporary Art (701 Whaley St.), 1013 Co-Op (1013 Duke Ave.) and Richland Library Southeast (7421 Garners Ferry Rd.). 701cca.org.