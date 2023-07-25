Columbia poet laureate to launch festival, slam poetry program

COLUMBIA — If the pen is mightier than the sword, Columbia is well-defended.

The city's poet laureate, Jennifer Bartell Boykin, has been named a 2023 Poet Laureate Fellow by the Academy of American Poets. The $50,000 grant charges poet laureates across the country to create "creative and timely poetry programs" in their cities, counties and states.

Glenis Redmond was named a fellow for her work as Greenville's inaugural poet laureate, too.

Boykin, a teacher at Spring Hill High School, will create a debate/poetry slam program for teenagers that will culminate in a poetry festival in Columbia in 2024.

"We'll celebrate poetry, it's going to be intergenerational so we welcome everyone of all ages of all races, abilities, whatever," Boykin said of the one-day festival. "Just come on out."

Boykin is partnering with local poet collective The Watering Hole for the festival, which will include readings, workshops and lectures.

"I don't want people to just sit and listen to poetry," Boykin said. "I want it to be interactive. I want people to be writing poems and reading their poems and really interacting with poetry."

Boykin is a self-described "country girl" whose writing pulls heavily from her childhood growing up in Bluefield, a Black community in the Pee Dee region.

Growing up, she would listen to her grandmother's stories, learning of her Geechee heritage and learning the ancestral roots she grew from.

The Gullah/Geechee people are descendants of formerly enslaved Africans, as well as Native Americans and Europeans, who settled along the coasts of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, developing a distinct dialect and culture in the decades following the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

Boykin grew up in this culture, which is heavily featured in her forthcoming debut poetry collection, "Traveling Mercy."

Published under the name Jennifer Bartell, "Traveling Mercy" will hit shelves on Nov. 17, 2023 from Finishing Line Press.

The book's publication is the culmination of a decade of work, Boykin said.

"It's just beautiful to see all of that hard work finally pay off in a big way, because I have been working for years and I've been teaching and I've been writing and I've been revising," Boykin explained. "So, it just it really just feels good to finally think about holding my book in my hands for the very first time."

Originally conceived as the thesis for her Master of Fine Arts program at the University of South Carolina, "Traveling Mercy" is anchored by the natural world Boykin grew up cradled by, and the stories she learned from interviewing elders in her hometown.

"I was able to get their histories," Boykin said of the community members she spoke with for the book. "You will be able to see their histories and kind of journey through their life stories throughout the book."

One of the poems within "Traveling Mercy" is about Boykin's late-father. It begins:

"This is what leaves like a prayer:

the collard greens my father planted. A collard is a cabbage that does not develop a heart. Their green leaves are like hands

about to clasp in solemn devotion,

arching towards the sun for a blessing..."

"Leaves Like Prayer" is indicative of Boykin's poetic voice. It's country and its natural. It dances with the ancestral spirits she carried with her from Bluefield to Columbia.

"I finally realized why my grandma was telling me these (stories) because she wants me to remember," Boykin said. "And for me, writing is the way I choose to remember."