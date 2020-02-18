Columbia production embraces the raw emotions of Tennessee Williams’ Streetcar

Masterpieces of theater are usually considered so not just for literary merit, but also for the manner in which they reflect the contemporary societal values and shared cultural experiences of the time they debuted. Trustus Theatre tackles a particularly masterful title with its revival of A Streetcar Named Desire, as valid a contender to be called Tennessee Williams’ greatest work as any, and a solid entry into any compilation of the greatest dramas ever written.

Streetcar has it all: a symbolic struggle on the part of education and the humanities to remain relevant in an increasingly industrialized world; the illusory image of the aristocratic Old South in the melting pot of class-free, post-World War II America; and all-too-familiar, real-life issues of sexuality, domestic violence, mental illness, substance abuse and PTSD. The playwright mixes these disparate elements together into a chaotic jambalaya of a play, set near the sultry French Quarter of sweltering New Orleans, where the ordinary — although occasionally volatile — working-class life of WWII vet Stanley Kowalski (Burke Browne) and wife Stella (Brittany Hammock) is disrupted by the arrival of Stella’s sister Blanche (Marybeth Gorman), a histrionic fading Southern belle who has ridden the titular ride a few too many times.

Director Patrick Michael Kelly chose to stage this production in the round, with the usual Trustus seating reconfigured so that no one in the audience is more than two or three rows away from the edge of the stage. Sam Hetler’s scenic design made every viewpoint of the non-traditional staging accessible to the viewer, and Jessica Bornick’s costumes captured the appropriate vibe for the setting, right down to Stanley’s mohair jacket in pre-air-conditioning Louisiana.

On opening weekend, the action — often sexual and violent, and sometimes a disturbing combo of both — played out only feet away from onlookers, creating a sense of immediacy, urgency and awareness that the characters’ conflicts needed to be resolved now.

Kelly adeptly guided his cast into performances that cast aside any sense of being staged. While leads Blanche (Marybeth Gorman) and Stanley (Burke Brown) might have seemed larger than life, and supporting characters Steve (Jon Whit McClinton) and Eunice (Shirley Grace McGuinness) may have been drawn with broad lines to provide both comic relief and a societal parallel for Stanley’s marriage to Stella (Brittany Hammock), there was never any doubt that these were real people, struggling with genuine issues.

Hammock played Stella with a practical resignation and understanding of the realities of the play’s 1940s setting, accepting Stanley’s drunken outbursts of violence as part of the package, as integral to her marriage as her unavoidable sexual attraction to her husband. That resignation carried over to her acceptance of her sister’s drinking and checkered past, with the justification that Blanche has led a hard life. Jason Stokes provided solid, earnest support as Stanley’s amiable war buddy and co-worker Mitch.

Gorman’s Blanche was a whirlwind of mannered behavior employed as a defense mechanism, poetic eloquence used to sugar-coat ugly realities, and grave denial that bordered on delusion, all wrapped up in a pretty bow of coquettish charm. The actor’s success came in depicting Blanche as a real human being in crisis, without a shred of affectation.

Brown similarly avoided any hint of stereotype, portraying Stanley as a real human being with wants, needs and wounds of his own. While there was no excuse for his physical abuse of his wife and sister-in-law, one wonders just what the War did to Stanley, given that he was still wearing his dog tags two years into civilian life. While Stanley’s behavior was undeniably brutish, Brown allowed us to see the pain at moments when he snapped, protesting that he was not an animal, that he had feelings, and that he was no “Polack,” but rather a proud American who fought for his country.

One wonders too just how many fights Stanley experienced on the playground and in the barracks stemming from that word during the quarter-century leading up to the events of the play, and just how many Polish relatives he may have had who were seen as less than human by the Nazis. It is to the credit of the author, the director and the cast that more than 70 years later, we can see triggers in Stanley’s behavior that might be all too real.

Also appealing in small but essential roles were Paul Smith and Tashera Pravato-Hutcheson, who did as convincing a gender-blind characterization as I’ve ever seen.

Williams represents American drama at its best — tinged with the eloquence of poetry — and Streetcar represents Williams at the very height of his skills as an artist. By embracing the raw emotions at the core of the script and allowing them to play out with realism, however ugly and discomforting, Kelly and his cast have scored an artistic triumph.

What: A Streetcar Named Desire

Where: Trustus Theatre, 520 Lady St.

When: Through Feb. 22

Price: $23-$28

More: 803-254-9732, trustus.org